SURTECO GROUP Aktie

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WKN: 517690 / ISIN: DE0005176903

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30.04.2026 07:30:15

EQS-News: SURTECO GROUP SE: Good start into year 2026; Sales in the first quarter of € 208.4 million and adjusted EBITDA of € 26.7 million

EQS-News: SURTECO GROUP SE / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
SURTECO GROUP SE: Good start into year 2026; Sales in the first quarter of € 208.4 million and adjusted EBITDA of € 26.7 million

30.04.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SURTECO GROUP SE: Good start into year 2026; Sales in the first quarter of € 208.4 million and adjusted EBITDA of
€ 26.7 million

 Buttenwiesen, 30 April 2026 – SURTECO got off to a good start in the 2026 business year with sales of € 208.4 million (previous year: € 222.3 million) and adjusted EBITDA of € 26.7 million (previous year: € 26.7 million). The corresponding margin (adjusted EBITDA / sales) rose from 12.0 % in the prior year to 12.8 %. Reported EBITDA increased by 20 % to € 23.5 million, up from € 19.5 million in the prior year. Following a consolidated loss of € 5.1 million in the first quarter of 2025, a consolidated profit of € 1.3 million was achieved in the first three months of 2026.

For year 2026, the Group expects revenue of between € 780 million and € 830 million and adjusted EBITDA of between € 70 million and € 90 million.

“Despite a slight decline in revenue due to the continuing challenging economic conditions, we have made a good start to the 2026 business year and have improved our profitability. The increased EBITDA margin shows that our measures are taking effect. We are particularly pleased to have returned to profitability in the first quarter—clear evidence of SURTECO’s stability and performance in difficult times,” said Wolfgang Moyses, CEO of SURTECO GROUP SE.

The 2025 annual report, the report for the first quarter of 2026 and further information about SURTECO GROUP SE are available online at www.surteco.com.

 Contact:

SURTECO GROUP SE  
 
Martin Miller
Investor Relations
T: +49 8274 9988-508		  
 
www.surteco.com
ir@surteco.com
 
 		  

 Profile of SURTECO

SURTECO GROUP SE with registered office in Buttenwiesen is a mid-sized enterprise listed on the stock exchange with international operations. The company combines leading national and international brands for surface technology under one roof. Its comprehensive product portfolio includes papers printed with decor designs, release papers, decorative flat foils and edge bandings based on specialist technical papers and plastics. This portfolio is complemented by skirtings made of plastics, technical extrusions (profiles) for industry, and roller shutter systems. The Group has a workforce of more than 3,500 employees at 24 production sites worldwide, generating annual sales of around € 821 million. The SURTECO Group's customers are primarily from the wood-based materials, flooring, and furniture industries, as well as the interior finishing sector.

More information on the company is available at: www.surteco.com

The shares in SURTECO GROUP SE are listed on the official market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt and Munich Stock Exchanges under the ticker symbol SUR and ISIN DE0005176903. They are also traded on the stock markets in Berlin, Düsseldorf and Stuttgart.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

This press release may contain statements of future forecasts or expectations and other forward-looking statements and involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties. There is therefore no guarantee for the statements and expectations expressed herein. The actual results and developments may differ substantially. The company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein or to adapt such information to future results or developments.

Important indicators of SURTECO GROUP SE (in € million)

  Q1-2025 Q1-2026 Variation
Consolidated sales 222.3 208.4 -6
      - of which Surfaces* 73.1 67.3 -8
      - of which Edgebands* 45.2 42.8 -5
      - of which Profiles 35.5 35.5 -
       -of which North America 68.5 62.8 -8
EBITDA adjusted 1) 2) 26.7 26.7 -
      - of which Surfaces* 6.7 7.3 +9
      - of which Edgebands* 7.6 7.9 +4
      - of which Profiles 4.5 5.6 +24
       -of which North America 8.8 7.6 -14
EBT -1.9 3.1 +263
Consolidated net profit / loss -5.1 1.3 +125
Earnings per share in € 3 -0.33 0.08 +125

*Pro forma = Segment revenue for 2025, including revenue from the subsidiaries allocated to the discontinued Asia/Pacific segment.

  1. Adjusted for transaction costs, consulting fees, and provisions for personnel-related measures
  2. Difference from the net segment results due to internal allocations and central costs
  3. Based on a number of shares amounting to 15,505,731

 

 


30.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: SURTECO GROUP SE
Johan-Viktor-Bausch-Str. 2
86647 Buttenwiesen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)8274 99 88-0
E-mail: ir@surteco.com
Internet: www.surteco.com
ISIN: DE0005176903
WKN: 517 690
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2317310

 
End of News EQS News Service

2317310  30.04.2026 CET/CEST

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