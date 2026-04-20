EQS-News: Strong investor demand: freenet AG places EUR 350 million promissory note loan

EQS-News: freenet AG / Key word(s): Financing

Strong investor demand: freenet AG places EUR 350 million promissory note loan



20.04.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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Büdelsdorf, 16 April 2026 – freenet AG [ISIN DE000A0Z2ZZ5] has successfully placed a promissory note loan with a total volume of EUR 350.0 million. The promissory note loan is primarily intended to repay the bridge financing raised for the acquisition of mobilezone Deutschland. The placement was carried out by the joint lead arrangers Bayerische Landesbank, Landesbank Baden-Württemberg and UniCredit Bank GmbH among a broad range of institutional investors in Germany and abroad. The high level of investor demand was reflected in the order book being oversubscribed several times; the placement was completed for the total volume at the lower end of the respective marketing margin.



The financing instrument with final maturity consists of three tranches with maturities of 3 years, 5 years and 7 years. The 3-year tranche of EUR 104.0 million bears interest at a margin of 1.00% p.a., whilst the 5-year tranche of EUR 221.0 million carries a margin of 1.20% p.a. The 7-year tranche of EUR 25.0 million bears interest at a margin of 1.40% p.a. The tranche structure is split almost equally between fixed and variable interest rates.



“With the successful placement of the EUR 350 million promissory note loan, we have refinanced the bridge financing taken out for the acquisition of mobilezone Deutschland on schedule and on attractive terms. The very high demand and the fact that the issue was oversubscribed several times underscores the strong confidence institutional investors have in our strategic direction and our stable financial profile. At the same time, the broadly diversified maturity structure strengthens our long-term financing base,” commented Ingo Arnold, CFO of freenet AG.



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– freenet AG [ISIN DE000A0Z2ZZ5] has successfully placed a promissory note loan with a total volume of EUR 350.0 million. The promissory note loan is primarily intended to repay the bridge financing raised for the acquisition of mobilezone Deutschland. The placement was carried out by the joint lead arrangers Bayerische Landesbank, Landesbank Baden-Württemberg and UniCredit Bank GmbH among a broad range of institutional investors in Germany and abroad. The high level of investor demand was reflected in the order book being oversubscribed several times; the placement was completed for the total volume at the lower end of the respective marketing margin.The financing instrument with final maturity consists of three tranches with maturities of 3 years, 5 years and 7 years. The 3-year tranche of EUR 104.0 million bears interest at a margin of 1.00% p.a., whilst the 5-year tranche of EUR 221.0 million carries a margin of 1.20% p.a. The 7-year tranche of EUR 25.0 million bears interest at a margin of 1.40% p.a. The tranche structure is split almost equally between fixed and variable interest rates.“With the successful placement of the EUR 350 million promissory note loan, we have refinanced the bridge financing taken out for the acquisition of mobilezone Deutschland on schedule and on attractive terms. The very high demand and the fact that the issue was oversubscribed several times underscores the strong confidence institutional investors have in our strategic direction and our stable financial profile. At the same time, the broadly diversified maturity structure strengthens our long-term financing base,” commented Ingo Arnold, CFO of freenet AG.T: +49 (0)40/ 513 06 778Email: ir@freenet.ag T: +49 (0)40 / 513 06 777Email: pr@freenet.ag

20.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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