swissnet Aktie

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WKN DE: A2QN5W / ISIN: CH0451123589

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31.08.2026 08:00:04

EQS-News: swissnet Group publishes audited FY 2025 financial statements and management report

EQS-News: swissnet AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Report
swissnet Group publishes audited FY 2025 financial statements and management report

31.08.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

swissnet Group publishes audited FY 2025 financial statements and management report

Berg, Switzerland – 31 August 2026 – The swissnet Group (ISIN: CH0451123589 – Ticker: MLBMD), a leading provider of ICT solutions, today announced the publication of its audited financial statements and management report for the full year 2025. swissnet Group has prepared consolidated IFRS financial statements and reports its key financial figures in Swiss francs. The full year 2025 financials include the acquired companies swissnet AG via reverse merger, swissnet ICT and Lokalee that were announced in November 2024 and closed and consolidated from January 2025 onwards.

The audited group FY 2025 financial statements and management report are available for download in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website for full transparency. https://swissnet.ch/en/investor-relations/

KEY FINANCIALS SUMMARY (audited IFRS figures; adjusted figures marked *)

swissnet Group (consolidated IFRS):

In TSD. CHF FY 2025 FY 2024 % change
Revenue 21,003 13,066 61%
thereof: Hardware 11,388 6,054 88%
thereof: SaaS 9,615 7,012 37%
Gross margin % 59% 66% –7 pp
Adj. EBITDA * 3,722 2,504 49%
Adj. Net Income * (4,222) 1,261 n.a.
Cash 508 4,396 –88%
Equity 22,534 10,836 108%

* includes adjustments for non-recurring expenses

About swissnet Group

The swissnet Group is a leading provider of location-based marketing software (LBM), Wi-Fi infrastructure systems, and Wi-Fi guest hotspots. The Group serves customers in retail, hospitality, healthcare, and the public sector. With its subsidiaries, the swissnet Group also offers outstanding expertise in digital transformation and Software as a Service. With intelligent and fully cloud-based technologies, the swissnet Group supports companies in their omnichannel strategies and delivers tangible added value and success.

For more information, please visit http://www.swissnet.ag.

 

Contact Company
swissnet Group, Berg (Switzerland)
info@swissnet.ch
Phone: +41 78 307 45 06		 Contact for business and financial press
edicto GmbH, Frankfurt (Germany)
Axel Mühlhaus/Doron Kaufmann
swissnet@edicto.de
Phone: +49 69 905 505-53

 


31.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Swissnet AG
Andhauserstrasse 62
8572 Berg
Switzerland
Internet: http://www.swissnet.ag/
ISIN: CH0451123589
WKN: A2QN5W
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 894500DB5P9YR5T76656
EQS News ID: 2390704

 
End of News EQS News Service

2390704  31.08.2026 CET/CEST

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