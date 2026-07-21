GEA Aktie
WKN: 660200 / ISIN: DE0006602006
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21.07.2026 22:30:24
EQS-News: Strong second quarter: GEA raises full-year guidance for 2026
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EQS-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
/ Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Preliminary Results
Strong second quarter: GEA raises full-year guidance for 2026
Against the backdrop of a very strong operational performance, GEA substantially exceeded both its prior-year figures and analyst expectations in the second quarter of the current fiscal year.
Based on preliminary figures, GEA achieved a 14.2 percent year-over-year increase in order intake in the second quarter of 2026 to €1.49 billion (VARA consensus: €1.41 billion); organic order intake increased by 15.4 percent. Revenue increased by 10.0 percent year-over-year to €1.44 billion (VARA consensus: €1.38 billion), with organic revenue growth amounting to 11.0 percent (VARA consensus: 6.3 percent). EBITDA before restructuring expenses increased year-over-year by 15.6 percent to €250 million (VARA consensus: €233 million), while the corresponding EBITDA margin improved from 16.5 percent in the prior-year quarter to 17.4 percent (VARA consensus: 16.9 percent).
Due to this very strong performance and the positive outlook for the second half of 2026, GEA is raising its full-year guidance as follows:
“In the first half of 2026, we significantly accelerated our revenue growth. Order intake grew even more strongly. With these achievements, we are providing a sustainable foundation for further profitable growth,” said GEA CEO Stefan Klebert.
The company publishes its complete half-year financial report on August 10th, 2026.
VARA-consensus as of July 15th, 2026
Contact:
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Phone +49 (0)211 9136 1500
gea.com
21.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
|Ulmenstraße 99
|40476 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)211 9136-0
|E-mail:
|ir@gea.com
|Internet:
|www.gea.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006602006
|WKN:
|660200
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate BSX; Regulated Unofficial Market in Hanover, Stuttgart
|LEI Code:
|549300PHUU0ZZWO8EO07
|EQS News ID:
|2369598
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2369598 21.07.2026 CET/CEST
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