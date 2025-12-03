EQS-News: Sugar beet growing: long-term agreement reached with beet growers ---- CEO Büttner: “Important step for sugar production in Austria”

EQS-News: AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Alliance

Sugar beet growing: long-term agreement reached with beet growers ---- CEO Büttner: “Important step for sugar production in Austria”



03.12.2025 / 12:56 CET/CEST

Sugar beet growing: long-term agreement reached with beet growers

CEO Büttner: “Important step for sugar production in Austria”

AGRANA has reached an agreement with the sugar beet grower’s association (Rübenbauernverbund) on the growing terms and conditions for the coming three years. This agreement comes against the backdrop of a challenging market environment characterised by consistently low sugar sales prices. As a result of constructive negotiations with the sugar beet growers’ lobbying association, it has been possible to develop a new pricing model which takes the prevailing circumstances into account.

“The agreement reached is an important step toward safeguarding the sugar production site in Austria and makes a significant contribution to planning certainty for farmers and AGRANA. The outcome of the negotiations is also an investment in continuing trust-based collaboration with the beet growers. In future, AGRANA will continue to be a reliable buyer of their crops and remain an important, dependable partner to trading and industrial players.” highlights AGRANA CEO Stephan Büttner.

The plan is to start the contracting round for the spring 2026 growing season at the beginning of the coming year.

Sugar beet campaign: 95 percent of all sugar beet harvested

The sugar mill in Tulln started its sugar beet processing campaign in early September and this is proceeding very satisfactorily. Up to 14,000 metric tons of sugar beet are being processed at the mill daily. Following the very favourable weather conditions in 2025, both the yield per hectare, at 78 metric tons, and the sugar content, about 17 percent, are in line with long-term averages. Around 95 percent of the sugar beet had been processed by the end of November. Based on the current status, the processing campaign will be concluded at the end of January.

About AGRANA

AGRANA converts agricultural raw materials into high-quality foods and numerous industrial intermediate products. With around 9,000 employees, the two business areas Food & Beverage Solutions and Agricultural Commodities & Specialities generate annual Group revenue of approximately € 3.5 billion at 50 production sites worldwide. Established in 1988, the company is the global market leader in fruit preparations and the world’s leading producer (and supplier) of apple juice concentrates and berry juice concentrates. AGRANA is the leading sugar company in Central and Eastern Europe and a major producer of customised potato, corn and wheat starch products as well as of bioethanol.



