EQS-News: SUSS Optimizes Global Production Network to Support Continued Growth and Updates Guidance for Fiscal Year 2026

EQS-News: SUSS MicroTec SE / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Change in Forecast

SUSS Optimizes Global Production Network to Support Continued Growth and Updates Guidance for Fiscal Year 2026



27.10.2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST

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SUSS Optimizes Global Production Network to Support Continued Growth and Updates Guidance for Fiscal Year 2026

SUSS responds to continued strong order intake in the third quarter and a high order book by optimizing its global production network

Consolidation of manufacturing activities at the two largest production sites in Zhubei (Taiwan), and Sternenfels/Germany, enhances scalability, efficiency and customer proximity in Asia

Updated guidance reflects one-off expenses, temporary effects from the production relocation and current supply chain constraints

Garching, Germany, October 27, 2026 – SUSS (MDAX/TecDAX: SMHN), a leading manufacturer of equipment and process solutions for the semiconductor industry, is further optimizing its global production network in response to the continued strong demand for its advanced packaging and semiconductor manufacturing solutions and reflects the one-off effects associated with this optimization in its updated guidance.

Order intake remained at a high level in the third quarter, and the order book reached a new record level. The strong order book increases visibility into future business development and underscores the importance of a scalable and efficient manufacturing structure. Against this backdrop, SUSS is optimizing its global production network in order to create the foundation for the company's continued growth and to further enhance its ability to meet customer demand reliably.



SUSS Relocates Production Activities from Garching to Zhubei (Taiwan) and Sternenfels (Germany)

In this context, the Management Board today resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to concentrate SUSS production activities at the company's two largest manufacturing sites. The production of mask aligners will gradually be consolidated at the Zhubei (Taiwan) site, while module manufacturing will be concentrated in Sternenfels. Production activities at the Garching site will consequently be discontinued. The measure will be accompanied by a workforce adjustment affecting approximately 70 employees. SUSS is committed to implementing the changes in a socially responsible manner and in close and constructive dialogue with employee representatives.

"With this realignment, we are enhancing the scalability of our manufacturing processes, reducing internal interfaces and bringing key production capacities closer to customer markets in Asia," explains Dr. Thomas Rohe, COO of SUSS MicroTec SE. "By consolidating our production activities, we are creating a more efficient and scalable manufacturing structure. This provides the foundation to reliably meet sustained customer demand and support the continued sustainable growth of SUSS."

Strong Commitment to Germany as a Manufacturing, Research and Development Hub

Germany's importance to SUSS remains unchanged. Research and development, key manufacturing, application and technology expertise, as well as the company's headquarters, will remain in Germany and continue to be expanded.“We are firmly embedded in a strong network of research institutions and benefit from a unique innovation ecosystem in Germany and Europe. We intend to remain an active part of this ecosystem going forward,” said Burkhardt Frick, CEO of SUSS MicroTec SE. "With our new development and application center currently under construction in Karlsruhe, we are making targeted investments to further strengthen our innovation capabilities and reaffirm our long-term commitment to Germany as a business location." In mid-October, SUSS also announced a strategic partnership with Ignite Next, a European platform connecting leading semiconductor companies, start-ups, investors and research institutions.

Guidance Update: Effects from Production Relocation and Current Supply Chain Situation While Demand Remains Strong

In connection with the approved optimization of the production network, SUSS expects one-off expenses of approximately €6.2 million, of which around €4.5 million are expected to be incurred in fiscal year 2026 based on current planning. In addition, the company expects temporary effects on revenue recognition resulting from the production relocation. The updated guidance also reflects the currently constrained supply situation for certain components, which is expected to result in revenue being deferred into fiscal year 2027.

Accordingly, the Management Board has adjusted its guidance and now expects revenue in a range of €405 million to €425 million (previously: €425 million to €485 million). The EBIT margin is now expected to be 5% to 7% (previously: 8% to 10%). Guidance for the gross profit margin of 35% to 37% remains unchanged.

“By optimizing our production network, we are aligning our manufacturing footprint with the requirements of SUSS' next phase of growth. The associated short-term impacts represent a deliberate spending in greater scalability and operational efficiency. This positions us to benefit from the continued growth of the semiconductor equipment market while further strengthening our global competitive position," explains Dr. Cornelia Ballwießer, CFO of SUSS MicroTec SE.

The Quarterly Statement as of September 30, 2026, will be published as scheduled on November 5, 2026.

Note on alternative performance measures (APM): The definitions of alternative performance measures used in this announcement are published on the website https://www.suss.com/en/investor-relations/apm .

Contact:

Sabrina Müller

Vice President Investor Relations & Communications

E-Mail: sabrina.mueller@suss.com

Tel.: +49 160 94989008

About SUSS

SUSS is a leading global provider of equipment and process solutions for the semiconductor industry. Focused on cutting-edge technology and precision engineering, we enable the production of next-generation microchips and semiconductor devices that power digital progress. Developed in close collaboration with research institutes and industry partners, our solutions fuel the AI and high-performance computing ecosystem and shape the future of intelligent devices and applications worldwide.

Headquartered in Garching, Germany, SUSS has approximately 1,500 employees worldwide and recently generated sales of approximately €500 million. We operate production sites in Germany and Taiwan and development centers in Europe, Asia and the US, supported by a strong network of sales and service offices with close proximity to our customers. SUSS MicroTec SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard, FWB: SMHN; ISIN DE000A1K0235) and is part of the TecDax and MDAX indices. For more information, visit www.suss.com.

Legal Disclaimer

Certain statements made in this release are forward-looking statements or may be construed as such. All information and assessments are based on extremely diligent research. However, this publication is made without warranty. Any liability is excluded. The above statements do not constitute an offer to buy or sell securities. All rights reserved.