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WKN DE: A2QN5W / ISIN: CH0451123589

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18.05.2026 11:00:03

EQS-News: swissnet Group Appoints Urs van Stiphout as Chairman of the Board of Directors

EQS-News: swissnet AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
swissnet Group Appoints Urs van Stiphout as Chairman of the Board of Directors

18.05.2026 / 11:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

swissnet Group Appoints Urs van Stiphout as Chairman of the Board of Directors

Berg, Switzerland – 18 May 2026 – The swissnet Group (ISIN: CH0451123589 – Ticker: MLBMD),
a leading provider of ICT solutions and cloud-based network infrastructures, announces that Urs van Stiphout has been appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors of swissnet AG, effective 11 May 2026.

Urs van Stiphout is a partner at the Swiss law firm HofervanStiphout in Baden and Bern. As the founder and CEO of an international fintech company, and with many years of experience in the financial and banking sector in New York and London, he combines entrepreneurial thinking with legal expertise. As a lawyer with proven knowledge in M&A, financing, and international cooperations, he brings a unique combination of practical and legal experience to his role as Chairman of the Board of swissnet.

Jonathan Sauppe will continue to serve as Co-CEO DACH, responsible for the operational management and strategic development of the swissnet Group in the DACH region, while Roger Tabbal remains Co-CEO International, leading the group's international activities and global expansion.

"With Urs van Stiphout, we are gaining an experienced expert with strong legal, entrepreneurial, and strategic competence. His experience in supporting growth-oriented companies and complex corporate situations will be of great value to the further development of the swissnet Group," said Jonathan Sauppe, Co-CEO DACH of the swissnet Group.

Urs van Stiphout adds: "The swissnet Group has successfully established itself as an internationally oriented technology group in recent years. I look forward to actively shaping the company's continued development together with the Board of Directors and management."

The change was published in the Swiss Official Gazette of Commerce (SHAB) on 15 May 2026.

 

About the swissnet Group

The swissnet Group is a leading provider of location-based marketing software (LBM), Wi-Fi infrastructure systems, and Wi-Fi guest hotspots. The Group serves customers in retail, hospitality, healthcare, and the public sector. With its subsidiaries, the swissnet Group also offers outstanding expertise in digital transformation and Software as a Service. With intelligent and fully cloud-based technologies, the swissnet Group supports companies in their omnichannel strategies and delivers tangible added value and success.

 

For further information please visit http://www.swissnet.ag

 

Contact Company
swissnet Group, Berg (Switzerland)
Jonathan Sauppe, Co-CEO
jonathansauppe@swissnet.ag
Phone: +41 78 307 45 06		 Contact for business and financial press
edicto GmbH, Frankfurt (Germany)
Axel Mühlhaus/Doron Kaufmann
swissnet@edicto.de
Phone: +49 69 905 505-53

 


18.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Swissnet AG
Andhauserstrasse 62
8572 Berg
Switzerland
Internet: http://www.swissnet.ag/
ISIN: CH0451123589
WKN: A2QN5W
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2328922

 
End of News EQS News Service

2328922  18.05.2026 CET/CEST

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