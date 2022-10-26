EQS-News: SURTECO GROUP SE: Sales continue to outperform previous year, but strong fall in demand during third quarter

EQS-News: SURTECO GROUP SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

SURTECO GROUP SE: Sales continue to outperform previous year, but strong fall in demand during third quarter



26.10.2022 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Group sales up by 5 % to 593.0 million

EBIT for Q1-3 at 41.1 million

Sales expected between 730 and 750 million, and EBIT between 37 and 42 million for 2022

Buttenwiesen, 26 October 2022 SURTECO GROUP SE, holding company for leading national and international brands of surface technology, was impacted by a drastic slowdown in demand during the third quarter of 2022. As a consequence of the increasingly difficult framework conditions particularly in the European market, quarterly sales remained 6 % below the year-earlier value. Owing to the fact that the ongoing high prices of raw materials were passed on, and the positive development in the first half of the year, consolidated sales for the first three quarters at 593.0 million were still 5 % above the year-earlier value of 566.1 million. However, the big drop in demand and the high cost of raw materials exerted downward pressure on the profit margin. Hence, earnings before financial result and income tax (EBIT) for the third quarter were 62 % below the year-earlier value. In the period from January to September, EBIT at 41.1 million in 2022 was reduced by 30 % compared with the year-earlier value ( 59.1 million).

At segment level, Decoratives increased sales in the first three quarters from 410.8 million in the previous year to 426.9 million, while EBIT fell back from 50.7 million to 37.4 million. Technicals succeeded in slightly increasing sales from 52.8 million to 53.6 million. EBIT came down from 4.7 million in the previous year to 0.4 million. Conversely, the Segment Profiles posted a positive development. Sales went up from 102.6 million in the previous year to 112.5 million, and EBIT rose from 10.4 million to 12.3 million.

Over the course of the third quarter of 2022, demand became subject to increasing deterioration. Countermeasures can no longer compensate the effects arising from the lacklustre utilization of capacity and the ongoing high purchase prices. As a consequence, we now expect sales within the forecast corridor from 730 to 750 million for the business year 2022. However, a corridor from 37 to 42 million instead of the previously expected 55 million is projected for EBIT, according to Wolfgang Moyses, Chairman of the Management Board of SURTECO GROUP SE.

You will find the report for the first nine months of 2022 and other information about SURTECO GROUP SE on the Internet at www.surteco.com.

Important indicators of SURTECO GROUP SE (in million)

Q1-3 2021 Q1-3 2022 Consolidated sales 566.1 593.0 - of which Decoratives 410.8 426.9 - of which Technicals 52.8 53.6 - of which Profiles 102.6 112.5 Foreign sales in % 74 75 EBITDA 90.6 74.0 EBITDA margin in % 16.0 12.5 EBIT 1 59.1 41.1 - of which Decoratives 50.7 37.4 - of which Technicals 4.7 0.4 - of which Profiles 10.4 12.3 EBT 56.4 39.2 Consolidated net profit 39.4 27.4 Earnings per share in 2 2.54 1.77 Cash flow from current business operations 29.5 35.8 Free cash flow 6.4 16.0

31/12/2021 30/9/2022 Balance sheet total 795.1 889.2 Equity 413.7 438.3 Net financial debt 152.6 171.2 Level of debt in % 3 37 39 Equity ratio in % 52.0 49.3 Number of employees 3,165 3,145

Difference to balance of segment earnings due to internal clearing Based on a number of shares amounting to 15,505,731 Net financial debt to Equity

Contact:

SURTECO GROUP SE Martin Miller

Investor Relations and Press Office

T: +49 8274 9988-508

F: +49 8274 9988-515

ir@surteco.com



