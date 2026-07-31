EQS-News: SURTECO GROUP SE: Sales and earnings within the target corridor; rise in adjusted and reported EBITDA; forecast confirmed

EQS-News: SURTECO GROUP SE / Key word(s): Half Year Report

SURTECO GROUP SE: Sales and earnings within the target corridor; rise in adjusted and reported EBITDA; forecast confirmed



31.07.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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Press Release

SURTECO GROUP SE: Sales and earnings within the target corridor; rise in adjusted and reported EBITDA; forecast confirmed

Sales at € 420.8 million (1st half year 2025: € 436.3 million)

Adjusted EBITDA increases by 5 % to € 53.2 million after € 50.6 million in the previous year

Buttenwiesen, 31 July 2026 – In the first half year of 2026, sales of the SURTECO Group at € 420.8 million were -4 % below the year-earlier value of € 436.3 million, essentially owing to the discontinuation of the business with impregnates and negative exchange rate effects. Adjusted by these effects, organic sales development amounted to +2 %. Adjusted by one-off exceptional effects, earnings before financial result, income tax and depreciation and amortization (adjusted EBITDA) increased by 5 % to € 53.2 million (2025: € 50.6 million). With the exception of North America, all other segments succeeded in raising their earnings. The margin (adjusted EBITDA / sales) went up at Group level from 11.6 % in the previous year to 12.6 % in the first six months of 2026. Reported EBITDA – without adjustment by extraordinary income, acquisition and integration costs, consultancy costs, write-downs for material inventories from the discontinuation of the business with impregnates and provisions for personnel measures – increased by 9 % to € 47.3 million after € 43.3 million in the previous year. Depreciation and amortization increased to € -37.8 million after € -29.4 million in the previous year primarily resulting from a one-time effect arising from derecognition of a purchase option for leased buildings, while the financial result improved to € -7.7 million (2025: € -14.1 million). This is essentially due to negative exchange rate effects arising from intercompany loans in the previous year. The consolidated net loss therefore amounted to € -3.0 million in the first half year after € -5.5 million in the previous year.

In the course of the second quarter of 2026, the Group’s principal financial arrangements were successfully refinanced. The syndicated loan with a nominal value of € 209.0 million - including a € 30.0 million revolving credit facility - was extended until 28 December 2029. A uniform maturity of 28 December 2029 was also agreed for the existing promissory note loans with a total nominal value of € 184.5 million. At the same time, the interest conditions for the financing arrangements were adjusted, existing financial indicators (covenants) were revised and an additional financial indicator relating to compliance with a contractually defined minimum liquidity was agreed. As a consequence, the syndicated loan is once again listed in the financial statements for the half year under non-current financial liabilities.

There continues to be no prospect of any significant upturn in demand within the sales markets of SURTECO. Nevertheless, the countermeasures that have been introduced – also for the intensifying risk of increasing raw materials prices resulting from the Iran War – are beginning to demonstrate successes, which are already being reflected in the EBITDA margins. Hence, the company confirms its forecast for consolidated sales in the range between € 780 million and € 830 million and an adjusted EBITDA between € 70 million and € 90 million.

“The successful extension of our financing arrangements gains us additional scope for driving forward the ongoing development of the Group. The current performance of earnings confirms our confidence in the strategic direction we are pursuing,” commented Wolfgang Moyses, the Chairman of the Management Board of SURTECO GROUP SE.

You will find the report on the first half of 2026 and other information about SURTECO GROUP SE on the Internet at www.surteco.com.

Contact:

SURTECO GROUP SE

Martin Miller

Investor Relations

T: +49 8274 9988-508

www.surteco.com

ir@surteco.com



Profile of SURTECO

SURTECO GROUP SE with registered office in Buttenwiesen is a mid-sized enterprise listed on the stock exchange with international operations. The company combines leading national and international brands for surface technology under one roof. Its comprehensive product portfolio includes papers printed with decor designs, release papers, decorative flat foils and edge bandings based on specialist technical papers and plastics. This portfolio is complemented by skirtings made of plastics, technical extrusions (profiles) for industry, and roller shutter systems. The Group has a workforce of more than 3,500 employees at 24 production sites worldwide, generating annual sales of around € 821 million. The SURTECO Group's customers are primarily from the wood-based materials, flooring, and furniture industries, as well as the interior finishing sector.

More information on the company is available at: www.surteco.com

The shares in SURTECO GROUP SE are listed on the official market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt and Munich Stock Exchanges under the ticker symbol SUR and ISIN DE0005176903. They are also traded on the stock markets in Berlin, Düsseldorf and Stuttgart.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

This press release may contain statements of future forecasts or expectations and other forward-looking statements and involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties. There is therefore no guarantee for the statements and expectations expressed herein. The actual results and developments may differ substantially. The company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein or to adapt such information to future results or developments.

Important indicators of SURTECO GROUP SE (in € million)

1 HY-2025 1 HY-2026 Variation Consolidated sales 436.3 420.8 -4 - of which Surfaces* 142.0 130.8 -8 - of which Edgebands* 89.6 92.8 +4 - of which Profiles 69.6 69.6 - - of which North America 135.1 127.7 -6 EBITDA adjusted1)2) 50.6 53.2 +5 - of which Surfaces* 11.8 12.7 +8 - of which Edgebands* 14.3 18.4 +28 - of which Profiles 9.1 10.2 +12 - of which North America 18.0 15.3 -15 EBT -0.2 1.8 +1,000 Consolidated net profit / loss -5.5 -3.0 +45 Earnings per share in € 3) -0.35 -0.19 +45

* Pro forma = Segment revenue for 2025, including revenue from the subsidiaries allocated to the discontinued Asia/Pacific segment..

Adjusted for extraordinary income, transaction and integration costs, consultancy costs, write-downs for material inventories from the discontinuation business with impregnates and provisions for personnel measures