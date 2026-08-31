swissnet Aktie
WKN DE: A2QN5W / ISIN: CH0451123589
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31.08.2026 08:00:04
EQS-News: swissnet Group publishes audited FY 2025 financial statements and management report
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EQS-News: swissnet AG
/ Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Report
swissnet Group publishes audited FY 2025 financial statements and management report
Berg, Switzerland – 31 August 2026 – The swissnet Group (ISIN: CH0451123589 – Ticker: MLBMD), a leading provider of ICT solutions, today announced the publication of its audited financial statements and management report for the full year 2025. swissnet Group has prepared consolidated IFRS financial statements and reports its key financial figures in Swiss francs. The full year 2025 financials include the acquired companies swissnet AG via reverse merger, swissnet ICT and Lokalee that were announced in November 2024 and closed and consolidated from January 2025 onwards.
The audited group FY 2025 financial statements and management report are available for download in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website for full transparency. https://swissnet.ch/en/investor-relations/
KEY FINANCIALS SUMMARY (audited IFRS figures; adjusted figures marked *)
swissnet Group (consolidated IFRS):
* includes adjustments for non-recurring expenses
About swissnet Group
The swissnet Group is a leading provider of location-based marketing software (LBM), Wi-Fi infrastructure systems, and Wi-Fi guest hotspots. The Group serves customers in retail, hospitality, healthcare, and the public sector. With its subsidiaries, the swissnet Group also offers outstanding expertise in digital transformation and Software as a Service. With intelligent and fully cloud-based technologies, the swissnet Group supports companies in their omnichannel strategies and delivers tangible added value and success.
For more information, please visit http://www.swissnet.ag.
31.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Swissnet AG
|Andhauserstrasse 62
|8572 Berg
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|http://www.swissnet.ag/
|ISIN:
|CH0451123589
|WKN:
|A2QN5W
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|894500DB5P9YR5T76656
|EQS News ID:
|2390704
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2390704 31.08.2026 CET/CEST
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