24.03.2023 17:32:14

EQS-News: SUSE S.A.: Supervisory Board and Management Board changes

EQS-News: SUSE S.A. / Key word(s): Personnel
SUSE S.A.: Supervisory Board and Management Board changes

24.03.2023 / 17:32 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Supervisory Board and Management Board changes

SUSE S.A. (the Company) hereby announces that Dr Ariane Reinhart will step down from the Supervisory Board  on 31 March 2023 after serving on the Supervisory Board since the time of the Companys IPO in May 2021.

The Supervisory Board has appointed Philipp Woerner, an EQT Director, to the Supervisory Board with effect from 31 March 2023, until the Companys next shareholder meeting. This means that EQTs representation on the Supervisory Board is two, returning to the make-up of the Supervisory Board at the time of the Companys IPO.

The Company also announces the appointment of Andy McDonald to the Management Board with immediate effect and on an interim basis to support the orderly transition to Dirk-Peter van Leeuwen. Andy has been Chief Legal Officer & Company Secretary of the Company since March 2021.

Jonas Persson, the Companys Chairman said Ariane has been a great asset to the Board and I would like to thank her for her contribution to SUSE since the IPO. I am pleased that Philipp has agreed to join the Supervisory Board and that Andy has agreed to join the Management Board and I look forward to working with both of them.


Contacts

Investors:    

Jonathan Atack     

Investor Relations, SUSE    

Phone: +44 7741 136 019   

Email: ir@suse.com     


Matt Jones

Investor Relations, SUSE

Phone: +44 7809 690 336

Email: ir@suse.com

 


24.03.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SUSE S.A.
11-13 Boulevard de la Foire
1528 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
ISIN: LU2333210958
WKN: SUSE5A
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1592265

 
End of News EQS News Service

1592265  24.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1592265&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu SUSE S.A.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu SUSE S.A.mehr Analysen

22.03.23 SUSE Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
17.03.23 SUSE Buy Deutsche Bank AG
17.03.23 SUSE Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
16.03.23 SUSE Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
16.03.23 SUSE Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

SUSE S.A. 15,61 -3,58% SUSE S.A.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Erholungsbewegung passé: ATX geht mit dickem Minus ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt unter 15.000 Punkten -- Wall Street dreht bis Handelsende ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwächer
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex schlossen am Freitag mit kräftigen Abschlägen. Die US-Aktienmärkte konnten am Freitag ihre frühe Einbußen wettmachen und gingen etwas fester ins Wochenende. An den Börsen in Fernost wurden am Freitag Verluste verzeichnet.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen