24.03.2023 17:27:42
EQS-News: SUSE S.A. announces the results of its 2023 Annual General Meeting
SUSE S.A.
VOTING RESULTS OF THE COMPANYS ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 23 MARCH 2023
The Company held its Annual General Meeting for financial year ended on 31 October 2022 on Thursday 23 March 2023. The results of the Annual General Meeting are set out below.
* Abstentions are not considered in the calculation as per standard practices.
[1] Only shares issued at the Record Date (9 March 2023) give the respective shareholder the right to vote at the Annual General Meeting. Any shares issued after the Record Date, including shares created by the Company on 15 March 2023, do not give the respective shareholder the right to vote at this Annual General Meeting. The calculation of the percentage of issued shares present or represented at the meeting is therefore based on the number of issued shares as at the Record Date.
