EQS-News: Strategy program for 2023

Munich, 12 January 2023. fox e-mobility AG (ISIN: DE000A2NB551), a European electric vehicle company specializing in the production, marketing and further development of compact electric cars in the lower price segment, announces key aspects of its 2023 strategy program. It includes an action plan with the next steps in vehicle development as well as measures to further optimize the Group's structure. The detailed design of the strategy program will be presented at the upcoming Annual General Meeting on 31 January 2023.
