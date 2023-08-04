EQS-News: Sustainable energy generation at Wacken Open Air: Sponsor GP JOULE relies on hydrogen fuel cells of SFC Energy

EQS-News: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Sustainable energy generation at Wacken Open Air: Sponsor GP JOULE relies on hydrogen fuel cells of SFC Energy

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, August 4, 2023 - Products of SFC Energy AG (F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading supplier of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions, is prominent in sustainable energy supply at Wacken Open Air 2023. The festival sponsor GP JOULE supplies parts of the technology for the festival operation with electricity from green hydrogen as part of a sponsorship.

For operation, SFC Energy provides two H 2 Gensets to GP JOULE. The H 2 Genset is an emission-free, flexible and mobile power generator with hydrogen fuel cells for areas without access to the conventional power grid. At the festival, the containers of GP JOULE's integrated energy expert are supplied with hydrogen for electricity, lighting and heating. During the day, a secured power of 1 kW and in the evening for 3 kW is thus provided in an environmentally friendly way. The hydrogen needed for the conversion is supplied by the completely regenerative hydrogen project eFarm in North Frisia initiated by GP JOULE.

"Making a festival sustainable in the open field requires many steps. We are pleased that we can support our partner GP JOULE with our technology and contribute to a responsible energy supply on site. GP JOULE supplies the green hydrogen and our fuel cells generate sustainable electricity from it. This will bring Wacken Open Air one step closer to the goal of a greener festival while at the same time ensuring a secure supply of electricity," says Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy.

The Wacken Open Air in Schleswig-Holstein is one of the world's largest festivals for metal and has been held almost annually since 1990. Under the motto "Metal 4 Nature - Sustainability at W:O:A", the festival is continuously working on improving its environmental balance.

For more information on SFC Energy's Clean Energy and Clean Power Management solutions, visit sfc.com.

About SFC Energy AG

SFC Energy AG is a leading provider of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions. With the Clean Energy and Clean Power Management business segments, SFC Energy is a sustainably profitable fuel cell producer. The Company distributes its award-winning products worldwide and has sold more than 65,000 fuel cells to date. The Company is headquartered in Brunnthal/Munich and operates production facilities in Germany, the Netherlands, Romania, India and Canada. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime Standard and has been part of the selection index SDAX since 2022 (GSIN: 756857, ISIN: DE0007568578).

