|
08.05.2023 14:31:15
EQS-News: SUSS MicroTec joins the SDax
|
EQS-News: SÜSS MicroTec SE
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
SUSS MicroTec joins the SDax
Garching, May 8, 2023 SÜSS MicroTec SE, a leading manufacturer of equipment and process solutions for the semiconductor industry and related markets, will be listed in the SDax starting tomorrow (Tuesday, May 9, 2023). This decision was made public last Thursday evening by the German Stock Exchange via its index provider Qontigo. This means that SUSS MicroTec is once again one of the 70 largest companies next to the Dax and MDAX selection indexes with regard to the free float market capitalization. The company was last listed in the SDax in September 2021.
The relisting in the SDax is the result of our positive business development in the previous quarters and also a reward for our professional work on the capital markets, says Dr. Bernd Schulte, CEO of SÜSS MicroTec SE. We are proud to represent the German semiconductor technology together with a small number of companies in the selection indexes of the German capital market. In our industry, the coming years will be marked by significant global capital expenditure in new semiconductor factories. These factories will need to be fitted with high-tech equipment. We are confident that we will be able to benefit from this capital expenditure boost in the long term and continue our profitable growth trajectory.
Getting relisted in the SDax outside of the regular index review schedule was possible because MDax company Evotec SE failed to submit its annual financial statements on time. Because of that, SMA Solar Technology AG moved up from the SDax to the MDax and SÜSS MicroTec SE is taking over the resulting free space in the SDax.
Legal Disclaimer
08.05.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SÜSS MicroTec SE
|Schleissheimer Strasse 90
|85748 Garching
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 32007-161
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 4444 33420
|E-mail:
|franka.schielke@suss.com
|Internet:
|www.suss.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1K0235
|WKN:
|A1K023
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1626661
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1626661 08.05.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SÜSS MicroTec SEmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu SÜSS MicroTec SEmehr Analysen
|24.04.23
|SÜSS MicroTec Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|03.02.23
|SÜSS MicroTec Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|03.02.23
|SÜSS MicroTec Buy
|Warburg Research
|05.08.22
|SÜSS MicroTec Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|06.05.22
|SÜSS MicroTec Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|24.04.23
|SÜSS MicroTec Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|03.02.23
|SÜSS MicroTec Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|03.02.23
|SÜSS MicroTec Buy
|Warburg Research
|05.08.22
|SÜSS MicroTec Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|06.05.22
|SÜSS MicroTec Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|24.04.23
|SÜSS MicroTec Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|03.02.23
|SÜSS MicroTec Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|03.02.23
|SÜSS MicroTec Buy
|Warburg Research
|06.05.22
|SÜSS MicroTec Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|13.01.22
|SÜSS MicroTec Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|05.08.22
|SÜSS MicroTec Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|SÜSS MicroTec SE
|24,85
|0,20%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX beendet Handel stärker -- DAX letztlich schwächer -- Wall Street schliesslich uneins -- Asiens Börsen verabschieden sich mehrheitlich im Plus
Der heimische Aktienaktienmarkt präsentierte sich zum Wochenstart mit positiver Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte hingegen leichte Verluste. Die Wall Street notierte am ersten Handelstag der Woche schliesslich in verschiedenen Richtungen. Die Börsen in Fernost konnten zum Wochenstart mehrheitlich zulegen.