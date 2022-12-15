EQS-News: STRATEC TO PARTICIPATE IN THE 41ST ANNUAL J.P. MORGAN HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

|
STRATEC TO PARTICIPATE IN THE 41ST ANNUAL J.P. MORGAN HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE
STRATEC SE
STRATEC TO PARTICIPATE IN THE 41ST ANNUAL J.P. MORGAN HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE
Birkenfeld, December 15, 2022
STRATEC SE, Birkenfeld, Germany, (Frankfurt: SBS; Prime Standard, SDAX) will participate in the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at the Westin St. Francis in San Francisco, CA, USA. Marcus Wolfinger, Chief Executive Officer of STRATEC SE, will represent the company in a session scheduled at 11:15 am PST (2:15 pm EST / 7:15 pm GMT / 8:15 pm CET).
The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed on the companys website at www.stratec.com in the Investors section under Events & Presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available after the presentation and will remain available for 30 days.
ABOUT STRATEC
The partners market the systems, software and consumables, in general together with their own reagents, as system solutions to laboratories, blood banks and research institutes around the world. STRATEC develops its products on the basis of patented technologies.
Shares in the company (ISIN: DE000STRA555) are traded in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and are listed in the SDAX select index of the German Stock Exchange.
FURTHER INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE FROM:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|STRATEC SE
|Gewerbestr. 37
|75217 Birkenfeld
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)7082 7916 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)7082 7916 999
|E-mail:
|info@stratec.com
|Internet:
|www.stratec.com
|ISIN:
|DE000STRA555
|WKN:
|STRA55
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1514439
