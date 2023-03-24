|
EQS-News: SUSE S.A.: Supervisory Board and Management Board changes
Supervisory Board and Management Board changes
SUSE S.A. (the Company) hereby announces that Dr Ariane Reinhart will step down from the Supervisory Board on 31 March 2023 after serving on the Supervisory Board since the time of the Companys IPO in May 2021.
The Supervisory Board has appointed Philipp Woerner, an EQT Director, to the Supervisory Board with effect from 31 March 2023, until the Companys next shareholder meeting. This means that EQTs representation on the Supervisory Board is two, returning to the make-up of the Supervisory Board at the time of the Companys IPO.
The Company also announces the appointment of Andy McDonald to the Management Board with immediate effect and on an interim basis to support the orderly transition to Dirk-Peter van Leeuwen. Andy has been Chief Legal Officer & Company Secretary of the Company since March 2021.
Jonas Persson, the Companys Chairman said Ariane has been a great asset to the Board and I would like to thank her for her contribution to SUSE since the IPO. I am pleased that Philipp has agreed to join the Supervisory Board and that Andy has agreed to join the Management Board and I look forward to working with both of them.
Investors:
Jonathan Atack
Investor Relations, SUSE
Phone: +44 7741 136 019
Email: ir@suse.com
Investor Relations, SUSE
Phone: +44 7809 690 336
Email: ir@suse.com
24.03.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SUSE S.A.
|11-13 Boulevard de la Foire
|1528 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|ISIN:
|LU2333210958
|WKN:
|SUSE5A
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1592265
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1592265 24.03.2023 CET/CEST
22.03.23
SUSE Neutral
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
17.03.23
SUSE Buy
Deutsche Bank AG
17.03.23
SUSE Neutral
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
16.03.23
SUSE Buy
Jefferies & Company Inc.
16.03.23
SUSE Neutral
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|SUSE S.A.
|15,61
|-3,58%
