swissnet Aktie
WKN DE: A2QN5W / ISIN: CH0451123589
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18.05.2026 11:00:03
EQS-News: swissnet Group Appoints Urs van Stiphout as Chairman of the Board of Directors
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EQS-News: swissnet AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
swissnet Group Appoints Urs van Stiphout as Chairman of the Board of Directors
Berg, Switzerland – 18 May 2026 – The swissnet Group (ISIN: CH0451123589 – Ticker: MLBMD),
Urs van Stiphout is a partner at the Swiss law firm HofervanStiphout in Baden and Bern. As the founder and CEO of an international fintech company, and with many years of experience in the financial and banking sector in New York and London, he combines entrepreneurial thinking with legal expertise. As a lawyer with proven knowledge in M&A, financing, and international cooperations, he brings a unique combination of practical and legal experience to his role as Chairman of the Board of swissnet.
Jonathan Sauppe will continue to serve as Co-CEO DACH, responsible for the operational management and strategic development of the swissnet Group in the DACH region, while Roger Tabbal remains Co-CEO International, leading the group's international activities and global expansion.
"With Urs van Stiphout, we are gaining an experienced expert with strong legal, entrepreneurial, and strategic competence. His experience in supporting growth-oriented companies and complex corporate situations will be of great value to the further development of the swissnet Group," said Jonathan Sauppe, Co-CEO DACH of the swissnet Group.
Urs van Stiphout adds: "The swissnet Group has successfully established itself as an internationally oriented technology group in recent years. I look forward to actively shaping the company's continued development together with the Board of Directors and management."
The change was published in the Swiss Official Gazette of Commerce (SHAB) on 15 May 2026.
About the swissnet Group
The swissnet Group is a leading provider of location-based marketing software (LBM), Wi-Fi infrastructure systems, and Wi-Fi guest hotspots. The Group serves customers in retail, hospitality, healthcare, and the public sector. With its subsidiaries, the swissnet Group also offers outstanding expertise in digital transformation and Software as a Service. With intelligent and fully cloud-based technologies, the swissnet Group supports companies in their omnichannel strategies and delivers tangible added value and success.
For further information please visit http://www.swissnet.ag
18.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Swissnet AG
|Andhauserstrasse 62
|8572 Berg
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|http://www.swissnet.ag/
|ISIN:
|CH0451123589
|WKN:
|A2QN5W
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2328922
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2328922 18.05.2026 CET/CEST
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