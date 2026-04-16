EQS-News: STS Group AG fulfils its own forecast for the 2025 financial year and increases profitability

EQS-News: STS Group AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Results

STS Group AG fulfils its own forecast for the 2025 financial year and increases profitability



16.04.2026 / 11:35 CET/CEST

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STS Group AG fulfils its own forecast for the 2025 financial year and increases profitability

Group revenue decreases as expected by 6.1% to EUR 292.0 million (2024: EUR 311.1 million)

Group EBITDA stable at EUR 23.0 million despite lower revenue (2024: EUR 23.0 million)

Group EBITDA margin increases to 7.9% (2024: 7.4%)

Forecast for 2026: Group revenue at previous year's level and slight increase in EBITDA margin expected

Hagen, 16 April 2026 – STS Group AG (ISIN: DE000A1TNU68), a global systems supplier for the automotive industry listed on the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, today published its annual report with the audited Group figures for the 2025 financial year. Despite continuing challenging conditions, STS Group met its forecast for the year and even increased profitability as measured by the EBITDA margin

Alberto Buniato, CEO of STS Group AG: “We are looking back on another challenging year for our industry. Economic and political uncertainties, not least as a result of the protectionist US tariff policy, have led to a significant decline in production figures in some key regional markets. In this challenging market environment, we were nevertheless able to perform well and fulfil our expectations for the financial year, thanks in part to our local-to-local strategy. While the previous year was still characterised by high tool sales, we were largely able to compensate for this with series sales. The US plant, which has been in regular operation since the beginning of the year, made a continuous contribution to production output in the Plastics segment, as planned. However, the available capacity could not yet be fully utilised as customer demand fell short of expectations due to the difficult conditions. Although there was a subsidy-driven boom in China, the segment of high-quality high-end commercial vehicles, which we serve there with our products, was unable to benefit from this and even declined. Nevertheless, China remains an important future market, which is also reflected in the construction of a new plant in Taixing. The plant is being built within the Adler Pelzer Group and is scheduled for completion in 2026. Based on our regional presence in the relevant markets, we believe that we remain well equipped to stabilise and potentially expand our market position in the future despite the ongoing economic and geopolitical uncertainties.”

Revenue development

In the 2025 financial year, STS Group AG generated consolidated revenues of EUR 292.0 million after EUR 311.1 million in the same period of the previous year, which was in line with the annual forecast of around EUR 300 million. The previous year's revenue included one-off high fixed cost compensation totalling EUR 9.7 million, without which the previous year's revenue would have amounted to EUR 301.5 million. Adjusted for this one-off effect, the decline in revenue was only 3.2%. The decline in revenue was spread across all segments, but was significantly influenced by the China segment. The 7.1% drop in revenue to EUR 32.0 million (2024: EUR 34.5 million) in the Materials segment was due to the decline in production figures as a result of the general economic weakness. In the Plastics segment, the 2.6% decline in revenue to EUR 241.4 million (2024: EUR 247.9 million) was primarily due to lower tooling revenue and the exceptionally high fixed cost compensation in the previous year, which was largely offset by the increase in series business. The China segment, which is mainly active in the area of SMC products for heavy-duty high-end trucks, was unable to benefit from the general boom in the Chinese market, as the heavy-duty high-end truck segment developed negatively in contrast to the market as a whole. Revenue here fell by 18.1% to EUR 36.1 million (2024: EUR 44.1 million).

Earnings development

Despite lower consolidated revenues, the STS Group's earnings situation remained stable. This was mainly due to the Plastics segment, where earnings continued to improve. The European plants in particular contributed to this, but the US plant also made a positive contribution to EBITDA for the first time. At EUR 23.0 million, the Group's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) remained constant at the previous year's level (2024: EUR 23.0 million). The STS Group's EBITDA margin rose to 7.9% (2024: 7.4%). Both figures thus met the Management Board's forecast for the year. The consolidated result remained negative at EUR -0.5 million (2024: EUR -0.6 million), which is mainly due to increased depreciation and amortisation.

Guidance 2026

For the 2026 financial year, the Management Board currently expects Group revenue to stabilise further and is therefore forecasting revenue at the level of the 2025 financial year. The Management Board also expects a further slight increase in the EBITDA margin, which should continue to stabilise in the high single-digit percentage range. Accordingly, EBITDA is expected to be slightly above the previous year's level.

The forecast is subject to the provision that economic conditions do not deteriorate further in the long term. The military escalation in the Middle East, in particular the ongoing hostilities between the USA, Israel and Iran since 28 February 2026 and the resulting de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz, represents a significant new uncertainty for global economic development. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) noted disruptions to global trade, a significant rise in energy prices and increased volatility on the financial markets immediately after the start of the hostilities. According to the IMF, ongoing disruptions to energy supplies could noticeably increase global Inflation and weigh on growth, particularly in energy-importing economies; the risk of stagflation cannot be ruled out. In the opinion of the STS Group, the developments described above did not have any material direct impact on the net assets, financial position and results of operations of the STS Group at the time the consolidated financial statements were prepared. The company will continue to closely monitor further developments, particularly with regard to possible indirect effects from rising energy prices and potential disruptions in global supply chains.

The 2025 Annual Report of STS Group AG is available for download at https://www.sts.group/de/investor-relations/publikationen (German language only).

Key figures for the 2025 financial year

in EUR million

2025 2024 Change Group revenue 292.0 311.1 -6.1% Segment Plastics 241.4 247.9 -2.6% Segment China 36.1 44.1 -18.1% Segment Materials 32.0 34.5 -7.1% Company/Consolidation -17.5 -15.2 14.6% EBITDA 23.0 23.0 -0.1% Segment Plastics 17.9 15.7 14.1% Segment China 4.2 6.3 -32.2% Segment Materials 2.2 2.2 1.5% Company/Consolidation -1.4 -1.2 17.6% EBITDA margin 7.9 % 7.4% 0.5pp 12/31/2025 12/31/2024 Group equity 42.9 45.0 -4.8% Group equity ratio 18.9% 19.5% -0.6pp Cash and cash equivalents

(freely available) 35.6 25.6 38.8% Net financial debt 20.0 48.8 -59.0% Employees 1,431 1,402 2.1%

About STS Group:

STS Group AG, www.sts.group (ISIN: DE000A1TNU68), is a leading systems supplier for the automotive industry. The group of companies employs about 1,400 people worldwide and generated consolidated revenues of EUR 292.0 million in the 2025 financial year. At its plants and development centers in France, Germany, Mexico, China and, in future, the USA, STS Group ("STS") produces and develops injection-molded plastics and components made from sheet molding compounds (SMC), such as rigid and flexible vehicle and aerodynamic trim, holistic interior systems, as well as lightweight and battery components for electric vehicles. STS is a technological leader in the production of plastic injection molding and composite components. STS has a large global footprint with plants on three continents. The customer portfolio includes leading international manufacturers of commercial vehicles, passenger cars and electric vehicles.

STS Group AG

Investor Relations

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58099 Hagen

Germany

ir@sts.group

www.sts.group

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