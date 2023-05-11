|
11.05.2023
EQS-News: SUSS MicroTec begins 2023 fiscal year with dynamic order development
Garching, Germany, May 11, 2023 SÜSS MicroTec SE, a leading manufacturer of systems and process solutions for the semiconductor industry and related markets, published its Quarterly Report for the first three months of the 2023 fiscal year today.
In the first quarter of the current fiscal year, SUSS MicroTec succeeded in significantly increasing its order entry compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 to EUR 99.6 million, exceeding the expectations of the company as well as those of the market. Compared to the especially strong opening quarter in the 2022 fiscal year, new business was down 15.3 percent. The Advanced Backend Solutions division, which since this year has combined the previously separate Lithography and Bonder divisions, accounted for more than 50 percent of order entry at EUR 56.2 million. In regional terms, more than 70 percent of the orders came from Asia. With regard to the investment readiness of many semiconductor manufacturers, various industry experts anticipated a subdued first half of 2023. For this reason, we are all more than pleased with our strong order entry of around EUR 100 million, says Dr. Bernd Schulte, CEO of SÜSS MicroTec SE.
The order backlog rose to EUR 373.2 million as of March 31, 2023, and continues to be the basis for SUSS MicroTecs further targeted growth. Due to the high order backlog and high capacity utilization, most new orders received in the 2023 fiscal year cannot be delivered and recognized in sales until the 2024 fiscal year.
In the first three months of the 2023 fiscal year, sales increased by 11.2 percent to EUR 70.4 million (previous year: EUR 63.3 million). The major growth driver was the Photomask Solutions division. In this division, sales almost tripled from EUR 7.8 million to EUR 23.1 million due to the very high order backlog and sustained positive demand. Sales in the Advanced Backend Solutions and MicroOptics divisions both declined.
In the first quarter of the 2023 fiscal year, the gross profit margin was 33.1 percent (previous year: 33.2 percent) and thus below the targeted margin for the full year. The primary reason was the unfavorable product mix in the Bonder business and in the MicroOptics division. EBIT in the first quarter increased by EUR 0.8 million or around 38 percent to EUR 2.9 million (previous year: EUR 2.1 million). The operational quarterly earnings corresponded to an EBIT margin of 4.1 percent (previous year: 3.3 percent).
Outlook
The Quarterly Report for the first three months of the 2023 fiscal year is available at www.suss.com/en/investor-relations in German and English.
