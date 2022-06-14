Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
EQS-News: SunMirror AG: Further Extension of the Takeover Offer on Latitude 66 Cobalt Limited

EQS-News: SunMirror AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
SunMirror AG: Further Extension of the Takeover Offer on Latitude 66 Cobalt Limited
Zug, Switzerland: 14 June 2022. With reference to its publication dated 13 April 2022, SunMirror AG ("SunMirror"; ISIN CH0396131929) hereby announces that its wholly owned subsidiary SunMirror Luxembourg S.A. has agreed with Latitude 66 Cobalt Limited ("Lat66") another extension in relation to the pending takeover offer regarding all outstanding ordinary shares (plus all performance rights) in Lat66. SunMirror Luxembourg S.A. has filed the agreed extension notice with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission. The closing date of the takeover offer is thereby further extended to 12 July 2022, 5:00 p.m. (AWST) and the date for giving a notice of the status of the bid conditions is further extended to 5 July 2022.
The extension is caused by a continuing delay in the implementation of the pending share capital increase efforts of SunMirror to fully finance the takeover bid. SunMirror remains in ongoing discussions with potential investors.
Under consideration of the upcoming extension of the takeover offer, the expected extended timetable for completion of the takeover offer and subsequent acquisition of the entire issued share capital of Lat66 (plus all performance rights) is as follows:
About SunMirror AG
The Group invests into strategic mineral exploration assets with a focus on sustainable green battery metals, like cobalt, lithium and nickel, as well as Iron Ore and Gold deposits in developed markets. The company aims to either produce minerals at a later stage or sell those assets to strategic buyers. SunMirror is differentiated by taking a mine-to-market approach to sustainability across the value chain, creating a mining industry best practice.
The company's shares (ISIN CH0396131929) are listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange (official market, ticker: ROR1) and are traded on the regulated unofficial markets Frankfurt, Düsseldorf and Berlin (ticker: ROR) as well as on tradegate and Xetra. For further information, please visit: www.sunmirror.com.
