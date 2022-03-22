EQS-News: SunMirror AG: Extension of Offer for Takeover Offer on Latitude 66 Cobalt Limited

EQS-News: SunMirror AG / Key word(s): Takeover

SunMirror AG: Extension of Offer for Takeover Offer on Latitude 66 Cobalt Limited



22.03.2022 / 16:18

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Zug, Switzerland: 22 March 2022. SunMirror AG ("SunMirror"; ISIN CH0396131929) hereby announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary SunMirror Luxembourg S.A. has filed with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission a 8-weeks extension notice in relation to the pending takeover offer regarding all outstanding ordinary shares in Latitude 66 Cobalt Limited ("Lat66") by which the closing date of the takeover offer is further extended to 17 May 2022, 5:00 p.m. (AWST) and the date for giving a notice of the status of the bid conditions is further extended to 10 May 2022.

Under consideration of the upcoming extension of the takeover offer, the expected extended timetable for completion of the takeover offer and subsequent acquisition of the entire issued share capital of Lat66 (plus all performance rights) is as follows:

Offer Closes 17 May 2022 Dispatch of compulsory acquisition notices to non-accepting Lat66 shareholders 17 May 2022 Completion of compulsory acquisition of Lat66 shares from Lat66 shareholders 17 June 2022

* * * * *

About SunMirror AG

The Group invests into strategic mineral exploration assets with a focus on sustainable green battery metals, like cobalt, lithium and nickel, as well as Iron Ore and Gold deposits in developed markets. The company aims to either produce minerals at a later stage or sell those assets to strategic buyers. SunMirror is differentiated by taking a "mine-to-market" approach to sustainability across the value chain, creating a mining industry "best practice."

The company's shares (ISIN CH0396131929) are listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange (official market, ticker: ROR1) and are traded on the regulated unofficial markets Frankfurt, Düsseldorf and Berlin (ticker: ROR) as well as on tradegate and Xetra. For further information, please visit: www.sunmirror.com.

Contact

SunMirror AG

Steinhauserstrasse 74

6300 Zug

Switzerland

Tel: +41 (0) 43 505 1400

Email: info@sunmirror.com