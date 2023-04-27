EQS-News: Successful Outcome for SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE's Annual General Meeting 2023: Approval of New CEO and Change of Corporate Name.

EQS-News: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

27.04.2023 / 10:11 CET/CEST

Sevenum, the Netherlands, 27 April 2023. Yesterday's Annual General Meeting of SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. was a resounding success - investors voted with an absolute majority in favour of both the appointment of Olaf Heinrich as the new CEO and the company's name change.

At the Annual General Meeting on 26 April 2023, the appointment of the new CEO Olaf Heinrich was approved. The new CEO will officially start on 1 August 2023, but will already be available as a consultant to SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE to prepare for his upcoming role. He succeeds Stefan Feltens, who is stepping down after his four-year term. Stefan Feltens has successfully led the company since 2019 and strengthened SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE's position as the leading online pharmacy in Europe during this time.

At the Annual General Meeting, investors also approved the change of the company name from SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. to Redcare Pharmacy N.V. The new name Redcare Pharmacy reflects the caring aspect of the company; Red is a reference to SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE's current brand and represents the pharmacy color in two of our main markets, Germany and Austria. Pharmacy represents the core business of pharmacies. Redcare is also an established brand name of one of the company's own brands.

The company's name change will officially take effect with the ticker symbol change at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in mid-June 2023 - from SAE to RDC.

Jasper Eenhorst, CFO of SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE, commented on the decision: "We are very pleased that our stakeholders have approved the name change. The new name reflects our growth strategy, which underlines our leadership position as a one-stop pharmacy platform in Europe. The new name also reflects our internationalisation as an e- pharmacy currently operating in seven European countries."

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE's business strategy is proving itself successful for the first quarter of 2023. The company will release official figures for the first quarter of the year on 2 May 2023.

ABOUT SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE is one of Europes leading and fastest-growing online pharmacies, currently operating in Germany, Austria, France, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland.

Headquartered in the Dutch logistics hub of Sevenum near Venlo with locations in Cologne, Berlin, Munich, Tongeren, Warsaw, Milan, Lille and Eindhoven, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE offers its customers a broad range of more than 150,000 products at attractive prices: OTC, beauty and personal care products as well as prescription drugs, supplemented by high quality natural food and health products, low carb products and sports nutrition. Currently, close to 10 million active customers trust SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE.

Since safe and reliable pharmaceutical advice are top priorities at SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE, the e-pharmacy provides comprehensive pharmaceutical consulting services. In preparation for the full introduction of the electronic prescriptions in Germany, the company is continuously expanding in the area of digital health services.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. has been listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 2016 and is part of the SDAX stock index.