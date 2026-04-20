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WKN DE: A0Z2ZZ / ISIN: DE000A0Z2ZZ5

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20.04.2026 07:30:04

EQS-News: Strong investor demand: freenet AG places EUR 350 million promissory note loan

EQS-News: freenet AG / Key word(s): Financing
Strong investor demand: freenet AG places EUR 350 million promissory note loan

20.04.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Büdelsdorf, 16 April 2026 – freenet AG [ISIN DE000A0Z2ZZ5] has successfully placed a promissory note loan with a total volume of EUR 350.0 million. The promissory note loan is primarily intended to repay the bridge financing raised for the acquisition of mobilezone Deutschland. The placement was carried out by the joint lead arrangers Bayerische Landesbank, Landesbank Baden-Württemberg and UniCredit Bank GmbH among a broad range of institutional investors in Germany and abroad. The high level of investor demand was reflected in the order book being oversubscribed several times; the placement was completed for the total volume at the lower end of the respective marketing margin.

The financing instrument with final maturity consists of three tranches with maturities of 3 years, 5 years and 7 years. The 3-year tranche of EUR 104.0 million bears interest at a margin of 1.00% p.a., whilst the 5-year tranche of EUR 221.0 million carries a margin of 1.20% p.a. The 7-year tranche of EUR 25.0 million bears interest at a margin of 1.40% p.a. The tranche structure is split almost equally between fixed and variable interest rates.

“With the successful placement of the EUR 350 million promissory note loan, we have refinanced the bridge financing taken out for the acquisition of mobilezone Deutschland on schedule and on attractive terms. The very high demand and the fact that the issue was oversubscribed several times underscores the strong confidence institutional investors have in our strategic direction and our stable financial profile. At the same time, the broadly diversified maturity structure strengthens our long-term financing base,” commented Ingo Arnold, CFO of freenet AG.

Contact
Investor Relations
T: +49 (0)40/ 513 06 778
Email: ir@freenet.ag     
                       
Public Relations
T: +49 (0)40 / 513 06 777
Email: pr@freenet.ag
 

20.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: freenet AG
Hollerstraße 126
24782 Buedelsdorf
Germany
E-mail: ir@freenet.ag
Internet: www.freenet.ag
ISIN: DE000A0Z2ZZ5, DE000A1KQXU0
WKN: A0Z2ZZ , A1KQXU
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 2310694

 
End of News EQS News Service

2310694  20.04.2026 CET/CEST

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