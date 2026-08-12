EQS-News: Subdued demand weighs on Hawesko's business in the first half of the year – gross profit margin up – cost and efficiency progress taking effect – full-year 2026 guidance adjusted

EQS-News: HAWESKO Holding SE / Key word(s): Half Year Report

Subdued demand weighs on Hawesko's business in the first half of the year – gross profit margin up – cost and efficiency progress taking effect – full-year 2026 guidance adjusted



12.08.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

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PRESS RELEASE

Subdued demand weighs on Hawesko's business in the first half of the year – gross profit margin up – cost and efficiency progress taking effect – full-year 2026 guidance adjusted

Geopolitical conflicts and persistent consumer uncertainty, combined with a continued decline in wine consumption: consolidated revenue of €274.8 million in the first half of 2026 (previous year: €285.1 million)

Jacques' and the B2B business on a good track – package of measures for the e-commerce units

Hamburg, 12 August 2026. In a still weak overall market environment, Hawesko Holding SE (HAW, HAWG.DE, DE0006042708) generated lower revenue in the first half of the year, largely for cyclical reasons, while margins and earnings quality improved, not least because cost-side countermeasures are having a noticeable effect.

Consolidated revenue amounted to €274.8 million in the first half of 2026, compared with €285.1 million in the prior-year period. The gross profit margin of Europe's leading wine and spirits retailer rose to 45.2 percent, from 43.9 percent in the prior-year period. Operating EBIT amounted to €5.1 million (previous year: €6.1 million). Earnings were supported by the deliberate exit from unprofitable B2B revenue of around €5 million and by efficiency programmes that are taking effect.

As geopolitical risks and persistently weak consumer sentiment are expected to continue for the remainder of the year, Hawesko has updated its revenue and earnings guidance (see below). At the same time, the existing FOKUS efficiency programme is being intensified. In addition, the e-commerce activities are to be comprehensively developed further over the coming months and structured more leanly.

The company is at the same time implementing its investment plans for future customer acquisition in full and on schedule, as these are designed to counteract the general weakness in demand in a targeted manner. In detail, Hawesko Holding SE invested €1.5 million more in IT, artificial intelligence and advertising in the first half of 2026 alone than in the prior-year period.

The situation on the German wine market remains tense. Higher energy prices are having a direct impact on transport costs. At the same time, higher minimum wages as well as rising road tolls and CO2 levies are driving costs up. On the demand side, subdued consumer sentiment, a historically high savings ratio and the long-term trend towards declining alcohol consumption remain key factors for further business development. This is also reflected in a lower average revenue per purchase. For the German wine market as a whole, revenue losses of around 6 percent are expected this year. Based on its updated guidance, Hawesko Holding SE as market leader expects a revenue decline of 2 to 4 percent.

Thorsten Hermelink, Chief Executive Officer of Hawesko Holding SE: "We are well aware of the difficult market environment – and are therefore focusing above all on cost and efficiency initiatives, which are increasingly having a positive effect. As market leader, we are solidly positioned to invest in our business model, for example in customer acquisition and in the e-commerce business. This creates the conditions for us to better absorb the general market weakness with higher earnings quality."

Jacques' revenue almost stable – improved operating EBITDA margin in the B2B segment

Supported by targeted new openings, Jacques' revenue was largely held at the prior-year level, with a slight decline of only 0.8 percent. The Austrian company Wein & Co., by contrast, recorded a noticeable decline in revenue, driven in particular by a weak online business and by start-up difficulties following the change of logistics service provider in June. Overall, revenue in the Retail segment was 1.5 percent below the prior year.

In the B2B segment, the focus is on consistent new customer acquisition, particularly in the hospitality sector. Further steps to strengthen the business were also implemented. Unprofitable revenue was deliberately given up. This contributed to the revenue decline of 4.9 percent, while margins and earnings improved. The operating EBITDA margin in the B2B business improved to 4.7 percent (previous year: 4.2 percent). Operating EBIT rose to €2.6 million (previous year: €2.4 million). The segment is thus clearly moving in the right direction.

Taken together, the improvement measures initiated at Jacques' and in the B2B segment are showing a discernible effect. Both areas are on a good track in a difficult environment. In e-commerce, by contrast, it is becoming clear that more comprehensive measures are required. A corresponding package of measures will be launched in the autumn and will lead to a significantly leaner structure – a consistent response to a further shrinking market.

The logistics migration has made good progress in recent weeks. Under current planning, the step-by-step consolidation of all logistics activities at the central warehouse in Tornesch is to be fully completed in the first quarter of 2027. As early as this autumn, activities previously intended for the Berlin site will be partly served from Tornesch.

Adjusted guidance for 2026

Business performance in the third quarter continues to fall short of expectations. At the same time, only a limited seasonal improvement is emerging over the remainder of 2026. Geopolitical conflicts, rising prices and strong consumer restraint, combined with a shrinking overall market, will continue to shape the German wine market over the course of the year. Against this background, the Management Board of Hawesko Holding SE has resolved to adjust the guidance for the 2026 financial year as follows:

Revenue: decline of 2 to 4 percent compared with the previous year (previously: increase of up to 2 percent). Revenue in the 2025 financial year amounted to €622 million.

Operating EBIT (before one-off expenses): €23 million to €26 million (previously: €28 million to €32 million). In addition, one-off expenses of up to €4 million are expected (previously: up to €2 million).

Free cash flow: €28 million to €33 million (previously: €30 million to €36 million)

ROCE: 9 to 11 percent (previously: 11 to 14 percent)

1 Jan – 30 Jun 2026 1 Jan – 30 Jun 2025 Revenue (in € million) 274.8 285.1 Operating EBIT (in € million) 5.1 6.1 Gross profit margin 45.2 % 43.9 %

Selected key figures H1 2026About Hawesko Holding SE

As the leading trading group for premium wines, champagnes and spirits, the Hawesko Group employs around 1,150 people across the segments Retail (Jacques' and Wein & Co.), B2B (in particular Wein Wolf, Abayan and Grand Cru Select) and E-Commerce (in particular HAWESKO, Vinos and WirWinzer). The shares of Hawesko Holding SE are listed on the Hanseatic Stock Exchange in Hamburg and in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Issuer: Hawesko Holding SE Elbkaihaus Große Elbstraße 145 d 22767 Hamburg

Press and Investor Relations contact:

Mirko Wollrab (Corecoms)

Tel. +49 172 8303600

Email: mirko.wollrab@corecoms.de