|
26.11.2021 17:13:09
EQS-News: SunMirror AG: SunMirror AG: Shares have been admitted to trading on the Official Market (Amtlicher Handel) of the Vienna Stock Exchange
|
EQS Group-News: SunMirror AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
SunMirror AG: Shares have been admitted to trading on the Official Market (Amtlicher Handel) of the Vienna Stock Exchange
First day of trading will be on 29 November 2021
The first day of trading of the shares of SunMirror on the Official Market will be on 29 November 2021.
Trading of the shares of SunMirror in the Vienna MTF of the Vienna Stock Exchange will end on the trading day before the first day of trading on the Official Market.
For the time being, the shares of SunMirror will continue to be listed and traded on the unofficial market segment (Freiverkehr) of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange (Börse Düsseldorf), a multilateral trading facility (MTF) under the EU MiFID II Directive, as before.
About SunMirror AG
The Group invests into pre-production mineral exploration assets with a focus on battery metals, Iron Ore and Gold deposits in developed markets for the purpose of evaluation and exploration with the aim to either produce minerals at a later stage or sell those properties. The company's shares (ISIN CH0396131929) are listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange (ticker: ROR1) and the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange. For further information, please visit: www.sunmirror.com.
Press contact
26.11.2021 This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SunMirror AG
|Steinhauserstrasse 74
|6300 Zug
|Switzerland
|E-mail:
|info@sunmirror.ch
|Internet:
|https://www.sunmirror.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0396131929
|WKN:
|A2JCKK
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf; Vienna Stock Exchange (Third Market (MTF))
|EQS News ID:
|1252352
|End of News
|EQS Group News Service
|
1252352 26.11.2021
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!