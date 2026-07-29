SUSS MicroTec Aktie
WKN DE: A1K023 / ISIN: DE000A1K0235
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29.07.2026 10:30:03
EQS-News: SUSS invests in Advanced Packaging Innovation Center to support further growth
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EQS-News: SUSS MicroTec SE
/ Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Miscellaneous
SUSS invests in Advanced Packaging Innovation Center to support further growth
Garching, Germany, July 29, 2026 – SUSS, a leading manufacturer of equipment and process solutions for the semiconductor industry, plans to invest approximately €45 million in a new application and development center in Karlsruhe (Baden-Württemberg, Germany), significantly expanding its innovation capacities in Advanced Packaging.
The new application center will reinforce SUSS’s technology leadership in the rapidly growing Advanced Packaging market by accelerating customer-driven innovation for the integration of multiple chips into highly complex semiconductor systems. Bringing together leading academic research and industrial expertise, the center will accelerate the development of next-generation process solutions, deepen collaboration with leading semiconductor manufacturers, and further strengthen SUSS's position in the fast-growing Advanced Packaging market.
The investment in Karlsruhe is part of a broader initiative to strengthen and expand Baden-Württemberg’s semiconductor ecosystem. Another key element, outlined in a Letter of Intent (LOI) signed by the State of Baden-Württemberg, the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) and SUSS is the establishment of a new professorship for Advanced Packaging and Heterogeneous Integration at KIT. The professorship, funded by the State of Baden-Württemberg with up to €5 million, will strengthen internationally oriented, industry-relevant education and research while helping to develop the next generation of semiconductor talent.
The Advanced Packaging market has become one of the global semiconductor industry’s most important strategic investment priorities. The increasing computing power of AI applications, high-performance computing systems, and high-bandwidth memory (HBM) architectures is driving demand for innovative integration and interconnect technologies. With its solutions for wafer bonding, lithography, and further critical process steps along the Advanced Packaging value chain, SUSS is already strategically positioned in these growth markets.
Burkhardt Frick, CEO of SUSS MicroTec SE, comments: “With the planned application and development center, we are creating a collaborative platform that will foster even closer interaction between our customers, research partners, and development teams. This enables us to accelerate the commercialization of new technologies, support our customers in developing the next generation of AI and high-performance applications, and further strengthen our competitive position in Advanced Packaging.”
The investment simultaneously underscores SUSS's long-term commitment to the Baden-Württemberg location and its growth ambitions. In addition to the existing production site in Sternenfels, Karlsruhe is poised to become a key innovation hub for customer applications, technology development, and research collaborations across SUSS.
The new facility is expected to employ approximately 300 to 350 employees over the long term. The expansion could create up to 100 additional highly skilled jobs.
The projects described in the Letter of Intent are subject to further project progress as well as the respective final decisions of the responsible governing bodies.
About SUSS
Headquartered in Garching, Germany, SUSS has approximately 1,500 employees worldwide and recently generated sales of approximately €500 million. We operate production sites in Germany and Taiwan and development centers in Europe, Asia and the US, supported by a strong network of sales and service offices with close proximity to our customers. SUSS MicroTec SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard, FWB: SMHN; ISIN DE000A10K0235) and is part of the TecDax and MDAX indices. For more information, visit www.suss.com.
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29.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SUSS MicroTec SE
|Schleissheimer Strasse 90
|85748 Garching
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 32007-306
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 4444 33420
|E-mail:
|florian.mangold@suss.com
|Internet:
|www.suss.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1K0235
|WKN:
|A1K023
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDax
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900C3KRUTSYDK7N87
|EQS News ID:
|2373452
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2373452 29.07.2026 CET/CEST
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