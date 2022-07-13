EQS-News: SunMirror AG: MINIMUM ACCEPTANCE CONDITION NOT FULFILLED - INVESTOR DOES NOT PAY AS AGREED - TAKEOVER PROCEEDINGS LATITUDE 66 COBALT LIMITED ENDED UNSUCCESSFULLY

EQS-News: SunMirror AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

MINIMUM ACCEPTANCE CONDITION NOT FULFILLED - INVESTOR DOES NOT PAY AS AGREED - TAKEOVER PROCEEDINGS LATITUDE 66 COBALT LIMITED ENDED UNSUCCESSFULLY

Zug, Schweiz: 13.07.2022. The acquisition of Latitude 66 Cobalt Limited ("Lat66") pursued by SunMirror AG ("SunMirror"; Xetra; Vienna: ROR1; ISIN CH0396131929) ended unsuccessfully on 12.07.2022 (AEST), as the minimum acceptance condition (90% acceptance, by number, of all Lat66 shares) was not fulfilled at the end of the offer period, being July 12, 2022 (Offer Period). Until the very end of the Offer Period, SunMirror attempted to meet the agreed requirement to raise EUR 70 million of additional capital within the agreed and repeatedly extended timeframe. Unfortunately, this did not succeed because only part of the EUR 70 million subscribed as part of the capital increase was paid by the investor.

Strategically, SunMirror is now focusing all its efforts on reducing overheads and expenses wherever possible and investing available funds primarily in the value-add development of its existing Australian resource projects.

About SunMirror AG

The SunMirror Group invests in strategic exploration projects with a focus on green battery metals such as cobalt, lithium and nickel, as well as Iron Ore and Gold deposits in developed markets. The aim is to either mine metals itself or sell these projects to strategic buyers at a later stage. In doing so, SunMirror differentiates itself from other market participants through a mine-to-market sustainability approach across the entire value chain and thus becomes the originator of best practice in the mining sector.

The Company's shares (ISIN CH0396131929) are listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange (official trading, ticker: ROR1) and on the OTC markets of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the Düsseldorf and Berlin stock exchanges (ticker: ROR) and are also traded on and Xetra. Further information can be found at: www.sunmirror.com.

