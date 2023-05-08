EQS-News: SUSS MicroTec joins the SDax

EQS-News: SÜSS MicroTec SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

SUSS MicroTec joins the SDax



08.05.2023 / 14:31 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





SUSS MicroTec joins the SDax

Garching, May 8, 2023 SÜSS MicroTec SE, a leading manufacturer of equipment and process solutions for the semiconductor industry and related markets, will be listed in the SDax starting tomorrow (Tuesday, May 9, 2023). This decision was made public last Thursday evening by the German Stock Exchange via its index provider Qontigo. This means that SUSS MicroTec is once again one of the 70 largest companies next to the Dax and MDAX selection indexes with regard to the free float market capitalization. The company was last listed in the SDax in September 2021.

The relisting in the SDax is the result of our positive business development in the previous quarters and also a reward for our professional work on the capital markets, says Dr. Bernd Schulte, CEO of SÜSS MicroTec SE. We are proud to represent the German semiconductor technology together with a small number of companies in the selection indexes of the German capital market. In our industry, the coming years will be marked by significant global capital expenditure in new semiconductor factories. These factories will need to be fitted with high-tech equipment. We are confident that we will be able to benefit from this capital expenditure boost in the long term and continue our profitable growth trajectory.

Getting relisted in the SDax outside of the regular index review schedule was possible because MDax company Evotec SE failed to submit its annual financial statements on time. Because of that, SMA Solar Technology AG moved up from the SDax to the MDax and SÜSS MicroTec SE is taking over the resulting free space in the SDax.



Media contact:

Sven Koepsel

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Email: sven.koepsel@suss.com

Phone: +49 89 32007151



About SUSS MicroTec

SUSS MicroTec is a leading supplier of equipment and process solutions for microstructuring in the semiconductor industry and related markets. In close cooperation with research institutes and industry partners SUSS MicroTec contributes to the advancement of next-generation technologies such as 3D Integration and nanoimprint lithography as well as key processes for MEMS and LED manufacturing. With a global infrastructure for applications and service SUSS MicroTec supports more than 8.000 installed systems worldwide. SUSS MicroTec is headquartered in Garching near Munich, Germany. The shares of SUSS MicroTec SE are traded in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A10K0235). For more information, please visit http://www.suss.com .

Legal Disclaimer

All statements in this release other than historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "estimate", "should", "may", "will", "plan" and similar words and terms used in relation to the enterprise are meant to indicate forward-looking statements of this kind. The company accepts no obligation toward the general public to update or correct forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, as a result of which actual events may diverge numerically from expectations. The forward-looking statements reflect the view at the time they were made.