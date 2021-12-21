EQS-News: SunMirror AG: General Assembly unanimously approves all agenda items

EQS-News: SunMirror AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

SunMirror AG: General Assembly unanimously approves all agenda items



21.12.2021

Zug, Switzerland, 21 December 2021 - The shareholders of SunMirror AG ("Sunmirror", Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market): ROR1; Regulated Unofficial Market Frankfurt, Düsseldorf and Berlin: ROR; tradegate & Xetra; ISIN CH0396131929) unanimously approved all items on the agenda at the Annual General Meeting held on 17 December 2021. About 23 % of the share capital, represented by an independent proxy due to the Covid-19 pandemic, was present at the AGM.

Among other things, the AGM elected Ms. Flavia Sennhauser as new member of the Board of Directors and re-elected Mr. Heinz Kubli as Chairman of the Board of Directors until the next Annual General Meeting.

The full voting results of the General Meeting are available on SunMirror's website www.sunmirror.com.

About SunMirror AG

The SunMirror Group invests in exploration projects with a focus on battery metals and Iron Ore and Gold deposits in developed markets for the purpose of evaluation and exploration. The aim is to either mine metals itself or sell these projects at a later stage. The Company's shares are listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market, ticker: ROR1) and traded on the Regulated Unofficial Market of the Frankfurt, Düsseldorf and Berlin Stock Exchanges (ticker: ROR), as well as tradegate and Xetra. Further information can be found at www.sunmirror.com.



