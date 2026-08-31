EQS-News: swissnet Group publishes audited FY 2025 financial statements and management report

EQS-News: swissnet AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Report

swissnet Group publishes audited FY 2025 financial statements and management report



31.08.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





swissnet Group publishes audited FY 2025 financial statements and management report

Berg, Switzerland – 31 August 2026 – The swissnet Group (ISIN: CH0451123589 – Ticker: MLBMD), a leading provider of ICT solutions, today announced the publication of its audited financial statements and management report for the full year 2025. swissnet Group has prepared consolidated IFRS financial statements and reports its key financial figures in Swiss francs. The full year 2025 financials include the acquired companies swissnet AG via reverse merger, swissnet ICT and Lokalee that were announced in November 2024 and closed and consolidated from January 2025 onwards.

The audited group FY 2025 financial statements and management report are available for download in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website for full transparency. https://swissnet.ch/en/investor-relations/

KEY FINANCIALS SUMMARY (audited IFRS figures; adjusted figures marked *)

swissnet Group (consolidated IFRS):

In TSD. CHF FY 2025 FY 2024 % change Revenue 21,003 13,066 61% thereof: Hardware 11,388 6,054 88% thereof: SaaS 9,615 7,012 37% Gross margin % 59% 66% –7 pp Adj. EBITDA * 3,722 2,504 49% Adj. Net Income * (4,222) 1,261 n.a. Cash 508 4,396 –88% Equity 22,534 10,836 108%

* includes adjustments for non-recurring expenses

About swissnet Group

The swissnet Group is a leading provider of location-based marketing software (LBM), Wi-Fi infrastructure systems, and Wi-Fi guest hotspots. The Group serves customers in retail, hospitality, healthcare, and the public sector. With its subsidiaries, the swissnet Group also offers outstanding expertise in digital transformation and Software as a Service. With intelligent and fully cloud-based technologies, the swissnet Group supports companies in their omnichannel strategies and delivers tangible added value and success.

For more information, please visit http://www.swissnet.ag .