EQS-News: SunMirror AG: SunMirror AG: Shares have been admitted to trading on the Official Market (Amtlicher Handel) of the Vienna Stock Exchange

26.11.2021 17:13:09

26.11.2021 / 17:13
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SunMirror AG: Shares have been admitted to trading on the Official Market (Amtlicher Handel) of the Vienna Stock Exchange

First day of trading will be on 29 November 2021

Zug, Switzerland: 26 November 2021 - The Vienna Stock Exchange (Wiener Börse) today approved the application of SunMirror AG ("SunMirror"; Vienna Stock Exchange: ROR1; Düsseldorf Stock Exchange: ROR; ISIN CH0396131929) for admission of its shares to trading on the Official Market (Amtlicher Handel), segment Standard Market Continuous, a Regulated Market under the EU MiFID II Directive.

The first day of trading of the shares of SunMirror on the Official Market will be on 29 November 2021.

Trading of the shares of SunMirror in the Vienna MTF of the Vienna Stock Exchange will end on the trading day before the first day of trading on the Official Market.

For the time being, the shares of SunMirror will continue to be listed and traded on the unofficial market segment (Freiverkehr) of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange (Börse Düsseldorf), a multilateral trading facility (MTF) under the EU MiFID II Directive, as before.

About SunMirror AG

The Group invests into pre-production mineral exploration assets with a focus on battery metals, Iron Ore and Gold deposits in developed markets for the purpose of evaluation and exploration with the aim to either produce minerals at a later stage or sell those properties. The company's shares (ISIN CH0396131929) are listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange (ticker: ROR1) and the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange. For further information, please visit: www.sunmirror.com.

Press contact
edicto GmbH
Doron Kaufmann/Ralf Droz
Phone: +49 69 905505-53
sunmirror@edicto.de
Eschersheimer Landstraße 42 - 44
60322 Frankfurt/Main, Germany


26.11.2021 This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: SunMirror AG
Steinhauserstrasse 74
6300 Zug
Switzerland
E-mail: info@sunmirror.ch
Internet: https://www.sunmirror.ch
ISIN: CH0396131929
WKN: A2JCKK
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf; Vienna Stock Exchange (Third Market (MTF))
EQS News ID: 1252352

 
