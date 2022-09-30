EQS-News: SunMirror AG: SunMirror Shareholders approve all proposals of the Board of Directors

|
Zug, Switzerland: September 30, 2022 SunMirror AG ("SunMirror", Vienna Stock Exchange: ROR1; Frankfurt Stock Exchange: ROR; Düsseldorf Stock Exchange: ROR; ISIN CH0396131929) announces the results of its extraordinary general meeting held today.
The shareholders have followed the recommendations of SunMirror's Board of Directors and have elected Mr. Daniel Monks and Mr. Laurent Quelin as new members of the Board of Directors and of the Remuneration Committee. The candidates nominated by a group of shareholders were not elected. Following the resignation of Ms. Flavia Sennhauser, effective as of today's shareholder meeting, the Board of Directors consists of Dr. Heinz R. Kubli (Chairman), Mr. Daniel Monks and Mr. Laurent Quelin.
The minutes of this extraordinary general meeting of shareholders, including the detailed voting results, will be available for download in due course from SunMirror's website under https://sunmirror.com/investor-relations/general-meeting/.
About SunMirror AG
The Group invests into strategic mineral exploration assets with a focus on sustainable green battery metals, like cobalt, lithium and nickel, as well as Iron Ore and Gold deposits in developed markets. The company aims to either produce minerals at a later stage or sell those assets to strategic buyers. SunMirror is differentiated by taking a mine-to-market approach to sustainability across the value chain, creating a mining industry best practice.
The company's shares (ISIN CH0396131929) are listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange (official market, ticker: ROR1) and are traded on the regulated unofficial markets Frankfurt, Düsseldorf and Berlin (ticker: ROR) as well as on tradegate and Xetra. For further information, please visit: www.sunmirror.com.
