EQS-News: Supervisory Board appoints Dr. Marc-Alexander Mahl to the Fresenius Management Board and extends Sara Hennicken’s contract

EQS-News: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Personnel

Supervisory Board appoints Dr. Marc-Alexander Mahl to the Fresenius Management Board and extends Sara Hennicken’s contract (news with additional features)



15.10.2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Marc-Alexander Mahl appointed to the Fresenius Management Board; Mahl succeeds Pierluigi Antonelli and will be responsible for the Fresenius Kabi businesses

Fresenius CFO Sara Hennicken’s contract extended for another five years

Sébastien Guery assumes overall responsibility for the Nutrition business at Fresenius Kabi

Leadership team set for the next phase of #FutureFresenius The Supervisory Board of Fresenius has unanimously appointed Dr. Marc-Alexander Mahl (58) to the Fresenius Management Board, effective November 1, 2026. He will be responsible for the Fresenius Kabi businesses. Mahl succeeds Pierluigi Antonelli, who is leaving the company for personal reasons. At the same time, the Supervisory Board has extended the contract of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Sara Hennicken (46) for another five years. Her contract will therefore run until 2032.



“On behalf of the Supervisory Board, I would like to thank Pierluigi Antonelli for our successful collaboration built on mutual trust. Thanks to the consistent implementation of #FutureFresenius at Fresenius Kabi, all businesses are now excellently positioned in their respective growth markets and make a significant contribution to the company’s success. We wish Mr. Antonelli all the very best in his future endeavors,” said Wolfgang Kirsch, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Fresenius. He added: “At the same time, I am delighted that in Marc-Alexander Mahl we have been able to bring an accomplished physician and experienced executive with more than 20 years of leadership experience at Fresenius to the Group Management Board. He is already responsible for two strategically important businesses, Pharma and Nutrition, and has played a key role in shaping their strategic direction as part of #FutureFresenius. The focus now is on consistently expanding the Biopharma, MedTech and Nutrition growth vectors. We very much look forward to working with him in his expanded role and are confident that he will continue the growth trajectory of all Fresenius Kabi businesses.”



Marc-Alexander Mahl will continue to lead the Pharma Business Unit. Given its growing strategic importance, the Nutrition business will in future be managed as a standalone Business Unit under the leadership of Sébastien Guery. Guery has been responsible for the Nutrition business since April 2024 and previously held several management positions at other international companies, including Sandoz, DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences and McKinsey. In his expanded role, Guery will report directly to Marc-Alexander Mahl, who is responsible for the Fresenius Kabi businesses on the Fresenius Management Board.



At the same time, the Supervisory Board has extended the contract of CFO Sara Hennicken for another five years. Her contract will now run until 2032. "Sara Hennicken has played a pivotal role in shaping the successful execution of #FutureFresenius from the very beginning. Thus, we very much look forward to continuing our successful collaboration with her," said Kirsch.



“I would like to congratulate Sara Hennicken and Marc-Alexander Mahl and very much look forward to continuing our work together on the Management Board. On behalf of the Management Board, I would also like to thank Pierluigi Antonelli for the excellent collaboration over the past years and wish him all the very best for the future. Looking ahead, the medical nutrition business will play an even more important role for the company as a whole. I am therefore very pleased that Sébastien Guery will now assume overall responsibility for the Nutrition business,” added Michael Sen, Chief Executive Officer of Fresenius.



Leadership team set for the next phase of #FutureFresenius

With these decisions and the further strengthening of its operating businesses, Fresenius is putting its leadership team in place for the next phase of #FutureFresenius and underscoring its ambition to create sustainable value through profitable, innovation-driven growth.



Dr. Marc-Alexander Mahl has headed Fresenius’ Pharma and Nutrition businesses since May 2023. In addition, he oversees sustainability activities in these businesses. Mahl has been with Fresenius since July 2001, with a brief interruption, and has since held various management positions with regional and global responsibilities. Since 2011, he has been responsible for the global Pharma business. In parallel, Mahl served as President of Medicines for Europe and as a member of the Executive Committee of the German industry association for specialized nutrition. Mahl studied medicine, is a specialist in transfusion medicine and holds an MBA from INSEAD.



Sara Hennicken has been Chief Financial Officer of Fresenius since September 2022. In this role, she is responsible for Finance, IT and Cybersecurity. She joined the company in 2019 as Senior Vice President Global Treasury & Corporate Finance for Fresenius and Fresenius Medical Care. Prior to that, she spent 14 years in investment banking, most recently serving as Managing Director at Deutsche Bank. From 2005 to 2010, Hennicken worked at Citigroup in Frankfurt and London. She studied economics in Germany and the United States.



# # #



Fresenius (XFRA: FRE, OTC: FSNUY) is a global, therapy-focused healthcare company dedicated to saving and improving human lives around the world. Through Fresenius Kabi and Fresenius Helios, the company delivers system-critical, innovative and affordable healthcare across the full continuum of care: Fresenius Kabi is a leading provider of lifesaving medicines, medical nutrition, and medical technologies for critically and chronically ill patients, reaching around 450 million people each year. Fresenius Helios is Europe’s largest private hospital operator, treating around 27 million patients annually.



With more than 178,000 employees and operating in more than 60 countries, Fresenius generated €22.6 billion in revenue in 2025.



For more information, visit



This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Future results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, e.g. changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, regulatory reforms, results of clinical trials, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings, the availability of financing and unforeseen impacts of international conflicts. Fresenius does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.



Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Registered Office: Bad Homburg, Germany / Commercial Register: Amtsgericht Bad Homburg, HRB 11852

Chairman of the Supervisory Board: Wolfgang Kirsch



General Partner: Fresenius Management SE

Registered Office: Bad Homburg, Germany / Commercial Register: Amtsgericht Bad Homburg, HRB 11673

Management Board: Michael Sen (Chairman), Pierluigi Antonelli, Sara Hennicken, Dr. Michael Moser, Dr. Christian Pawlu

Chairman of the Supervisory Board: Wolfgang Kirsch



Press Contact:

Edith Müller-Callsen

Group Communications

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Else-Kröner-Straße 1

61352 Bad Homburg

Germany

M +49 160 9968 4046

edith.mueller-callsen@fresenius.com The Supervisory Board of Fresenius has unanimously appointed Dr. Marc-Alexander Mahl (58) to the Fresenius Management Board, effective November 1, 2026. He will be responsible for the Fresenius Kabi businesses. Mahl succeeds Pierluigi Antonelli, who is leaving the company for personal reasons. At the same time, the Supervisory Board has extended the contract of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Sara Hennicken (46) for another five years. Her contract will therefore run until 2032.“On behalf of the Supervisory Board, I would like to thank Pierluigi Antonelli for our successful collaboration built on mutual trust. Thanks to the consistent implementation of #FutureFresenius at Fresenius Kabi, all businesses are now excellently positioned in their respective growth markets and make a significant contribution to the company’s success. We wish Mr. Antonelli all the very best in his future endeavors,” said Wolfgang Kirsch, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Fresenius. He added: “At the same time, I am delighted that in Marc-Alexander Mahl we have been able to bring an accomplished physician and experienced executive with more than 20 years of leadership experience at Fresenius to the Group Management Board. He is already responsible for two strategically important businesses, Pharma and Nutrition, and has played a key role in shaping their strategic direction as part of #FutureFresenius. The focus now is on consistently expanding the Biopharma, MedTech and Nutrition growth vectors. We very much look forward to working with him in his expanded role and are confident that he will continue the growth trajectory of all Fresenius Kabi businesses.”Marc-Alexander Mahl will continue to lead the Pharma Business Unit. Given its growing strategic importance, the Nutrition business will in future be managed as a standalone Business Unit under the leadership of Sébastien Guery. Guery has been responsible for the Nutrition business since April 2024 and previously held several management positions at other international companies, including Sandoz, DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences and McKinsey. In his expanded role, Guery will report directly to Marc-Alexander Mahl, who is responsible for the Fresenius Kabi businesses on the Fresenius Management Board.At the same time, the Supervisory Board has extended the contract of CFO Sara Hennickenfor another five years. Her contract will now run until 2032. "Sara Hennicken has played a pivotal role in shaping the successful execution of #FutureFresenius from the very beginning. Thus, we very much look forward to continuing our successful collaboration with her," said Kirsch.“I would like to congratulate Sara Hennicken and Marc-Alexander Mahl and very much look forward to continuing our work together on the Management Board. On behalf of the Management Board, I would also like to thank Pierluigi Antonelli for the excellent collaboration over the past years and wish him all the very best for the future. Looking ahead, the medical nutrition business will play an even more important role for the company as a whole. I am therefore very pleased that Sébastien Guery will now assume overall responsibility for the Nutrition business,” added Michael Sen, Chief Executive Officer of Fresenius.With these decisions and the further strengthening of its operating businesses, Fresenius is putting its leadership team in place for the next phase of #FutureFresenius and underscoring its ambition to create sustainable value through profitable, innovation-driven growth.has headed Fresenius’ Pharma and Nutrition businesses since May 2023. In addition, he oversees sustainability activities in these businesses. Mahl has been with Fresenius since July 2001, with a brief interruption, and has since held various management positions with regional and global responsibilities. Since 2011, he has been responsible for the global Pharma business. In parallel, Mahl served as President of Medicines for Europe and as a member of the Executive Committee of the German industry association for specialized nutrition. Mahl studied medicine, is a specialist in transfusion medicine and holds an MBA from INSEAD.has been Chief Financial Officer of Fresenius since September 2022. In this role, she is responsible for Finance, IT and Cybersecurity. She joined the company in 2019 as Senior Vice President Global Treasury & Corporate Finance for Fresenius and Fresenius Medical Care. Prior to that, she spent 14 years in investment banking, most recently serving as Managing Director at Deutsche Bank. From 2005 to 2010, Hennicken worked at Citigroup in Frankfurt and London. She studied economics in Germany and the United States.# # #Fresenius (XFRA: FRE, OTC: FSNUY) is a global, therapy-focused healthcare company dedicated to saving and improving human lives around the world. Through Fresenius Kabi and Fresenius Helios, the company delivers system-critical, innovative and affordable healthcare across the full continuum of care: Fresenius Kabi is a leading provider of lifesaving medicines, medical nutrition, and medical technologies for critically and chronically ill patients, reaching around 450 million people each year. Fresenius Helios is Europe’s largest private hospital operator, treating around 27 million patients annually.With more than 178,000 employees and operating in more than 60 countries, Fresenius generated €22.6 billion in revenue in 2025.For more information, visit www.fresenius.com and follow Fresenius on LinkedIn This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Future results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, e.g. changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, regulatory reforms, results of clinical trials, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings, the availability of financing and unforeseen impacts of international conflicts. Fresenius does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.Fresenius SE & Co. KGaARegistered Office: Bad Homburg, Germany / Commercial Register: Amtsgericht Bad Homburg, HRB 11852Chairman of the Supervisory Board: Wolfgang KirschGeneral Partner: Fresenius Management SERegistered Office: Bad Homburg, Germany / Commercial Register: Amtsgericht Bad Homburg, HRB 11673Management Board: Michael Sen (Chairman), Pierluigi Antonelli, Sara Hennicken, Dr. Michael Moser, Dr. Christian PawluChairman of the Supervisory Board: Wolfgang KirschPress Contact:Edith Müller-CallsenGroup CommunicationsFresenius SE & Co. KGaAElse-Kröner-Straße 161352 Bad HomburgGermanyM +49 160 9968 4046edith.mueller-callsen@fresenius.com Additional features:



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