Nagarro Aktie
WKN DE: A3H220 / ISIN: DE000A3H2200
|
08.01.2026 10:17:23
EQS-News: Supervisory Board of Nagarro SE appoints new Chairperson, Deputy and recomposes committees
|
EQS-News: Nagarro SE
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Munich, January 8, 2026 – The Supervisory Board of Nagarro SE has elected Christian Bacherl as its Chairperson and Jack Clemons as Deputy Chairperson, following the resignation of Dr. Martin Enderle as Chairperson and member of the Supervisory Board for health reasons effective December 31, 2025 (s. Corporate News dated December 19, 2025). The Supervisory Board has also initiated the process to find a candidate for the vacant seat on the Supervisory Board.
The Nomination & Remuneration Committee and the Strategy Committee of the Supervisory Board have also been recomposed. Dr. Shalini Sarin is now chairing the Nomination & Remuneration Committee with Christian Bacherl joining as Deputy and Jack Clemons. The Strategy Committee continues with Dr. Hans-Paul Bürkner as Chairperson together with Jack Clemons as the new Deputy and Vishal Gaur. The Audit Committee remains unchanged with Jack Clemons as Chairperson, Christian Bacherl as Deputy and Vishal Gaur.
About Nagarro
Nagarro, a global digital engineering leader, helps clients become fluidic, innovative, digital-first companies and thus win in their markets. The company is distinguished by its entrepreneurial, agile, and global character, its CARING mindset, and its Fluidic Intelligence vision. Nagarro employs around 17,700 people in 39 countries. For more information, visit www.nagarro.com.
FRA: NA9 (SDAX/TecDAX, ISIN DE000A3H2200, WKN A3H220)
For inquiries, please contact press@nagarro.com.
08.01.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nagarro SE
|Baierbrunner Straße 15
|81379 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|089 / 785 000 282
|E-mail:
|ir@nagarro.com
|Internet:
|www.nagarro.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A3H2200
|WKN:
|A3H220
|Indices:
|TecDAX, SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2256858
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2256858 08.01.2026 CET/CEST
