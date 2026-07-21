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WKN: 660200 / ISIN: DE0006602006

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21.07.2026 22:30:24

EQS-News: Strong second quarter: GEA raises full-year guidance for 2026

EQS-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Preliminary Results
Strong second quarter: GEA raises full-year guidance for 2026

21.07.2026 / 22:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Strong second quarter: GEA raises full-year guidance for 2026

Against the backdrop of a very strong operational performance, GEA substantially exceeded both its prior-year figures and analyst expectations in the second quarter of the current fiscal year.
Based on preliminary figures, GEA achieved a 14.2 percent year-over-year increase in order intake in the second quarter of 2026 to €1.49 billion (VARA consensus: €1.41 billion); organic order intake increased by 15.4 percent. Revenue increased by 10.0 percent year-over-year to €1.44 billion (VARA consensus: €1.38 billion), with organic revenue growth amounting to 11.0 percent (VARA consensus: 6.3 percent). EBITDA before restructuring expenses increased year-over-year by 15.6 percent to €250 million (VARA consensus: €233 million), while the corresponding EBITDA margin improved from 16.5 percent in the prior-year quarter to 17.4 percent (VARA consensus: 16.9 percent).

Due to this very strong performance and the positive outlook for the second half of 2026, GEA is raising its full-year guidance as follows:
 
  • Organic revenue growth of 6.0 to 8.0 percent (previously: 5.0 to 7.0 percent)
  • EBITDA margin before restructuring expenses of 17.0 to 17.4 percent (previously: 16.6 percent to 17.2 percent)
  • ROCE of 36.0 to 40.0 percent (previously: 34.0 to 38.0 percent)

“In the first half of 2026, we significantly accelerated our revenue growth. Order intake grew even more strongly. With these achievements, we are providing a sustainable foundation for further profitable growth,” said GEA CEO Stefan Klebert.
The company publishes its complete half-year financial report on August 10th, 2026.

VARA-consensus as of July 15th, 2026
 
Preliminary financial figures        
         
GEA Group Q2 2026 Q2 2025 Q1-Q2 2026 Q1-Q2 2025
         
Order Intake - Reported (EUR billion) 1.49 1.31 2.95 2.72
Order Intake - Organic Growth 15.4%   10.7%  
Sales - Reported (EUR billion) 1.44 1.31 2.72 2.57
Sales - Organic Growth 11.0%   8.2%  
EBITDA bf. restr. (EUR million) 250 217 456 415
EBITDA bf. restr. in % 17.4% 16.5% 16.8% 16.1%
ROCE (L4Q) in % 36.8% 35.3% 36.8% 35.3%
EPS as reported (EUR) 0.70-0.80 0.66 1.30-1.40 1.23


Contact:
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Phone +49 (0)211 9136 1500
gea.com

21.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Ulmenstraße 99
40476 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)211 9136-0
E-mail: ir@gea.com
Internet: www.gea.com
ISIN: DE0006602006
WKN: 660200
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate BSX; Regulated Unofficial Market in Hanover, Stuttgart
LEI Code: 549300PHUU0ZZWO8EO07
EQS News ID: 2369598

 
End of News EQS News Service

2369598  21.07.2026 CET/CEST

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