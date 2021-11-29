EQS-News: SunMirror AG: SunMirror AG: Shares to be traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as of November 30, 2021 / Inclusion on Xetra in Frankfurt on December 1, 2021

29.11.2021 19:05:09

SunMirror AG: SunMirror AG: Shares to be traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as of November 30, 2021 / Inclusion on Xetra in Frankfurt on December 1, 2021

SunMirror AG: Shares to be traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as of November 30, 2021 / Inclusion on Xetra in Frankfurt on December 1, 2021

Zug, Switzerland: November 29, 2021 - The shares of SunMirror AG ("SunMirror"; Official Market Vienna Stock Exchange: ROR1; Regulated Unofficial Market Düsseldorf Stock Exchange: ROR; ISIN CH0396131929) will be included in the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol "ROR") as of November 30, 2021. In addition, SunMirror's shares will also be tradable on the electronic trading system XETRA of Deutsche Börse in Frankfurt. The first trading day on XETRA is December 1, 2021. The company's home stock exchange has been the Vienna Stock Exchange since the admission of the shares to official trading on the Vienna Stock Exchange on November 29, 2021.

By listing its shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as well as on Xetra, SunMirror is seeking to improve the public perception and transparency of the trading of its shares.

About SunMirror AG

The Group invests into pre-production mineral exploration assets with a focus on battery metals, Iron Ore and Gold deposits in developed markets for the purpose of evaluation and exploration with the aim to either produce minerals at a later stage or sell those properties. The company's shares (ISIN CH0396131929) are listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange (ticker: ROR1) and the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange. For further information, please visit: www.sunmirror.com.

Press contact
edicto GmbH
Doron Kaufmann/Ralf Droz
Phone: +49 69 905505-53
sunmirror@edicto.de
Eschersheimer Landstraße 42 - 44
60322 Frankfurt/Main, Germany


Language: English
Company: SunMirror AG
Steinhauserstrasse 74
6300 Zug
Switzerland
E-mail: info@sunmirror.ch
Internet: https://www.sunmirror.ch
ISIN: CH0396131929
WKN: A2JCKK
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
