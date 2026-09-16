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WKN DE: A1PHBB / ISIN: DE000A1PHBB5

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16.09.2026 10:00:03

EQS-News: Supervisory Board member Peter Leischner steps down from the Supervisory Board of R. STAHL AG

EQS-News: R. Stahl Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel/Miscellaneous
Supervisory Board member Peter Leischner steps down from the Supervisory Board of R. STAHL AG

16.09.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Supervisory Board member Peter Leischner steps down from the Supervisory Board of R. STAHL AG

  • Peter Leischner has announced his resignation and stepped down from the Supervisory Board
  • Application submitted for the court appointment of Elke Eckstein
  • 34th Annual General Meeting to elect a successor

 

Waldenburg, 16 September 2026 – Peter Leischner has announced his resignation as a member of the Supervisory Board of R. STAHL AG and has stepped down from his position. With the conclusion of yesterday's meeting, the long-standing member has left the Supervisory Board.

Leischner was elected to the Supervisory Board in 2008 and served as its Chairman from 2018 to February 2026. During his tenure, R. STAHL initiated a comprehensive strategic realignment and successfully navigated the major global crises of recent years. Numerous decisions also bear his imprint. The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board thank him for his many years of dedicated service.

In order to ensure a proper composition of the Supervisory Board and the company’s continued ability to act, the Executive Board of R. STAHL AG, in agreement with the Supervisory Board, has applied to the relevant court to appoint Elke Eckstein (62) as a member representing the shareholders on the Supervisory Board for the period until the next Annual General Meeting. R. STAHL expects the court to rule on the request in the near future.

Elke Eckstein has many years of experience as a senior executive in industrial companies, in particular in the semiconductor, electronics and photonics sectors. She also brings extensive knowledge from various roles on statutory supervisory boards and comparable international bodies – including at JENOPTIK AG (Jena), KK Group A/S (Denmark), Saferoad SRH Holding AS (Norway), BE Semiconductor Industries NV (Netherlands) and Norautron Group AS (Norway).

"This step paves the way for a smooth transition until the vacant position is filled by election at the next Annual General Meeting. Ms. Eckstein brings outstanding expertise to support R. STAHL from the Supervisory Board as it continues its transformation," said Tobias Popp, Executive Board R. STAHL AG.

 

About R. STAHL – www.r-stahl.com
R. STAHL is one of the world's leading suppliers of electrical and electronic products and systems for explosion protection. These products and systems prevent explosions in hazardous areas and contribute to the safety of people, machines and the environment. The portfolio covers the portfolio segments Electrical, Automation as well as Lighting and is completed by the cross-divisional function Customer Solutions. Typical customers are the chemical and pharmaceutical industry, the oil & gas industry – including LNG applications – as well as the food and beverage industry. Most of the R. STAHL products are also approved for use with hydrogen. In 2025, global sales amounting to around € 313 million were generated by 1,659 employees. The shares of R. STAHL AG are traded on the Regulated Market/Prime Standard of Deutsche Boerse (ISIN DE000A1PHBB5).

 

Forward-looking statements
This release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions and estimates of R. STAHL’s management. Although we assume that the expectations of these forward-looking statements are realistic, we cannot guarantee that these expectations will prove to be correct. The assumptions may involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such discrepancies include: changes in the macroeconomic and business environment, exchange rate and interest rate fluctuations, the roll-out of competing products, a lack of acceptance of new products or services, and changes in business strategy. R. STAHL does not plan to update these forward-looking statements nor does it accept any obligation to do so.


Contact:
R. STAHL AG
Judith Schäuble
Director Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Am Bahnhof 30
74638 Waldenburg (Württ.)
Germany

Tel. +49 7942 943-1396
investornews@r-stahl.com

16.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: R. Stahl Aktiengesellschaft
Am Bahnhof 30
74638 Waldenburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (7942) 943-0
E-mail: investornews@stahl.de
Internet: www.r-stahl.com
ISIN: DE000A1PHBB5
WKN: A1PHBB
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 5299001GNOTPZ0J9QN67
EQS News ID: 2400192

 
End of News EQS News Service

2400192  16.09.2026 CET/CEST

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