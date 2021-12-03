|
03.12.2021 11:42:55
EQS-News: Straumann Group Capital Markets Day 2021
|
EQS-News: Straumann Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Conference/Miscellaneous
Straumann Group invites you to attend our Capital Markets Day 2021 on Thursday, December 16, 2021. Due to the uncertainty and travel restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be held in a virtual format only.
The Group is evolving from an implant to an oral care company. At the Capital Markets Day, we will provide more details about our strategy for the coming years and will reflect on the current trends. All information will be presented by our executive management team.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Straumann Holding AG
|Peter Merian-Weg 12
|4052 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41619651239
|Fax:
|+41 61 965 11 06
|E-mail:
|jana.erdmann@straumann.com
|Internet:
|www.straumann-group.com
|ISIN:
|CH0012280076
|Valor:
|914326
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1254120
|
1254120 03.12.2021
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Straumann AG (N)
|770,20
|0,00%