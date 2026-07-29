EQS-News: SUSS invests in Advanced Packaging Innovation Center to support further growth

EQS-News: SUSS MicroTec SE / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Miscellaneous

SUSS invests in Advanced Packaging Innovation Center to support further growth



29.07.2026 / 10:30 CET/CEST

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Investment of approximately €45 million in a new application and development center in Karlsruhe

Expansion of innovation and development capacities to strengthen market position in the high-growth and highly innovative Advanced Packaging market

Partnership with Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) and state-funded professorship to strengthen the semiconductor innovation ecosystem

Creation of a central innovation hub for customers, research partners and product development to drive long-term profitable growth

Garching, Germany, July 29, 2026 – SUSS, a leading manufacturer of equipment and process solutions for the semiconductor industry, plans to invest approximately €45 million in a new application and development center in Karlsruhe (Baden-Württemberg, Germany), significantly expanding its innovation capacities in Advanced Packaging.

The new application center will reinforce SUSS’s technology leadership in the rapidly growing Advanced Packaging market by accelerating customer-driven innovation for the integration of multiple chips into highly complex semiconductor systems. Bringing together leading academic research and industrial expertise, the center will accelerate the development of next-generation process solutions, deepen collaboration with leading semiconductor manufacturers, and further strengthen SUSS's position in the fast-growing Advanced Packaging market.

The investment in Karlsruhe is part of a broader initiative to strengthen and expand Baden-Württemberg’s semiconductor ecosystem. Another key element, outlined in a Letter of Intent (LOI) signed by the State of Baden-Württemberg, the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) and SUSS is the establishment of a new professorship for Advanced Packaging and Heterogeneous Integration at KIT. The professorship, funded by the State of Baden-Württemberg with up to €5 million, will strengthen internationally oriented, industry-relevant education and research while helping to develop the next generation of semiconductor talent.

The Advanced Packaging market has become one of the global semiconductor industry’s most important strategic investment priorities. The increasing computing power of AI applications, high-performance computing systems, and high-bandwidth memory (HBM) architectures is driving demand for innovative integration and interconnect technologies. With its solutions for wafer bonding, lithography, and further critical process steps along the Advanced Packaging value chain, SUSS is already strategically positioned in these growth markets.

Burkhardt Frick, CEO of SUSS MicroTec SE, comments: “With the planned application and development center, we are creating a collaborative platform that will foster even closer interaction between our customers, research partners, and development teams. This enables us to accelerate the commercialization of new technologies, support our customers in developing the next generation of AI and high-performance applications, and further strengthen our competitive position in Advanced Packaging.”

The investment simultaneously underscores SUSS's long-term commitment to the Baden-Württemberg location and its growth ambitions. In addition to the existing production site in Sternenfels, Karlsruhe is poised to become a key innovation hub for customer applications, technology development, and research collaborations across SUSS.

The new facility is expected to employ approximately 300 to 350 employees over the long term. The expansion could create up to 100 additional highly skilled jobs.

The projects described in the Letter of Intent are subject to further project progress as well as the respective final decisions of the responsible governing bodies.



Contact:

Sabrina Müller

Vice President Investor Relations & Communications

E-Mail: sabrina.mueller@suss.com

Tel.: +49 160 94989008



About SUSS

SUSS is a leading global provider of equipment and process solutions for the semiconductor industry. Focused on cutting-edge technology and precision engineering, we enable the production of next-generation microchips and semiconductor devices that power digital progress. Developed in close collaboration with research institutes and industry partners, our solutions fuel the AI and high-performance computing ecosystem and shape the future of intelligent devices and applications worldwide.

Headquartered in Garching, Germany, SUSS has approximately 1,500 employees worldwide and recently generated sales of approximately €500 million. We operate production sites in Germany and Taiwan and development centers in Europe, Asia and the US, supported by a strong network of sales and service offices with close proximity to our customers. SUSS MicroTec SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard, FWB: SMHN; ISIN DE000A10K0235) and is part of the TecDax and MDAX indices. For more information, visit www.suss.com.

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