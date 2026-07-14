EQS-News: Successful Annual General Meeting of STS Group AG

EQS-News: STS Group AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Successful Annual General Meeting of STS Group AG



14.07.2026 / 15:29 CET/CEST

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Successful Annual General Meeting of STS Group AG

Hagen, 14 July 2026. Last Friday, the Annual General Meeting of STS Group AG (ISIN: DE000A1TNU68), a global systems supplier for the automotive industry listed in the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, took place. As in the previous year, the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting was held at the headquarters of STS Group AG in Hagen, Westphalia. A total of 79.12% of the company’s share capital was represented at the meeting. The voting results for the individual items on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting are available at www.sts.group in the Investor Relations section.

In addition to the votes, the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting focused in particular on the Executive Board’s report on business performance for the 2025 financial year and on the strategic development of the STS Group. The Executive Board’s speech highlighted the STS Group’s financial performance and the consistent implementation of its strategic development plan. Key topics included the expansion of the U.S. plant in Salem, Virginia, and the construction of a new plant in Taixing, China, which is scheduled to begin operations in 2026. “The past financial year once again demonstrated the resilience of STS Group. Despite a challenging market environment, we successfully achieved our objectives and continued to execute our strategic roadmap. We further strengthened our operational performance, continued the successful ramp-up of our plant in the United States and laid additional foundations for the future growth of our company. Although market conditions remain challenging, I am convinced that STS Group is today stronger, more resilient and better positioned for the future than it was just a few years ago,” said Alberto Buniato, CEO of STS Group AG.

The Executive Board also confirmed the outlook for the 2026 financial year, in which Group revenue is expected to be roughly on par with the previous year, the EBITDA margin is expected to improve further in the high single-digit percentage range, and EBITDA is expected to be slightly above the previous year’s level.

About STS Group:

STS Group AG, www.sts.group (ISIN: DE000A1TNU68), is a leading systems supplier for the automotive industry. The group of companies employs about 1,400 people worldwide and generated consolidated revenues of EUR 292.0 million in the 2025 financial year. At its plants and development centers in France, Germany, Mexico, China and, in future, the USA, STS Group ("STS") produces and develops injection-molded plastics and components made from sheet molding compounds (SMC), such as rigid and flexible vehicle and aerodynamic trim, holistic interior systems, as well as lightweight and battery components for electric vehicles. STS is a technological leader in the production of plastic injection molding and composite components. STS has a large global footprint with plants on three continents. The customer portfolio includes leading international manufacturers of commercial vehicles, passenger cars and electric vehicles.

STS Group AG

Investor Relations

Kabeler Str. 4

58099 Hagen

Germany

ir@sts.group

www.sts.group

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