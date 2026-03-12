EQS-News: swissnet Group implements comprehensive hospitality project in the Lake Constance holiday region

EQS-News: swissnet AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

swissnet Group implements comprehensive hospitality project in the Lake Constance holiday region



12.03.2026 / 09:31 CET/CEST

Berg, Switzerland – 12 March 2026 – The swissnet Group (ISIN: CH0451123589 – Ticker: MLBMD), a leading provider of ICT solutions and cloud-based network infrastructures, has secured another major contract in the hospitality sector. The swissnet Group is implementing a comprehensive digitalization and infrastructure project for a traditional hotel on Lake Constance. For the first time in a customer project, all seven core solutions of the swissnet Group will be deployed together. This project demonstrates the scalability of swissnet’s business model as well as its ability to meet complex customer requirements from a single source. The project is scheduled to be completed in March 2026.

With swissnet’s solutions, the hotel will receive a comprehensive, state-of-the-art solution portfolio from a single provider. The integration of swissnet’s solutions marks a significant step in advancing the hotel’s digital customer journey. The customer is rebuilding its technical infrastructure and will receive holistic support in the future. The systems deployed are perfectly coordinated with one another, creating a modern, secure, and future-proof overall solution.

At the center of the project is a high-performance guest Wi-Fi network with integrated marketing functions, as well as Wi-Fi telephones in all rooms, which optimize internal processes and improve accessibility. The system is complemented by a modern firewall solution that meets the highest security standards, as well as a smart door-locking system that increases both convenience and security.

One particular challenge was the weak broadband infrastructure in the region. This issue is reliably solved through the use of satellite internet. With this comprehensive modernization, the customer is increasing efficiency and ensuring the highest level of service quality—to the benefit of guests, employees, and overall operations. The project volume for swissnet amounts to a six-figure euro sum. For the swissnet Group, additional growth potential in the Lake Constance region arises through the hotel’s connection to a large regional hotel cooperation that organizes around 3,300 hotels and accommodations in the Lake Constance area.

Jonathan Sauppe, Group Co-CEO DACH of the swissnet Group, commented: “We are very pleased to support this renowned hotel in its further digitalization. This project demonstrates our expertise in holistic digitalization concepts for the hospitality industry and at the same time confirms the successful transformation of the swissnet Group into an end-to-end partner for the hospitality sector and many other industries.”

About the swissnet Group

The swissnet Group is a leading provider of location-based marketing software (LBM), Wi-Fi infrastructure systems, and Wi-Fi guest hotspots. The Group serves customers in retail, hospitality, healthcare, and the public sector. With its subsidiaries, the swissnet Group also offers outstanding expertise in digital transformation and Software as a Service. With intelligent and fully cloud-based technologies, the swissnet Group supports companies in their omnichannel strategies and delivers tangible added value and success.

