EQS-News: Supervisory Board member Peter Leischner steps down from the Supervisory Board of R. STAHL AG

EQS-News: R. Stahl Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel/Miscellaneous

Supervisory Board member Peter Leischner steps down from the Supervisory Board of R. STAHL AG



16.09.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Supervisory Board member Peter Leischner steps down from the Supervisory Board of R. STAHL AG

Peter Leischner has announced his resignation and stepped down from the Supervisory Board

Application submitted for the court appointment of Elke Eckstein

34th Annual General Meeting to elect a successor

Waldenburg, 16 September 2026 – Peter Leischner has announced his resignation as a member of the Supervisory Board of R. STAHL AG and has stepped down from his position. With the conclusion of yesterday's meeting, the long-standing member has left the Supervisory Board.

Leischner was elected to the Supervisory Board in 2008 and served as its Chairman from 2018 to February 2026. During his tenure, R. STAHL initiated a comprehensive strategic realignment and successfully navigated the major global crises of recent years. Numerous decisions also bear his imprint. The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board thank him for his many years of dedicated service.

In order to ensure a proper composition of the Supervisory Board and the company’s continued ability to act, the Executive Board of R. STAHL AG, in agreement with the Supervisory Board, has applied to the relevant court to appoint Elke Eckstein (62) as a member representing the shareholders on the Supervisory Board for the period until the next Annual General Meeting. R. STAHL expects the court to rule on the request in the near future.

Elke Eckstein has many years of experience as a senior executive in industrial companies, in particular in the semiconductor, electronics and photonics sectors. She also brings extensive knowledge from various roles on statutory supervisory boards and comparable international bodies – including at JENOPTIK AG (Jena), KK Group A/S (Denmark), Saferoad SRH Holding AS (Norway), BE Semiconductor Industries NV (Netherlands) and Norautron Group AS (Norway).

"This step paves the way for a smooth transition until the vacant position is filled by election at the next Annual General Meeting. Ms. Eckstein brings outstanding expertise to support R. STAHL from the Supervisory Board as it continues its transformation," said Tobias Popp, Executive Board R. STAHL AG.

About R. STAHL – www.r-stahl.com

R. STAHL is one of the world's leading suppliers of electrical and electronic products and systems for explosion protection. These products and systems prevent explosions in hazardous areas and contribute to the safety of people, machines and the environment. The portfolio covers the portfolio segments Electrical, Automation as well as Lighting and is completed by the cross-divisional function Customer Solutions. Typical customers are the chemical and pharmaceutical industry, the oil & gas industry – including LNG applications – as well as the food and beverage industry. Most of the R. STAHL products are also approved for use with hydrogen. In 2025, global sales amounting to around € 313 million were generated by 1,659 employees. The shares of R. STAHL AG are traded on the Regulated Market/Prime Standard of Deutsche Boerse (ISIN DE000A1PHBB5).

Forward-looking statements

This release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions and estimates of R. STAHL’s management. Although we assume that the expectations of these forward-looking statements are realistic, we cannot guarantee that these expectations will prove to be correct. The assumptions may involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such discrepancies include: changes in the macroeconomic and business environment, exchange rate and interest rate fluctuations, the roll-out of competing products, a lack of acceptance of new products or services, and changes in business strategy. R. STAHL does not plan to update these forward-looking statements nor does it accept any obligation to do so.

R. STAHL AGJudith SchäubleDirector Corporate Communications & Investor RelationsAm Bahnhof 3074638 Waldenburg (Württ.)GermanyTel. +49 7942 943-1396investornews@r-stahl.com