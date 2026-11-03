EQS-News: swissnet Group secures largest contract in company history worth approximately EUR 10 million

EQS-News: swissnet AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

swissnet Group secures largest contract in company history worth approximately EUR 10 million



03.11.2026 / 12:25 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





swissnet Group secures largest contract in company history worth approximately EUR 10 million

Nationwide fibre-optic connectivity for approximately 600 retail locations in Germany. Additional revenue potential of several million euros from supplementary services and follow-on contracts in the coming years.

Berg, Switzerland, 3 November 2026 – swissnet Group (ISIN: CH0451123589 – Ticker: MLBMD), a provider of integrated ICT infrastructure and cloud-based software solutions, has secured a major contract to provide nationwide fibre-optic connectivity for approximately 600 locations operated by a leading German retail group. The contract has a term of seven years and represents a contractually agreed revenue volume of approximately EUR 10 million for swissnet, generated through recurring monthly fees.

Under the project, swissnet Group, as the retail company’s direct contractual partner, will assume responsibility for central project coordination as well as the technical integration and implementation of the site connections. Technical connectivity across the locations is scheduled to be completed within the next 24 months. swissnet Group will serve as the central interface between the customer and the infrastructure partners involved, coordinating implementation nationwide. By working with these infrastructure partners, swissnet Group can leverage its expertise in technical project management and site networking without having to finance the associated capital-intensive network expansion itself.

Beyond the secured contract volume, the long-term customer relationship offers further growth potential through value-added services (VAS), supplementary technical services and potential project and follow-on contracts in digital site connectivity. These could amount to several million euros over the coming years.

The major contract underscores swissnet’s strong market position in this segment. It demonstrates the success of the company’s strategy of increasing the share of recurring revenue in total revenue, building long-term customer relationships, establishing predictable revenue streams and continuously expanding its digital infrastructure solutions business.

Boris Tölzel, Director CH of swissnet Group, comments:

“With this major contract, we are not only establishing a significant long-term customer relationship with a leading German retail company, but also securing recurring revenue over a seven-year period. This gives swissnet even greater planning certainty and visibility into its future business development. The nationwide fibre-optic rollout also provides the technical foundation for numerous supplementary services and future projects. What makes this particularly attractive to us is the combination of long-term revenue predictability and additional growth opportunities within this customer relationship. We see considerable potential to significantly expand the originally agreed contract volume over time through value-added services and follow-on contracts.”

About swissnet Group

The swissnet Group provides integrated ICT infrastructure solutions and cloud-based software applications for location-based businesses. The Group combines network infrastructure, Wi-Fi solutions, hotspot marketing, location-based marketing and AI-powered digital guest services. Its customers include companies and institutions in retail, hospitality, healthcare, real estate and the public sector. The company is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the Scale segment and traded via XETRA.

For more information, please visit the swissnet Group website.

Media Contact

swissnet Group

Corporate Communications

Email: press@swissnet.ag

Phone: +41 44 380 73 73