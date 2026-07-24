Siltronic Aktie

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WKN DE: WAF300 / ISIN: DE000WAF3001

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24.07.2026 14:07:23

EQS-News: Supervisory Board of Siltronic AG resolves early contract extension for Klaus Buchwald as COO

EQS-News: Siltronic AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Supervisory Board of Siltronic AG resolves early contract extension for Klaus Buchwald as COO

24.07.2026 / 14:07 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release

Siltronic AG
Einsteinstraße 172
81677 Munich
www.siltronic.com

 

Supervisory Board of Siltronic AG resolves early contract extension for Klaus Buchwald as COO
 

Munich, July 24, 2026 – At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of Siltronic AG extended the Executive Board contract of COO Klaus Buchwald, originally set to expire on May 31, 2027, ahead of schedule by another five years until May 31, 2032. With this early extension, the Supervisory Board underscores the stability of the company’s leadership team: Together with CEO Dr. Michael Heckmeier and CFO Claudia Schmitt, this well-coordinated Executive Board team will thus remain together for the coming years.

“Since joining the Executive Board in June 2024, Klaus Buchwald has proven to be a defining force in Siltronic AG’s operations,” emphasizes Dr. Tobias Ohler, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Siltronic AG, adding: “With his extensive experience and a clear vision for efficient processes, he has strengthened the company’s operational effectiveness in a challenging environment for the wafer industry. At the same time, he is driving forward important future topics such as the targeted use of digital technologies and artificial intelligence. By extending his contract ahead of schedule, we are deliberately placing our trust in experience and continuity. I look forward to continuing on this path together with Klaus Buchwald and the entire Executive Board team.”

Klaus Buchwald comments: "I view this extension as a mandate to consolidate our achievements and make Siltronic even more competitive from an operational standpoint. I would like to thank the Supervisory Board for their trust, my Executive Board colleagues Michael Heckmeier and Claudia Schmitt for their outstanding collaboration, and the entire Siltronic team for making this progress possible day after day."



Contact:
Verena Stütze
Head of Investor Relations & Communications 
Tel.: +49 (0)89 8564 3133
Email: investor.relations@siltronic.com

 

Company profile:
As one of the world’s leading providers of high-tech wafer solutions, Siltronic is globally oriented and operates production facilities in Asia, Europe and the US. Wafers are the foundation of the semiconductor industry and the basis for chips in all applications of digital life – from servers and computers to smartphones, electric cars and wind turbines. Operating internationally and highly customer-oriented, the company consistently focuses on quality, technology, innovative strength, and operational excellence. Siltronic AG employs around 4,300 people worldwide and has been listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange since 2015. Siltronic AG shares are included in both the MDAX and TecDax stock market indices.


24.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Siltronic AG
Einsteinstr. 172
81677 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 89 8564 3133
Fax: +49 89 8564-3904
E-mail: investor.relations@siltronic.com
Internet: www.siltronic.com
ISIN: DE000WAF3001
WKN: WAF300
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 5299003NKV26NNGHHR90
EQS News ID: 2370198

 
End of News EQS News Service

2370198  24.07.2026 CET/CEST

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