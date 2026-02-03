EQS-News: Successful Annual General Meeting for SCHOTT Pharma: All resolutions approved

EQS-News: SCHOTT Pharma AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Successful Annual General Meeting for SCHOTT Pharma: All resolutions approved



03.02.2026 / 15:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Successful Annual General Meeting for SCHOTT Pharma: All resolutions approved

Annual General Meeting held on February 3, 2026

All resolutions approved

Dividend of 0.18 EUR per share

SCHOTT Pharma, a pioneer in drug containment solutions and delivery systems, held its Annual General Meeting for fiscal year 2025 today. The shareholders approved all proposed resolutions by a large majority and discharged the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board. The Annual General Meeting also approved the proposed dividend of EUR 0.18 per share, which corresponds to a payout ratio of 18% of consolidated net income. In total, over 95% of the share capital was represented at the Annual General Meeting.

The detailed voting results as well as further documents related to the Annual General Meeting are published on the Investor Relations website of SCHOTT Pharma: https://www.schott-pharma.com/investor-relations/events/annual-general-meeting

About SCHOTT Pharma

Human health matters. That is why SCHOTT Pharma designs containment solutions grounded in science to ensure that medications are safe and easy to use for people around the world. Every minute, more than 30,000 people receive an injection packed in a SCHOTT Pharma product. The portfolio comprises drug containment solutions and delivery systems for injectable drugs ranging from prefillable glass and polymer syringes to cartridges, vials, and ampoules. Every day, a team of around 4,800 people from over 65 nations works at SCHOTT Pharma to contribute to global health. The company is represented in all main pharmaceutical hubs with 17 manufacturing sites in Europe, North and South America, and Asia. With over 1,000 patents and technologies developed in-house and a state-of-the-art R&D center in Switzerland, the company is focused on developing innovations for the future. Currently, SCHOTT Pharma has over 1,800 customers including the top 30 leading pharma manufacturers for injectable drugs and generated revenue of EUR 986 million in the fiscal year 2025. SCHOTT Pharma AG & Co. KGaA is headquartered in Mainz, Germany and listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as part of the SDAX. It is majority owned by SCHOTT AG, which is owned by the Carl Zeiss Foundation. In light of this spirit, SCHOTT Pharma is committed to sustainable development for society and the environment. Further information at www.schott-pharma.com

Press contact:

Lea Kaiser

Communications Manager

+49 (0)6131/66-4073

lea.kaiser@schott.com