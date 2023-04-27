EQS-News: Supervisory Board Chairman Professor Dieter Kempf confirmed by Annual General Meeting

EQS-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Supervisory Board Chairman Professor Dieter Kempf confirmed by Annual General Meeting



27.04.2023 / 14:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Annual General Meeting

Supervisory Board Chairman Professor Dieter Kempf confirmed by Annual General Meeting

Düsseldorf (Germany), April 27, 2023 Professor Dieter Kempf was confirmed by a large majority at todays Annual General Meeting of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft the first to be held virtually after the lifting of COVID restrictions, while still ensuring all shareholder rights. The appointment has been made until the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting in 2026, which will resolve on the ratification of the acts of the Supervisory Board for fiscal year 2025.

A former President of the Federation of German Industries (BDI), Professor Kempf took over as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft following his appointment by court order on May 15, 2022. He succeeded Klaus Helmrich, who had stepped down from office for personal reasons. Professor Kempf was BDI President from 2017 to 2020 and continues to hold the post of Vice President under the organizations statutes following the end of his term of office. Born in Munich, he is a member of one other supervisory board and sits on various advisory boards.

Annual General Meeting approves all proposed resolutions

At the virtual Annual General Meeting, the shareholders approved all resolutions proposed by the Supervisory Board and the Executive Board with a large majority. The resolutions included the distribution of a dividend of EUR 0.95 (prior year: EUR 0.90) per share. This corresponds to a total dividend payout of EUR 163.7 million. In addition, the Annual General Meeting authorized the company to also hold virtual annual general meetings for the next two years. This gives GEA the ability to decide in due course on the format of future annual general meetings.

Media Relations

Anne Putz

Peter-Müller-Str. 12, 40468 Düsseldorf, Germany

Phone +49 211 9136-1500

anne.putz@gea.com

About GEA

GEA is one of the world's largest suppliers of systems and components to the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. The international technology­ group, founded in 1881, focuses on machinery and plants, as well as advanced process technology, components, and comprehensive services. With more than 18,000 employees working across five divisions and 62 countries, the group generated revenues of more than EUR 5.1 billion in fiscal year 2022. GEA plants, processes, components, and services enhance the efficiency and sustainability of production processes across the globe. They contribute significantly to the reduction of CO 2 emissions, plastic usage, and food waste. In doing so, GEA makes a key contribution toward a sustainable future, in line with the companys purpose: "Engineering for a better world".

GEA is listed in the German MDAX and the STOXX® Europe 600 Index and is also among the companies comprising the Dax 50 ESG and MSCI Global Sustainability and the Dow Jones Sustainability Europe Indices.

More information can be found online at gea.com.

If you do not want to receive any further information from GEA, please send an e-mail to pr@gea.com.