EQS-News: Supervisory Board of Nagarro SE appoints new Chairperson, Deputy and recomposes committees

Munich, January 8, 2026 – The Supervisory Board of Nagarro SE has elected Christian Bacherl as its Chairperson and Jack Clemons as Deputy Chairperson, following the resignation of Dr. Martin Enderle as Chairperson and member of the Supervisory Board for health reasons effective December 31, 2025 (s. Corporate News dated December 19, 2025). The Supervisory Board has also initiated the process to find a candidate for the vacant seat on the Supervisory Board.

The Nomination & Remuneration Committee and the Strategy Committee of the Supervisory Board have also been recomposed. Dr. Shalini Sarin is now chairing the Nomination & Remuneration Committee with Christian Bacherl joining as Deputy and Jack Clemons. The Strategy Committee continues with Dr. Hans-Paul Bürkner as Chairperson together with Jack Clemons as the new Deputy and Vishal Gaur. The Audit Committee remains unchanged with Jack Clemons as Chairperson, Christian Bacherl as Deputy and Vishal Gaur.

