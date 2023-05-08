Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
08.05.2023 14:31:15

EQS-News: SUSS MicroTec joins the SDax

EQS-News: SÜSS MicroTec SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
SUSS MicroTec joins the SDax

08.05.2023 / 14:31 CET/CEST
SUSS MicroTec joins the SDax

Garching, May 8, 2023 SÜSS MicroTec SE, a leading manufacturer of equipment and process solutions for the semiconductor industry and related markets, will be listed in the SDax starting tomorrow (Tuesday, May 9, 2023). This decision was made public last Thursday evening by the German Stock Exchange via its index provider Qontigo. This means that SUSS MicroTec is once again one of the 70 largest companies next to the Dax and MDAX selection indexes with regard to the free float market capitalization. The company was last listed in the SDax in September 2021.

The relisting in the SDax is the result of our positive business development in the previous quarters and also a reward for our professional work on the capital markets, says Dr. Bernd Schulte, CEO of SÜSS MicroTec SE. We are proud to represent the German semiconductor technology together with a small number of companies in the selection indexes of the German capital market. In our industry, the coming years will be marked by significant global capital expenditure in new semiconductor factories. These factories will need to be fitted with high-tech equipment. We are confident that we will be able to benefit from this capital expenditure boost in the long term and continue our profitable growth trajectory.

Getting relisted in the SDax outside of the regular index review schedule was possible because MDax company Evotec SE failed to submit its annual financial statements on time. Because of that, SMA Solar Technology AG moved up from the SDax to the MDax and SÜSS MicroTec SE is taking over the resulting free space in the SDax.


Media contact:
Sven Koepsel
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Email: sven.koepsel@suss.com
Phone: +49 89 32007151

 
About SUSS MicroTec
SUSS MicroTec is a leading supplier of equipment and process solutions for microstructuring in the semiconductor industry and related markets. In close cooperation with research institutes and industry partners SUSS MicroTec contributes to the advancement of next-generation technologies such as 3D Integration and nanoimprint lithography as well as key processes for MEMS and LED manufacturing. With a global infrastructure for applications and service SUSS MicroTec supports more than 8.000 installed systems worldwide. SUSS MicroTec is headquartered in Garching near Munich, Germany. The shares of SUSS MicroTec SE are traded in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A10K0235). For more information, please visit http://www.suss.com.

 

Legal Disclaimer
All statements in this release other than historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "estimate", "should", "may", "will", "plan" and similar words and terms used in relation to the enterprise are meant to indicate forward-looking statements of this kind. The company accepts no obligation toward the general public to update or correct forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, as a result of which actual events may diverge numerically from expectations. The forward-looking statements reflect the view at the time they were made.

 


08.05.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SÜSS MicroTec SE
Schleissheimer Strasse 90
85748 Garching
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 32007-161
Fax: +49 (0)89 4444 33420
E-mail: franka.schielke@suss.com
Internet: www.suss.com
ISIN: DE000A1K0235
WKN: A1K023
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1626661

 
End of News EQS News Service

1626661  08.05.2023 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

