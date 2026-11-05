SUSS MicroTec Aktie
WKN DE: A1K023 / ISIN: DE000A1K0235
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05.11.2026 07:30:04
EQS-News: SUSS Reports First Nine Months 2026 Results; Record Order Book of €601 Million Provides Strong Visibility
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EQS-News: SUSS MicroTec SE
/ Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarterly / Interim Statement
SUSS Reports First Nine Months 2026 Results; Record Order Book of €601 Million Provides Strong Visibility
Garching, Germany, November 5, 2026 – SUSS (MDAX/TecDAX: SMHN), a leading manufacturer of equipment and process solutions for the semiconductor industry, today reported another quarter of strong order intake and a new all-time high order book in its quarterly statement as of September 30, 2026.
Short-Term Supply Chain Constraints Impact Third-Quarter Sales; Gross Profit Margin Remains Strong
Temporary supply chain bottlenecks affected the timing of selected tool deliveries in the third quarter and resulted in a shift of revenue recognition into subsequent periods. The underlying customer orders remain unchanged and continue to be included in the order book, with sales expected to be recognized by the end of financial year 2026 as well as in early financial year 2027.
Free cash flow increased significantly to €+65.3 million in the first nine months, compared with €-28.1 million in the prior-year period. Driven primarily by customer prepayments related to coating projects, cash and cash equivalents rose by 62.5% to €160.4 million as of September 30, 2026 (December 31, 2025: €98.7 million).
With a record order book providing increased visibility for the years ahead, SUSS is continuing to invest in the scalability and efficiency of its global manufacturing network. Going forward, production activities will be concentrated at the company's two largest manufacturing sites in Sternenfels (Germany), and Zhubei (Taiwan).
The full Quarterly Statement as of September 30, 2026, is available on the SUSS website under Financial Reports.
Contact:
SUSS is a leading global provider of equipment and process solutions for the semiconductor industry. Focused on cutting-edge technology and precision engineering, we enable the production of next-generation microchips and semiconductor devices that power digital progress. Developed in close collaboration with research institutes and industry partners, our solutions fuel the AI and high-performance computing ecosystem and shape the future of intelligent devices and applications worldwide.
Headquartered in Garching, Germany, SUSS has approximately 1,500 employees worldwide and recently generated sales of approximately €500 million. We operate production sites in Germany and Taiwan and development centers in Europe, Asia and the US, supported by a strong network of sales and service offices with close proximity to our customers. SUSS MicroTec SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard, FWB: SMHN; ISIN DE000A1K0235) and is part of the TecDax and MDAX indices. For more information, visit www.suss.com.
Certain statements made in this release are forward-looking statements or may be construed as such. All information and assessments are based on extremely diligent research. However, this publication is made without warranty. Any liability is excluded. The above statements do not constitute an offer to buy or sell securities. All rights reserved.
05.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SUSS MicroTec SE
|Schleissheimer Strasse 90
|85748 Garching
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 32007-306
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 4444 33420
|E-mail:
|florian.mangold@suss.com
|Internet:
|www.suss.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1K0235
|WKN:
|A1K023
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDax
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900C3KRUTSYDK7N87
|EQS News ID:
|2428672
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2428672 05.11.2026 CET/CEST
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05.11.26
|EQS-News: SUSS Reports First Nine Months 2026 Results; Record Order Book of €601 Million Provides Strong Visibility (EQS Group)
Analysen zu SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)
|12:56
|SUSS MicroTec Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10:24
|SUSS MicroTec Buy
|Warburg Research
|09:57
|SUSS MicroTec Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.11.26
|SUSS MicroTec Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.11.26
|SUSS MicroTec Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12:56
|SUSS MicroTec Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10:24
|SUSS MicroTec Buy
|Warburg Research
|09:57
|SUSS MicroTec Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.11.26
|SUSS MicroTec Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.11.26
|SUSS MicroTec Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12:56
|SUSS MicroTec Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10:24
|SUSS MicroTec Buy
|Warburg Research
|09:57
|SUSS MicroTec Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.11.26
|SUSS MicroTec Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.11.26
|SUSS MicroTec Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.08.26
|SUSS MicroTec Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|22.06.26
|SUSS MicroTec Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|31.03.26
|SUSS MicroTec Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|28.10.25
|SUSS MicroTec Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|08.05.25
|SUSS MicroTec Sell
|UBS AG
|06.08.26
|SUSS MicroTec Hold
|Warburg Research
|11.05.26
|SUSS MicroTec Halten
|DZ BANK
|08.05.26
|SUSS MicroTec Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.05.26
|SUSS MicroTec Hold
|Warburg Research
|30.10.25
|SUSS MicroTec Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
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|SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)
|44,82
|2,85%
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