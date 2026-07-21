EQS-News: Strong second quarter: GEA raises full-year guidance for 2026

EQS-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Preliminary Results

Strong second quarter: GEA raises full-year guidance for 2026



21.07.2026 / 22:30 CET/CEST

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Strong second quarter: GEA raises full-year guidance for 2026



Against the backdrop of a very strong operational performance, GEA substantially exceeded both its prior-year figures and analyst expectations in the second quarter of the current fiscal year.

Based on preliminary figures, GEA achieved a 14.2 percent year-over-year increase in order intake in the second quarter of 2026 to €1.49 billion (VARA consensus: €1.41 billion); organic order intake increased by 15.4 percent. Revenue increased by 10.0 percent year-over-year to €1.44 billion (VARA consensus: €1.38 billion), with organic revenue growth amounting to 11.0 percent (VARA consensus: 6.3 percent). EBITDA before restructuring expenses increased year-over-year by 15.6 percent to €250 million (VARA consensus: €233 million), while the corresponding EBITDA margin improved from 16.5 percent in the prior-year quarter to 17.4 percent (VARA consensus: 16.9 percent).



Due to this very strong performance and the positive outlook for the second half of 2026, GEA is raising its full-year guidance as follows:

Organic revenue growth of 6.0 to 8.0 percent (previously: 5.0 to 7.0 percent)

EBITDA margin before restructuring expenses of 17.0 to 17.4 percent (previously: 16.6 percent to 17.2 percent)

ROCE of 36.0 to 40.0 percent (previously: 34.0 to 38.0 percent)

“In the first half of 2026, we significantly accelerated our revenue growth. Order intake grew even more strongly. With these achievements, we are providing a sustainable foundation for further profitable growth,” said GEA CEO Stefan Klebert.

The company publishes its complete half-year financial report on August 10th, 2026.



VARA-consensus as of July 15th, 2026

Preliminary financial figures GEA Group Q2 2026 Q2 2025 Q1-Q2 2026 Q1-Q2 2025 Order Intake - Reported (EUR billion) 1.49 1.31 2.95 2.72 Order Intake - Organic Growth 15.4% 10.7% Sales - Reported (EUR billion) 1.44 1.31 2.72 2.57 Sales - Organic Growth 11.0% 8.2% EBITDA bf. restr. (EUR million) 250 217 456 415 EBITDA bf. restr. in % 17.4% 16.5% 16.8% 16.1% ROCE (L4Q) in % 36.8% 35.3% 36.8% 35.3% EPS as reported (EUR) 0.70-0.80 0.66 1.30-1.40 1.23



Contact:

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Phone +49 (0)211 9136 1500

gea.com Against the backdrop of a very strong operational performance, GEA substantially exceeded both its prior-year figures and analyst expectations in the second quarter of the current fiscal year.Based on preliminary figures, GEA achieved a 14.2 percent year-over-year increase in order intake in the second quarter of 2026 to €1.49 billion (VARA consensus: €1.41 billion); organic order intake increased by 15.4 percent. Revenue increased by 10.0 percent year-over-year to €1.44 billion (VARA consensus: €1.38 billion), with organic revenue growth amounting to 11.0 percent (VARA consensus: 6.3 percent). EBITDA before restructuring expenses increased year-over-year by 15.6 percent to €250 million (VARA consensus: €233 million), while the corresponding EBITDA margin improved from 16.5 percent in the prior-year quarter to 17.4 percent (VARA consensus: 16.9 percent).Due to this very strong performance and the positive outlook for the second half of 2026, GEA is raising its full-year guidance as follows:“In the first half of 2026, we significantly accelerated our revenue growth. Order intake grew even more strongly. With these achievements, we are providing a sustainable foundation for further profitable growth,” said GEA CEO Stefan Klebert.The company publishes its complete half-year financial report on August 10, 2026.VARA-consensus as of July 15th, 2026Contact:GEA Group AktiengesellschaftPhone +49 (0)211 9136 1500gea.com

21.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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