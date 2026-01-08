Nagarro Aktie

Nagarro für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3H220 / ISIN: DE000A3H2200

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
08.01.2026 10:17:23

EQS-News: Supervisory Board of Nagarro SE appoints new Chairperson, Deputy and recomposes committees

EQS-News: Nagarro SE / Key word(s): Personnel
Supervisory Board of Nagarro SE appoints new Chairperson, Deputy and recomposes committees

08.01.2026 / 10:17 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, January 8, 2026 – The Supervisory Board of Nagarro SE has elected Christian Bacherl as its Chairperson and Jack Clemons as Deputy Chairperson, following the resignation of Dr. Martin Enderle as Chairperson and member of the Supervisory Board for health reasons effective December 31, 2025 (s. Corporate News dated December 19, 2025). The Supervisory Board has also initiated the process to find a candidate for the vacant seat on the Supervisory Board.

The Nomination & Remuneration Committee and the Strategy Committee of the Supervisory Board have also been recomposed. Dr. Shalini Sarin is now chairing the Nomination & Remuneration Committee with Christian Bacherl joining as Deputy and Jack Clemons. The Strategy Committee continues with Dr. Hans-Paul Bürkner as Chairperson together with Jack Clemons as the new Deputy and Vishal Gaur. The Audit Committee remains unchanged with Jack Clemons as Chairperson, Christian Bacherl as Deputy and Vishal Gaur.

About Nagarro

Nagarro, a global digital engineering leader, helps clients become fluidic, innovative, digital-first companies and thus win in their markets. The company is distinguished by its entrepreneurial, agile, and global character, its CARING mindset, and its Fluidic Intelligence vision. Nagarro employs around 17,700 people in 39 countries. For more information, visit www.nagarro.com.

FRA: NA9 (SDAX/TecDAX, ISIN DE000A3H2200, WKN A3H220)

For inquiries, please contact press@nagarro.com.


08.01.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Nagarro SE
Baierbrunner Straße 15
81379 München
Germany
Phone: 089 / 785 000 282
E-mail: ir@nagarro.com
Internet: www.nagarro.com
ISIN: DE000A3H2200
WKN: A3H220
Indices: TecDAX, SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2256858

 
End of News EQS News Service

2256858  08.01.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Nagarro SE

mehr Nachrichten