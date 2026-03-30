SUSS MicroTec Aktie
WKN DE: A1K023 / ISIN: DE000A1K0235
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30.03.2026 07:30:14
EQS-News: SUSS achieved all forecast figures in the 2025 financial year and hit a new sales record
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EQS-News: SUSS MicroTec SE
/ Key word(s): Annual Report/Forecast
Garching, Germany, March 30, 2026 – SUSS MicroTec SE, a leading manufacturer of equipment and process solutions for the semiconductor industry, is presenting its 2025 annual report today and reporting final figures for the past financial year.
Group sales at a record high
Order intake picked up significantly in the fourth quarter of 2025
Profitability significantly below previous year's levels
Investments in the new production site in Taiwan affected free cash flow; a dividend payout of €0.04 per share is planned
SUSS expects transition year 2026 with a decline in sales and a lower EBIT margin
Management expects the gross profit margin for the financial year 2026 to range between 35% and 37%. According to Dr. Cornelia Ballwießer, this sideways trend is due to the fact that “the structure of the order portfolio is not expected to change significantly compared to the previous year, and therefore no major tailwinds from the product and customer mix are likely.” Other effects are also likely to offset each other: While one-time effects and unplanned additional costs are not expected to occur to the same extent in 2026 as in 2025, the expected lower total output will have a negative impact on fixed-cost coverage.
SUSS expects its EBIT margin to range between 8% and 10% for the full year 2026. The expected decline in the margin is linked to the top line decrease coupled with a boost in research and development expenses. The R&D budget will be further raised “to actively drive forward our numerous innovation projects for the upcoming product launches in the coming years, on which our future growth is based,” explains Dr. Thomas Rohe. Meanwhile, sales and administrative expenses are expected to rise only slightly.
“Even though we anticipate a dip this year from a purely financial perspective, 2026 is a strategically important transition year for SUSS, particularly in light of the innovative new solutions we will be introducing to the market. We are improving the margin profile of our portfolio and laying the foundation for profitable growth in the years to come,” says Burkhardt Frick, explaining the guidance. By 2030, consolidated sales is expected to rise to between €750 million and €900 million. At the Capital Markets Day in November 2025, a significant improvement in the gross profit margin to 43 to 45% was projected. The EBIT margin is expected to increase to 20 to 22% over the same period.
The Annual Report 2025 is available for download in German and English at www.suss.com in the “For Investors” section.
1 The previous year's figures have been adjusted accordingly due to accounting changes made in connection with the 2025 consolidated financial statements. These changes are explained in the notes to the consolidated financial statements in the Annual Report 2025.
Note on alternative performance measures (APM): The definitions of alternative performance measures used in this announcement are published on the website https://www.suss.com/en/investor-relations/apm.
Media contact:
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30.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SUSS MicroTec SE
|Schleissheimer Strasse 90
|85748 Garching
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 32007-151
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 4444 33420
|E-mail:
|sven.koepsel@suss.com
|Internet:
|www.suss.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1K0235
|WKN:
|A1K023
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDax
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2299716
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2299716 30.03.2026 CET/CEST
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