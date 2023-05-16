|
16.05.2023 08:30:06
EQS-News: Strengthening of the fashionette Board: New appointment of another Board member
|
EQS-News: fashionette AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Strengthening of the fashionette Board: New appointment of another Board member
Laura Vogelsang, who has held various management positions at fashionette AG for several years, will use her expertise, particularly in the areas of risk and payment, as well as human resources, to support CEO Dr. Dominik Benner in quickly and successfully implementing the package of measures introduced to increase profitability.
In addition, the appointment fulfils the requirements of the company's Articles of Association to be able to pass resolutions in full at the Executive Board level during this period.
fashionette AG is a leading European, data-driven e-commerce group for luxury fashion accessories. On the online platforms fashionette.com and brandfield.com, the fashionette group offers not only inspiration, but also a selected range of luxury fashion accessories, such as handbags, shoes, small leather goods, sunglasses, watches and jewellery from more than 300 brands, including own brands. Based on more than ten years of experience in the fashion accessories sector, fashionette AG has developed an innovative proprietary IT and data platform which, with the help of state-of-the-art technologies and artificial intelligence, enables customers throughout Europe to make personalised online purchases of luxury products. For more information on fashionette AG, please visit corporate.fashionette.com or the online platforms www.fashionette.com and www.brandfield.com.
Investor Relations
16.05.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|fashionette AG
|Lierenfelder Straße 45
|40231 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir@fashionette.com
|Internet:
|corporate.fashionette.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2QEFA1
|WKN:
|A2QEFA
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1633619
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1633619 16.05.2023 CET/CEST
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|fashionette AG
|4,43
|-0,67%
