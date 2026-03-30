EQS-News: SUSS achieved all forecast figures in the 2025 financial year and hit a new sales record

EQS-News: SUSS MicroTec SE / Key word(s): Annual Report/Forecast

SUSS achieved all forecast figures in the 2025 financial year and hit a new sales record



30.03.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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Annual sales increased to a historic high of €503.2 million

Order intake improved significantly in the fourth quarter of 2025, reaching €117.5 million

Gross profit margin of 35.7% was near the midpoint of the forecast range; EBIT margin reached 13.1%

Guidance for the financial year 2026 anticipates a slight decline in sales and a decrease in the EBIT margin

Garching, Germany, March 30, 2026 – SUSS MicroTec SE, a leading manufacturer of equipment and process solutions for the semiconductor industry, is presenting its 2025 annual report today and reporting final figures for the past financial year.

Group sales at a record high

Consolidated sales rose by 12.6% to €503.2 million in financial year 2025 (previous year1: €446.7 million), setting a new record in the company’s 77-year history. “Far more important than the fact that we exceeded half a billion euros in revenue for the first time is that we have accelerated our growth by a total of €200 million over the past two years. We have proven that we can rapidly scale our business and therefore benefit from high market demand – in this case, mainly driven by AI chip modules,” says Burkhardt Frick, CEO of SUSS. “Particularly, we have improved our adaptability in Operations through higher production capacities, a flexible workforce, and faster lead times,” explains Dr. Thomas Rohe, COO of SUSS. The forecast range, with targeted sales between €470 million and €510 million, was thus met at the upper end. Both segments contributed to this with double-digit growth rates: While revenue in the Advanced Backend Solutions segment rose by 10.7% to €349.7 million (previous year1: €315.9 million), the Photomask Solutions segment grew by 17.3% to €153.4 million (previous year1: €130.8 million).

Order intake picked up significantly in the fourth quarter of 2025

The order momentum developed very positively in the fourth quarter of 2025. With new orders totaling €117.5 million, SUSS achieved its highest quarterly figure of the full year. Overall, order intake for financial year 2025 amounted to only €354.3 million (previous year: €423.7 million) due to weaker order momentum in the first three quarters and a general decline in demand from Chinese customers. SUSS thus ended the past financial year with an order book of €266.8 million.

Profitability significantly below previous year's levels

At 35.7%, the gross profit margin reached the forecast range – last updated in October 2025 to 35 to 37% – but fell short of the prior-year figure1 of 39.6%. This development was driven by a less favorable product and customer mix, as well as one-time effects. For instance, the growth-related temporary increase in ramp-up support for our customers’ already installed tools, as well as start-up and training costs for the increased production volume of our UV projection scanner, had a negative effect. Furthermore, additional expenses related to the new production site in Zhubei (Taiwan) and inventory write-downs in connection with a discontinued, non-strategic development project weighed on profitability. The EBIT margin amounted to 13.1% in financial year 2025 (previous year1: 16.7%) and benefited from currency gains. Most recently, an EBIT margin of 11 to 13% had been anticipated.

Investments in the new production site in Taiwan affected free cash flow; a dividend payout of €0.04 per share is planned

Free cash flow from continuing operations amounted to €-22.6 million in fiscal year 2025 (previous year: €25.0 million) and was primarily driven by capital expenditures for the new production site in Zhubei (Taiwan). Cash flow from investing activities amounted to €-21.6 million and could not be offset by cash flow from operating activities. In accordance with the dividend policy, which is based on free cash flow and provides for a payout of 20 to 40% of free cash flow, a dividend of €0.04 per share will be proposed to the Annual General Meeting for the past financial year (previous year: €0.30).

SUSS expects transition year 2026 with a decline in sales and a lower EBIT margin

For the financial year 2026, SUSS expects consolidated sales of €425 million to €485 million, which, at the midpoint of the range, would represent a 9.6% decline compared to 2025. Dr. Cornelia Ballwießer, CFO of SUSS, says: “The actual extent of the revenue decline will depend largely on order intake in the first half of the year and on the proportion of these orders that can be fulfilled in the same year. We are encouraged by the fact that the positive trend in order intake continued into the first quarter of 2026 following a strong finish to the previous year.”

Management expects the gross profit margin for the financial year 2026 to range between 35% and 37%. According to Dr. Cornelia Ballwießer, this sideways trend is due to the fact that “the structure of the order portfolio is not expected to change significantly compared to the previous year, and therefore no major tailwinds from the product and customer mix are likely.” Other effects are also likely to offset each other: While one-time effects and unplanned additional costs are not expected to occur to the same extent in 2026 as in 2025, the expected lower total output will have a negative impact on fixed-cost coverage.

SUSS expects its EBIT margin to range between 8% and 10% for the full year 2026. The expected decline in the margin is linked to the top line decrease coupled with a boost in research and development expenses. The R&D budget will be further raised “to actively drive forward our numerous innovation projects for the upcoming product launches in the coming years, on which our future growth is based,” explains Dr. Thomas Rohe. Meanwhile, sales and administrative expenses are expected to rise only slightly.

“Even though we anticipate a dip this year from a purely financial perspective, 2026 is a strategically important transition year for SUSS, particularly in light of the innovative new solutions we will be introducing to the market. We are improving the margin profile of our portfolio and laying the foundation for profitable growth in the years to come,” says Burkhardt Frick, explaining the guidance. By 2030, consolidated sales is expected to rise to between €750 million and €900 million. At the Capital Markets Day in November 2025, a significant improvement in the gross profit margin to 43 to 45% was projected. The EBIT margin is expected to increase to 20 to 22% over the same period.

The Annual Report 2025 is available for download in German and English at www.suss.com in the “For Investors” section.

1 The previous year's figures have been adjusted accordingly due to accounting changes made in connection with the 2025 consolidated financial statements. These changes are explained in the notes to the consolidated financial statements in the Annual Report 2025.

Note on alternative performance measures (APM): The definitions of alternative performance measures used in this announcement are published on the website https://www.suss.com/en/investor-relations/apm.

Media contact:

Sven Koepsel

Vice President Investor Relations and Communications

E-Mail: sven.koepsel@suss.com

Tel.: +49 89 32007151





About SUSS

SUSS is a leading supplier of equipment and process solutions for microstructuring in the semiconductor industry and related markets. In close cooperation with research institutes and industry partners SUSS contributes to the advancement of next-generation technologies such as 3D Integration and nanoimprint lithography as well as key processes for MEMS and LED manufacturing. With a global infrastructure for applications and service SUSS supports more than 8,000 installed systems worldwide. SUSS is headquartered in Garching near Munich, Germany. The shares of SUSS MicroTec SE are traded in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A10K0235). For more information, please visit suss.com.

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