EQS-News: STS Group AG's first half of 2026 lays a strong foundation for meeting its full-year targets

EQS-News: STS Group AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Half Year Report

STS Group AG's first half of 2026 lays a strong foundation for meeting its full-year targets



11.08.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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STS Group AG's first half of 2026 lays a strong foundation for meeting its full-year targets

Group revenue rose by 9.3% to EUR 156.8 million (H1/2025: EUR 143.4 million)

EBITDA margin increased to 9.5% (H1/2025: 7.7%)

EBITDA improved to EUR 14.9 million (H1/2025: EUR 11.0 million)

Net financial debt continued to decline to EUR 10.9 million (Dec. 31, 2025: EUR 20.0 million)

The Executive Board confirms its full-year targets and expects business dynamics to slow in the second half of 2026 compared with the first half.

Hagen, 11 August 2026 – STS Group AG (ISIN: DE000A1TNU68), a global systems supplier for the automotive industry listed on the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, today published its Half-Yearly Financial Report 2026.

Alberto Buniato, CEO of STS Group AG: “Despite the market environment remaining challenging and uneven across regions, we achieved very strong business performance in the first half of 2026. Revenue rose in all three segments, with the China segment recording the highest growth rate. In particular, we benefited from rising demand from our commercial vehicle customers in China and Europe, as well as the continued operational stabilisation of our US plant, which made a significant contribution to growth in the Plastics segment. At the same time, construction of the new plant in Taixing progressed rapidly. According to the current plan, production is scheduled to commence before the end of 2026. The new site is being built by companies within the Adler Pelzer Group; the production facilities there are to be shared by the Adler Pelzer Group and the STS Group in future. This will enable synergies to be realised and ensure that space and investment funds are utilised efficiently. The new site is intended to strengthen our market position in China whilst also laying the foundations for expanding our business with passenger car customers, particularly in the field of electric mobility. The new plant in Taixing thus forms the platform for the next stage of development in our China business and underlines our long-term growth strategy. The results for the first half of 2026 provide an excellent foundation for achieving our annual targets. At the same time, we expect business dynamics to slow in the second half of the year compared with the first half.”

Revenue development

In the period from 1 January to 30 June 2026, STS Group AG generated Group revenues of EUR 156.8 million, compared with EUR 143.4 million in the first half of 2025. Revenues rose in all three segments. The Plastics segment made the largest contribution to growth in absolute terms, with revenue increasing by EUR 11.0 million to EUR 130.7 million. Overall, the positive revenue trend was driven primarily by activities in the Eurozone and China. The plant in the USA also made a significant contribution, whilst revenue in Mexico was slightly below the previous year’s level.

Earnings development

Earnings performance also benefited from the positive business performance. Group earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose by EUR 3.9 million, from EUR 11.0 million in the same period of the previous year to EUR 14.9 million in the first half of 2026. This is mainly attributable to the earnings contributions from China, the Eurozone and the US plant, as well as to the positive cost effects of the efficiency measures introduced in recent years. In Mexico, too, EBITDA was slightly above the previous year’s level despite a slight decline in revenue. This is also reflected in the Group’s net profit. With stable depreciation and amortisation, lower finance costs and despite higher taxes, the STS Group achieved a positive net income of EUR 2.6 million in the first half of 2026, compared with a loss of EUR 0.7 million in the same period of the previous year. Earnings per share (basic and diluted) therefore amounted to EUR 0.40 in the half-year under review, compared with

EUR -0.11 in the previous year.

Balance sheet

Owing to the positive net profit and favourable currency effects, the Group’s equity rose to EUR 46.7 million as at 30 June 2026, up from EUR 42.9 million as at 31 December 2025. This corresponds to an equity ratio of 19.0% (31 December 2025: 18.9%). Cash and cash equivalents increased by EUR 9.3 million to EUR 44.9 million as at 30 June 2026 (31 December 2025: EUR 35.6 million). In the half-year under review, the STS Group generated a positive net cash flow from operating activities of EUR 19.0 million, compared with EUR 9.8 million in the previous year. This was driven in particular by the improvement in the Group’s net profit to EUR 2.6 million (H1/2025: EUR -0.7 million), a slight cash inflow from net working capital, and higher cash inflows from changes in other payables and liabilities. The Group’s net financial debt fell by EUR 9.1 million to EUR 10.9 million as at 30 June 2026 (31 December 2025: EUR 20.0 million), primarily due to the increase in cash and cash equivalents.

Executive Board confirms 2026 full-year targets

The STS Group’s business performance in the first half of 2026 was in line with its own expectations. For the second half of the year, however, the Executive Board anticipates a slowdown in business dynamics compared with the first half. Based on the performance in the first six months and the current assessment of the relevant sales markets, the Executive Board therefore confirms the forecast for the 2026 financial year published in the 2025 Annual Report. Accordingly, consolidated revenue is expected to remain at the 2025 financial year level of EUR 292 million. The Executive Board also expects the EBITDA margin to increase slightly further and to stabilise in the high single-digit percentage range. Accordingly, EBITDA is expected to be slightly above the previous year’s figure of EUR 23.0 million.

The forecast is subject to the assumption that the economic and geopolitical conditions do not deteriorate further on a sustained basis. Significant uncertainties exist, in particular, regarding the future development of energy and commodity prices, potential disruptions to global supply chains, trade policy measures and regional variations in demand in the commercial vehicle markets.

The STS Group AG Half-Yearly Financial Report 2026 is available for download at www.sts.group.

Group key figures in the first half of 2026

in EUR million

H1/2026 H1/2025 Change Revenue 156.8 143.4 9.3% Plastics segment 130.7 119.6 9.2% China segment 19.5 15.4 26.1% Materials segment 17.2 15.8 8.9% Corporate/Consolidation -10.5 -7.4 41.5% EBITDA 14.9 11.0 35.0% Plastics segment 12.3 9.3 32.4% China segment 1.8 1.1 57.3% Materials segment 0.8 0.8 -5.6% Corporate/Consolidation 0.0 -0.2 -98.7% EBITDA margin 9.5% 7.7% 1.8pp 30.06.2026 31.12.2025 Group equity 46.7 42.9 9.0% Group equity ratio 19.0% 18.9% 0.1pp Cash and cash equivalents (unrestricted) 44.9 35.6 26.2% Net financial debt 10.9 20.0 -45.5%

About STS Group:

STS Group AG, www.sts.group (ISIN: DE000A1TNU68), is a leading systems supplier for the automotive industry. The group of companies employs about 1,400 people worldwide and generated consolidated revenues of EUR 292.0 million in the 2025 financial year. At its plants and development centres in France, Germany, Mexico, China and the USA, STS Group ("STS") produces and develops injection-moulded plastics and components made from Sheet Moulding Compound (SMC), such as rigid and flexible vehicle and aerodynamic trim, complete interior systems, as well as lightweight and battery components for electric vehicles. STS is a technological leader in the production of plastic injection moulding and composite components. STS has a large global footprint with plants on three continents. The customer portfolio includes leading international manufacturers of commercial vehicles, passenger cars and electric vehicles.

STS Group AG

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