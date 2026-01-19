EQS-News: Supervisory Board extends contracts of CEO Burkhardt Frick and CFO Dr. Cornelia Ballwießer

EQS-News: SUSS MicroTec SE / Key word(s): Personnel

Contract extension for CEO Burkhardt Frick by five years until December 31, 2030

Dr. Cornelia Ballwießer extends her contract as CFO until June 30, 2028

Garching, Germany, January 19, 2026 – The Supervisory Board of SUSS MicroTec SE, a leading manufacturer of equipment and process solutions for the semiconductor industry, has extended the contracts of Burkhardt Frick (CEO) until December 31, 2030, and Dr. Cornelia Ballwießer (CFO) until June 30, 2028.

"The Supervisory Board is delighted to continue its successful and trusting collaboration with Burkhardt Frick and Dr. Cornelia Ballwießer. Together with COO Dr. Thomas Rohe, the Management Board has developed a clear corporate strategy, defined ambitious targets, and initiated the transformation of SUSS. We are convinced that with continuity in the leadership of the Management Board, SUSS has excellent chances achieving the projected sales growth and profitability improvements," says Dr. David Dean, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of SUSS MicroTec SE.

At the Capital Markets Day in November 2025, the Management Board presented ambitious plans for the coming years. Group sales are expected to rise to between €750 million and €900 million by 2030. A significant improvement in the gross profit margin to between 43% and 45% was also announced. The EBIT margin is expected to increase to 20% and 22% over the same period.

“Over the past two and a half years, we have put SUSS on a dynamic growth path and have begun implementing the strategic directions defined as part of an intensive strategy process,” says Burkhardt Frick, who took over as CEO of SUSS on September 11, 2023. "With our sole focus on the semiconductor industry and the multiple product launches planned for the coming years, we are ideally positioned to benefit from the industry's sustained growth trend. I am highly motivated to lead the company until 2030 and thus over the entire period of the strategic target horizon. I would like to express my sincere thanks to our Supervisory Board for the trust they have placed in the Management Board and in me."

“I would also like to express my sincere thanks for the trust placed in my work and that of the Management Board,” says Dr. Cornelia Ballwießer, who took over as CFO of SUSS on July 1, 2023, and has now extended her contract until the end of June 2028. "We have significantly improved the financial position of SUSS and are very well prepared for further growth. In recent years, we have also significantly developed the organization of SUSS, strengthened the company's governance, and implemented and advanced a comprehensive ESG strategy. With transformed business processes and a strong focus on the further digitalization of the company, we want to actively support the ambitious growth and profitability targets in the coming years."

Further information on the members of the Management Board and Supervisory Board of SUSS MicroTec SE can be found on the website https://www.suss.com/en/company/management.



