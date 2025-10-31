EQS-News: SURTECO GROUP SE: Operating sales slightly below previous year, earnings growth in third quarter

EQS-News: SURTECO GROUP SE / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/9 Month figures

SURTECO GROUP SE: Operating sales slightly below previous year, earnings growth in third quarter



31.10.2025 / 07:30 CET/CEST

SURTECO GROUP SE: Operating sales slightly below previous year, earnings growth in third quarter

Buttenwiesen, 31 October 2025 – During the first three quarters of 2025, the SURTECO Group generated sales amounting to € 639.8 million after € 662.2 million in the previous year. After taking into account the discontinuation of the impregnates division in May 2025 and after deduction of negative exchange-rate effects compared with the previous year, the development of operating sales at -1 % was only slightly below that of the year-earlier period. This correlates with the flagging economic growth in Germany and the resulting marked weakness in demand being experienced in the furniture industry. The earnings for the group adjusted by one-off exceptional effects (adjusted EBITDA) fell back to € 73.2 million (2024: € 76.8 million) during the months January to September 2025. Conversely, a comparison of the months July to September revealed an increase to € 22.5 million (Q3 2024: € 19.8 million).

The consolidated result was also significantly impacted by negative exchange-rate effects arising from intercompany loans. Although interest payments were declining, the financial result amounted to € -18.2 million during the first three quarters of 2025 (Q1-3 2024: € -14.0 million). After income tax of € -9.2 million (2024: € -8.9 million), the net loss amounted to € -5.2 million after a net profit of € 7.8 million in the previous year. The free cash flow in the first three quarters of 2025 amounted to € 20.4 million after € 23.8 million in the same period of the previous year.

Since restrained demand was anticipated for the current business year and the SURTECO Group is maintaining its strict cost discipline, the earnings forecast from the Annual Report 2024 is confirmed (adjusted EBITDA between € 85 million and € 105 million) with attainment targeted at the lower end of the range. The forecast sales of between € 850 million and € 900 million are expected to be at the lower end of the range or even slightly below this level, owing to the effect of sustained weak demand and under the impact of negative exchange-rate effects.

“The demand in our sector remains even weaker than expected at the beginning of the year. As a result of the long-term optimization of our processes and structures, and by maintaining strict cost discipline, we will however be able to offset the shortfall in volume needed to achieve the adjusted EBITDA being targeted,” commented Wolfgang Moyses, Chairman of the Management Board of SURTECO GROUP SE.

You will find the report on the first three quarters of 2025 and other information about SURTECO GROUP SE on the Internet at www.surteco.com.

Profile of SURTECO

SURTECO GROUP SE with registered office in Buttenwiesen is a mid-sized enterprise listed on the stock exchange with international operations. The company combines leading national and international brands for surface technology under one roof. Its comprehensive product portfolio includes papers printed with decor designs, release papers, decorative flat foils and edge bandings based on specialist technical papers and plastics. This portfolio is complemented by skirtings made of plastics, technical extrusions (profiles) for industry, and roller shutter systems. The Group has a workforce of more than 3,500 employees at 26 production sites worldwide, generating annual sales of around € 857 million. 19 % of these sales are in Germany, 37 % in European countries outside Germany and a further 44 % in America, Asia and Australia. Customers of the SURTECO Group primarily come from wood-based, flooring and furniture industries, as well as from interior design.

More information on the company is available at: www.surteco.com

The shares in SURTECO GROUP SE are listed on the official market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt and Munich Stock Exchanges under the ticker symbol SUR and ISIN DE0005176903. They are also traded on the stock markets in Berlin, Düsseldorf and Stuttgart.

Important indicators of SURTECO GROUP SE (in € million)

Q1-3 2024 Q1-3 2025 Variation Consolidated sales 662.2 639.8 -3 - of which Surfaces 206.0 196.2 -5 - of which Edgebands 114.7 107.4 -6 - of which Profiles 100.3 103.8 +3 -of which North America 205.1 198.7 -3 -of which Asia / Pacific 36.2 33.6 -7 EBITDA adjusted1 76.8 73.2 -5 - of which Surfaces 21.2 16.3 -23 - of which Edgebands 21.4 17.4 -19 - of which Profiles 14.0 14.7 +5 -of which North America 21.7 24.0 +11 -of which Asia / Pacific 5.4 4.7 -13 EBT 16.5 4.1 -75 Consolidated net profit 7.8 -5.2 -166 Earnings per share in € 2 0.50 -0.33 -166