EQS-News: SURTECO GROUP SE: Group sales are € 623.1 million and adjusted EBITDA is € 76.2 million at the end of the third quarter; improvement in adjusted EBITDA for all business operations

EQS-News: SURTECO GROUP SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

SURTECO GROUP SE: Group sales are € 623.1 million and adjusted EBITDA is € 76.2 million at the end of the third quarter; improvement in adjusted EBITDA for all business operations



30.10.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Press Release

SURTECO GROUP SE: Group sales are € 623.1 million and adjusted EBITDA is € 76.2 million at the end of the third quarter; improvement in adjusted EBITDA for all business operations

Buttenwiesen, 30 October 2026 – During the first nine months of 2026, the sales of the SURTECO Group at € 623.1 million were -3 % below the year-earlier value of € 639.8 million owing to sustained weak demand and the absence of sales derived from the business operations with impregnates discontinued in May 2025. The significantly increased purchase prices of the most important raw materials compared with the year-earlier period could only be mitigated by internal efficiency programmes and partially passing on increases to customers. The adjusted earnings before financial result, income tax and depreciation and amortization (adjusted EBITDA) increased by +4 % to € 76.2 million (2025: € 73.2 million). All the segments in the Group contributed to driving this positive development. At Group level, adjusted EBITDA in relation to sales went up to 12.2 % after 11.4 % in the previous year. Reported EBITDA increased by +1 % to € 66.8 million (2025: € 66.0 million) and the corresponding margin rose to 10.7 % after 10.3 % in the previous year.

As a result of the higher level of depreciation and amortization arising from derecognition of a purchase option for leased buildings, earnings before financial result and income tax (EBIT) came down to € 15.2 million (2025: € 22.3 million) and earnings before income tax (EBT) fell to € 0.2 million after € 4.1 million in the previous year. After deduction of income tax, a consolidated net loss remained amounting to € -5.8 million after € -5.2 million in the first three quarters of 2025.

The Group confirms and provides further information on its forecasts for the business year 2026, with sales expected to be between € 790 million and € 820 million, and with adjusted EBITDA between € 80 million and € 90 million.

“The results for the first nine months of 2026 highlight the resilience of our business model. Although the economic environment meant that sales were slightly below the year-earlier level, we succeeded in increasing our adjusted EBITDA and improving profitability in all segments. This confirms the success of our consistent measures directed towards enhancing efficiency and improving earnings,” commented Wolfgang Moyses, Chairman of the Management Board of SURTECO GROUP SE

You will find the report on the first three quarters of 2026 and other information about SURTECO GROUP SE on the Internet at www.surteco.com.

Contact:

SURTECO GROUP SE

Martin Miller

Investor Relations

T: +49 8274 9988-508

www.surteco.com

ir@surteco.com





Profile of SURTECO

SURTECO GROUP SE with registered office in Buttenwiesen is a mid-sized enterprise listed on the stock exchange with international operations. The company combines leading national and international brands for surface technology under one roof. Its comprehensive product portfolio includes papers printed with decor designs, release papers, decorative flat foils and edge bandings based on specialist technical papers and plastics. This portfolio is complemented by skirtings made of plastics, technical extrusions (profiles) for industry, and roller shutter systems. The Group has a workforce of more than 3,500 employees at 24 production sites worldwide, generating annual sales of around € 821 million. The SURTECO Group's customers are primarily from the wood-based materials, flooring, and furniture industries, as well as the interior finishing sector.

More information on the company is available at: www.surteco.com

The shares in SURTECO GROUP SE are listed on the official market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt and Munich Stock Exchanges under the ticker symbol SUR and ISIN DE0005176903. They are also traded on the stock markets in Berlin, Düsseldorf and Stuttgart.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

This press release may contain statements of future forecasts or expectations and other forward-looking statements and involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties. There is therefore no guarantee for the statements and expectations expressed herein. The actual results and developments may differ substantially. The company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein or to adapt such information to future results or developments.

Important indicators of SURTECO GROUP SE (in € million)

Q1-3 2025 Q1-3 2026 Variation Consolidated sales 639.8 623.1 -3 - of which Surfaces* 203.4 186.7 -8 - of which Edgebands* 133.9 136.8 +2 - of which Profiles 103.8 102.9 -1 - of which North America 198.7 196.8 -1 EBITDA adjusted1)2) 73.2 76.2 +4 - of which Surfaces* 16.0 16.4 +3 - of which Edgebands* 22.5 25.4 +13 - of which Profiles 14.7 15.6 +5 - of which North America 23.4 23.7 +1 EBT 4.1 0.2 -94 Consolidated net profit / loss -5.2 -5.8 -13 Earnings per share in € 3) -0.33 -0.38 -13

* Pro forma = Segment revenue for 2025, including revenue from the subsidiaries allocated to the discontinued Asia/Pacific segment.

Adjusted for extraordinary income, transaction and integration costs, consultancy costs, write-downs for material inventories from the discontinuation business with impregnates and restructuring costs