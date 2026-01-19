EQS-News: Swiss companies at the Baader Helvea Swiss Equities Conference 2026 highlight relief from lower financing costs

EQS-News: Baader Bank AG / Key word(s): Conference

Swiss companies attending the Baader Helvea Swiss Equities Conference 2026 highlight the relief provided by low financing costs

The year began with the three-day Baader Helvea Swiss Equities Conference in Bad Ragaz, which took place from January 14 to 16, 2026. More than 70 leading Swiss companies and around 300 investors took part in the conference. Around one third of the companies listed on the Swiss Market Index (SMI) were among the companies presenting at the event.

Around 1,000 one-on-one and small group meetings as well as company presentations provided opportunities for intensive exchange between investors and the presenting companies on site. “The Baader Helvea Swiss Equities Conference in Bad Ragaz is an essential part of our investor relations calendar and serves as a key component of our financial market communications,” said Adrian Widmer, CFO of SIKA AG.

The three-day conference program focused on trading topics. On the second day of the conference, the Trading Forum was once again held during the Baader Helvea Swiss Equities Conference, with presentations covering topics such as securities trading with a focus on Swiss equities, ETF trading, and digital assets.

“The Baader Swiss Equities Conference is an ideal event for us to meet many new and existing investors in a single day,” emphasizes Alexander Hagemann, CEO of Cicor Management AG.



Swiss companies consider themselves in a good position for profitable growth

Despite ongoing macroeconomic challenges, most of the managers who presented remained confident about future profit development. Many companies emphasized their increased resilience to fluctuations in demand and exchange rates. In addition to broad diversification in terms of products, customer groups, and regions, as well as their strong positioning in structurally growing markets, they also pointed to the measures taken in recent years to increase efficiency and the increasing expansion of local production sites.

Due to the subsequent reduction in US tariffs on Swiss exports, most companies now do not expect any significant impact on their business outlook. In contrast, they emphasized their progress in opening new areas of growth. With regard to digital transformation, some companies reported initial successes through the use of AI tools. Many companies also pointed to the relief provided by lower financing costs after the Swiss National Bank lowered its key interest rate to zero in the summer.

Within this context, the companies confirmed their mid-term targets for earnings growth and profitability ratios. Their conviction regarding continued profitable growth was also reflected in a clear commitment to an attractive payout ratio and a progressive dividend policy.

"In an environment of increasing geopolitical and economic uncertainty, sound equity research is becoming even more important. It provides the basis for identifying opportunities at an early stage and assessing risks correctly. The start of the year is always a good occasion to discuss new investment ideas and take a look ahead – interest in securities trading in general and Swiss equities in particular remains very high," said Oliver Riedel, Deputy CEO of Baader Bank.

The next Baader Helvea Swiss Equities Conference will take place in January 2027. Further details can be found on our website at https://www.swissequitiesconference.com.

