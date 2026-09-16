R. Stahl Aktie
WKN DE: A1PHBB / ISIN: DE000A1PHBB5
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16.09.2026 10:00:03
EQS-News: Supervisory Board member Peter Leischner steps down from the Supervisory Board of R. STAHL AG
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EQS-News: R. Stahl Aktiengesellschaft
/ Key word(s): Personnel/Miscellaneous
Supervisory Board member Peter Leischner steps down from the Supervisory Board of R. STAHL AG
Waldenburg, 16 September 2026 – Peter Leischner has announced his resignation as a member of the Supervisory Board of R. STAHL AG and has stepped down from his position. With the conclusion of yesterday's meeting, the long-standing member has left the Supervisory Board.
Leischner was elected to the Supervisory Board in 2008 and served as its Chairman from 2018 to February 2026. During his tenure, R. STAHL initiated a comprehensive strategic realignment and successfully navigated the major global crises of recent years. Numerous decisions also bear his imprint. The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board thank him for his many years of dedicated service.
In order to ensure a proper composition of the Supervisory Board and the company’s continued ability to act, the Executive Board of R. STAHL AG, in agreement with the Supervisory Board, has applied to the relevant court to appoint Elke Eckstein (62) as a member representing the shareholders on the Supervisory Board for the period until the next Annual General Meeting. R. STAHL expects the court to rule on the request in the near future.
Elke Eckstein has many years of experience as a senior executive in industrial companies, in particular in the semiconductor, electronics and photonics sectors. She also brings extensive knowledge from various roles on statutory supervisory boards and comparable international bodies – including at JENOPTIK AG (Jena), KK Group A/S (Denmark), Saferoad SRH Holding AS (Norway), BE Semiconductor Industries NV (Netherlands) and Norautron Group AS (Norway).
"This step paves the way for a smooth transition until the vacant position is filled by election at the next Annual General Meeting. Ms. Eckstein brings outstanding expertise to support R. STAHL from the Supervisory Board as it continues its transformation," said Tobias Popp, Executive Board R. STAHL AG.
About R. STAHL – www.r-stahl.com
Forward-looking statements
Contact:
R. STAHL AG
Judith Schäuble
Director Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Am Bahnhof 30
74638 Waldenburg (Württ.)
Germany
Tel. +49 7942 943-1396
investornews@r-stahl.com
16.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|R. Stahl Aktiengesellschaft
|Am Bahnhof 30
|74638 Waldenburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (7942) 943-0
|E-mail:
|investornews@stahl.de
|Internet:
|www.r-stahl.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1PHBB5
|WKN:
|A1PHBB
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|5299001GNOTPZ0J9QN67
|EQS News ID:
|2400192
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2400192 16.09.2026 CET/CEST
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