EQS-News: Supervisory Board appoints Claudia Schmitt as CFO of Siltronic AG to succeed Rainer Irle

Munich, March 30, 2023 Claudia Schmitt will become the new CFO of Siltronic AG effective July 1, 2023. This was decided by the Supervisory Board at its meeting today. She succeeds Rainer Irle (53), who has been CFO of Siltronic AG since 2013 and will leave the company at his own request. Claudia Schmitt (51) will initially be appointed for three years.

"We are very pleased to introduce Claudia Schmitt as an experienced successor to Rainer Irle from Siltronic's own ranks," said Dr. Tobias Ohler, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Siltronic AG. "Claudia Schmitt has already contributed to Siltronic's profitable growth for more than 13 years and has many years of extensive financial experience for her new Executive Board role. Most recently, she was Head of Controlling and Treasury at Siltronic AG."

"We would like to thank Rainer Irle very much for his excellent work at Siltronic. Over the past 10 years, he has made a significant contribution to the company's growth and, among other things, supported Siltronic AG's successful IPO in 2015," Tobias Ohler continued.

"With Claudia Schmitt, an excellent choice was made as successor to my Executive Board colleague Rainer Irle. I have appreciated working with her for many years as a brilliant colleague and could not imagine a better successor," said Dr. Christoph von Plotho, CEO of Siltronic AG.

Dr. Michael Heckmeier, who will take over as CEO after Siltronic AG's Annual General Meeting on May 6, 2023, is very much looking forward to working together. "I have met Claudia Schmitt as an excellent financial expert and leader and am pleased with a strong internal successor," explains Michael Heckmeier.

Rainer Irle

Rainer Irle, born in 1970, was appointed CFO of Siltronic AG in 2013. Prior to this, the industrial engineer and trained banker had already worked for Siltronic as Head of Group Strategy and CFO of the U.S. subsidiary. During his career, he was also Head of Group Controlling at Wacker Chemie AG and a management consultant at A.T. Kearney.

Claudia Schmitt

Claudia Schmitt was born in 1971. Following a commercial apprenticeship, she graduated in business administration from Saarland University, Saarbrücken, in 1998. In her professional career, she initially worked in various positions in Group Controlling at Wacker Chemie AG. In 2009, she joined Siltronic AG, where she is responsible for Controlling and Treasury as Corporate Vice President.



