EQS-News: SURTECO GROUP SE: Good start into year 2026; Sales in the first quarter of € 208.4 million and adjusted EBITDA of € 26.7 million

EQS-News: SURTECO GROUP SE / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

SURTECO GROUP SE: Good start into year 2026; Sales in the first quarter of € 208.4 million and adjusted EBITDA of € 26.7 million



30.04.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





SURTECO GROUP SE: Good start into year 2026; Sales in the first quarter of € 208.4 million and adjusted EBITDA of

€ 26.7 million

Buttenwiesen, 30 April 2026 – SURTECO got off to a good start in the 2026 business year with sales of € 208.4 million (previous year: € 222.3 million) and adjusted EBITDA of € 26.7 million (previous year: € 26.7 million). The corresponding margin (adjusted EBITDA / sales) rose from 12.0 % in the prior year to 12.8 %. Reported EBITDA increased by 20 % to € 23.5 million, up from € 19.5 million in the prior year. Following a consolidated loss of € 5.1 million in the first quarter of 2025, a consolidated profit of € 1.3 million was achieved in the first three months of 2026.

For year 2026, the Group expects revenue of between € 780 million and € 830 million and adjusted EBITDA of between € 70 million and € 90 million.

“Despite a slight decline in revenue due to the continuing challenging economic conditions, we have made a good start to the 2026 business year and have improved our profitability. The increased EBITDA margin shows that our measures are taking effect. We are particularly pleased to have returned to profitability in the first quarter—clear evidence of SURTECO’s stability and performance in difficult times,” said Wolfgang Moyses, CEO of SURTECO GROUP SE.

The 2025 annual report, the report for the first quarter of 2026 and further information about SURTECO GROUP SE are available online at www.surteco.com.

Contact:

SURTECO GROUP SE

Martin Miller

Investor Relations

T: +49 8274 9988-508

www.surteco.com

ir@surteco.com





Profile of SURTECO

SURTECO GROUP SE with registered office in Buttenwiesen is a mid-sized enterprise listed on the stock exchange with international operations. The company combines leading national and international brands for surface technology under one roof. Its comprehensive product portfolio includes papers printed with decor designs, release papers, decorative flat foils and edge bandings based on specialist technical papers and plastics. This portfolio is complemented by skirtings made of plastics, technical extrusions (profiles) for industry, and roller shutter systems. The Group has a workforce of more than 3,500 employees at 24 production sites worldwide, generating annual sales of around € 821 million. The SURTECO Group's customers are primarily from the wood-based materials, flooring, and furniture industries, as well as the interior finishing sector.

More information on the company is available at: www.surteco.com

The shares in SURTECO GROUP SE are listed on the official market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt and Munich Stock Exchanges under the ticker symbol SUR and ISIN DE0005176903. They are also traded on the stock markets in Berlin, Düsseldorf and Stuttgart.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

This press release may contain statements of future forecasts or expectations and other forward-looking statements and involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties. There is therefore no guarantee for the statements and expectations expressed herein. The actual results and developments may differ substantially. The company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein or to adapt such information to future results or developments.

Important indicators of SURTECO GROUP SE (in € million)

Q1-2025 Q1-2026 Variation Consolidated sales 222.3 208.4 -6 - of which Surfaces* 73.1 67.3 -8 - of which Edgebands* 45.2 42.8 -5 - of which Profiles 35.5 35.5 - -of which North America 68.5 62.8 -8 EBITDA adjusted 1) 2) 26.7 26.7 - - of which Surfaces* 6.7 7.3 +9 - of which Edgebands* 7.6 7.9 +4 - of which Profiles 4.5 5.6 +24 -of which North America 8.8 7.6 -14 EBT -1.9 3.1 +263 Consolidated net profit / loss -5.1 1.3 +125 Earnings per share in € 3 -0.33 0.08 +125

*Pro forma = Segment revenue for 2025, including revenue from the subsidiaries allocated to the discontinued Asia/Pacific segment.