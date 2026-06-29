EQS-News: SUIC and VisionRenu Sign Strategic MOU to Accelerate AI Biotechnology, Precision Medicine, and U.S. Capital Market Expansion

EQS-News: SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd / Key word(s): Healthcare

SUIC and VisionRenu Sign Strategic MOU to Accelerate AI Biotechnology, Precision Medicine, and U.S. Capital Market Expansion



29.06.2026 / 19:04 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





NEW YORK, NY and TAIPEI, TAIWAN - June 29, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. (OTC Markets: SUIC) ("SUIC"), a technology-enabled investment and business acceleration company, and VisionRenu Biomedical Technology Co., Ltd. ("VisionRenu"), a Taiwan-based medical technology company specializing in brain health and ophthalmic medical devices, today announced the signing of a Strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). The agreement establishes a framework for collaboration in AI-powered biotechnology, precision medicine, and international capital market initiatives, positioning both companies to participate in one of the world's fastest-growing technology sectors.

Driving Global Commercialization and Capital Market Expansion

Under the MOU, SUIC and VisionRenu will combine their respective strengths in medical technology innovation, commercialization, international business development, and access to U.S. capital markets. The collaboration is intended to accelerate VisionRenu's global expansion while creating long-term value through strategic financing, business development, and potential U.S. capital market opportunities. Both companies view the agreement as the first step toward building a long-term strategic partnership focused on innovation and sustainable growth.

Entering the Next Wave of AI Biotechnology

Artificial Intelligence is rapidly reshaping the biotechnology industry by accelerating advances in gene editing, DNA synthesis, precision medicine, and digital biology. AI enables faster discovery of disease-related genes, improves CRISPR gene-editing precision, optimizes DNA and protein design, and significantly shortens the development cycle for next-generation therapeutics. Combined with automated DNA synthesis and robotic laboratories, AI is transforming biological research through the Design-Build-Test-Learn (DBTL) platform, creating a new era of intelligent life science innovation.

Industry analysts expect AI-enabled biotechnology to become one of the world's largest innovation markets over the coming decades, creating multi-trillion-dollar opportunities across healthcare, drug discovery, synthetic biology, advanced manufacturing, and sustainable materials.

Aligned with this global trend, SUIC's strategic collaboration and proposed merger with VisionRenu, together with partnerships involving AI biotechnology startups supported by Taiwan's Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW), position the Company to expand into this rapidly growing sector. By leveraging AI, precision medicine, gene technologies, and international capital market resources, SUIC aims to accelerate innovation while building long-term shareholder value.

About VisionRenu Biomedical Technology Co., Ltd.

VisionRenu Biomedical Technology Co., Ltd. is a Taiwan-based medical technology company focused on the research, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of innovative medical devices for brain health and ophthalmic care. Its flagship product, the MagRenu® Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) System, is approved by Taiwan's TFDA for the treatment of depression. The company is also developing proprietary ophthalmic laser technologies designed to address the growing global demand for advanced vision care solutions. To learn more about the company, please visit https://www.vision-renu.com/

About SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd.

SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. (OTC Markets: SUIC) is a technology-enabled investment and business acceleration company focused on acquiring and developing innovative businesses with high-growth potential. Through strategic investments, mergers and acquisitions, and access to international capital markets, SUIC supports portfolio companies in expanding globally and creating long-term shareholder value. Please visit our website, https://sinounitedco.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on current expectations regarding future events and are subject to various factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. The Framework Agreement announced herein is non-binding, and there can be no assurance that any definitive transaction will be completed. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release.

Contact

SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd.

News Release Department

Telephone: (929) 391-2550

News Source: SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd