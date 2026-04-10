EQS-News: Successful Annual General Meeting of Steyr Motors AG – Dividend approved and Supervisory Board reconstituted

EQS-News: Steyr Motors AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Successful Annual General Meeting of Steyr Motors AG – Dividend approved and Supervisory Board reconstituted



10.04.2026 / 16:15 CET/CEST

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Successful Annual General Meeting of Steyr Motors AG – Dividend approved and Supervisory Board reconstituted

Dividend of EUR 0.25 per share approved

All agenda items adopted with strong majority

Supervisory Board strengthened with two new members and newly constituted

The M12 Power Unit, as a new product category, and new applications in unmanned maritime systems (UMS) open up additional growth potential beyond the current budget

Steyr, Austria, 10 April 2026 – Steyr Motors AG (ISIN AT0000A3FW25), one of the world's leading companies in the field of customized engines for mission-critical defense and civil applications, today held its Annual General Meeting for the 2025 financial year in Steyr, Austria.

The shareholders approved the joint proposal of the Management Board and Supervisory Board and resolved to distribute a dividend of EUR 0.25 per share from the net retained profit reported as of 31 December 2025. In total, EUR 1,300,000.00 will be distributed from Steyr Motors AG’s net retained profit of EUR 8,116,308.21. The remaining amount will be carried forward to new account.

As part of the Annual General Meeting, the Supervisory Board of Steyr Motors AG was reconstituted as planned. Dr. Rolf Wirtz and Gerhard Schwartz, two experienced industry and capital markets experts, were newly elected to the board. Dr. Rolf Wirtz, former CEO of thyssenkrupp Marine Systems, was elected Chairman of the Supervisory Board at the constituent meeting. Gerhard Schwartz, most recently Managing Partner at EY, is designated to serve as Chairman of the Audit Committee and will in particular support the further development of the company’s financial and control structures. In addition, Alexander Fitzka, Investment Manager of the B & C Group and a member of the Supervisory Board since August 2025, was re-elected to the Supervisory Board by the Annual General Meeting and appointed Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board at the subsequent constituent meeting.

The previous Supervisory Board members Dr. Christian Klingler and Fabian Schlegel did not stand for re-election following the full exit of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA and stepped down from the board at the end of the Annual General Meeting. The Annual General Meeting expressed its confidence in CEO Julian Cassutti as well as in the members of the Supervisory Board for the 2025 financial year and approved all agenda items with a large majority.

In his speech, CEO Julian Cassutti emphasized in particular the strong visibility and significant growth potential of Steyr Motors AG: with a secured order backlog of more than EUR 300 million through 2030 and an additional, clearly identified pipeline of approximately EUR 530 million, this results in a total potential of up to EUR 830 million.

CEO Julian Cassutti placed particular emphasis on new application and growth opportunities that significantly expand the addressable market and offer substantial order potential in addition to the business plan previously communicated. Specifically, this involves the M12 Power Unit as a completely new product category and new application possibilities for the product portfolio in the field of unmanned maritime systems, known as Unmanned Surface Vessels.

With the introduction of the new M12 Power Unit, Steyr Motors has created an additional product category in the field of mobile power supply, thereby specifically targeting high-growth applications in mission-critical defense scenarios. The highly modular and compact unit enables a reliable power supply for anti-drone systems, mobile special forces, as well as field and base camps, thereby meeting a structurally rising demand for decentralized, robust energy solutions. With the M12 Power Unit, Steyr Motors is addressing a market that is projected to grow to a total volume of EUR 37 billion by 2032. Based on strong interest from existing and new customers and high cross-selling potential, initial revenue from the new product is already expected in the current year. “We see a cumulative revenue potential of more than EUR 100 million for the M12 Power Unit by 2030,” said Steyr Motors CEO Julian Cassutti.

At the same time, the expansion of the product portfolio’s range of applications opens up new opportunities in the field of unmanned systems (USV). These are becoming increasingly important, particularly in the maritime defense sector. Initial discussions regarding exclusive purchase agreements are already at an advanced stage. Supported by the existing international distribution network and significant cross-selling potential, Steyr Motors plans to generate cumulative revenue of well over EUR 100 million with this new product category by 2030, thereby establishing another key growth driver.

This will be accompanied by consistent international expansion in the U.S., Asia, and Europe, as well as a high-margin joint venture in ASEAN. The acquisition of BUKH, to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2026, will serve as a strategic accelerator, strengthening the company’s position as a full-range provider with global market coverage and an immediate contribution to earnings. Long-term partnerships, including with KNDS through 2034 and Rheinmetall, further increase planning certainty.

Julian Cassutti, CEO of Steyr Motors AG: “We have laid the foundation for the next phase of growth in recent months – with a clear strategic direction, new product categories and targeted investments in international markets. In light of a structural supercycle in the defense sector, we see ourselves very well positioned to achieve our ambitious goals and create substantial long-term value for our shareholders.”

Shareholder attendance was 31.11%. Further details on the Annual General Meeting and the full voting results are available in the Investor Relations section at https://ir.steyr-motors.com/en/event/general-meeting-2026/.

Company profile of Steyr Motors AG

Headquartered in Steyr, Austria, Steyr Motors AG is a global leader in the development and production of high-performance customized special engines with high power density and durability. The Company’s engines are primarily used for military special vehicles, boats (both military and civilian) and as auxiliary power units (“APU”) for main battle tanks and locomotives.

For further information, please contact:

Steyr Motors AG

Investor Relations

Phone: +43 676 6222 367

Email: ir@steyr-motors.com

www.steyr-motors.com

Press contact

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333

Email: sh@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de