EQS-News: swissnet Group Secures Major Hospitality Technology Project in Abu Dhabi

swissnet Group Secures Major Hospitality Technology Project in Abu Dhabi



20.01.2026 / 15:30 CET/CEST

Berg, Switzerland – 20 January 2026 – The swissnet Group (ISIN: CH0451123589 – Ticker: MLBMD), a leading provider of ICT and digital infrastructure solutions, today announced a significant new hospitality technology deployment with a hospitality developer in Abu Dhabi.

Under the agreement, swissnet will deliver a Guest Room Management System (GRMS) deployment across group of hotels in Abu Dhabi, the capital of UAE and the most steady and promising city in the region. The project, valued at approximately AED 5 million, will be executed in partnership with a global manufacturer of building management and guest room automation systems.

The GRMS deployment will modernize the hotels’ digital infrastructure by integrating intelligent room controls, energy optimization, and centralized management systems. These enhancements will support improved guest comfort, operational efficiency, and sustainability across all properties. Project completion is scheduled within the next five months.

Roger Tabbal, Group Co-CEO International at swissnet Group, stated: “Securing this project with Abu Dhabi’s hospitality developer marks a major step forward in our regional growth strategy. It underscores swissnet Group’s ability to deliver advanced, enterprise-grade solutions that elevate guest experience while driving operational resilience. By combining our implementation expertise with world-class GRMS technology, we are enabling one of the UAE’s most notable hotel portfolios to move further into the future of smart, connected hospitality.”

This engagement further strengthens swissnet Group’s position in the Middle Eastern hospitality sector, expanding its capabilities in automation, digital transformation, and mission-critical building technologies.

The swissnet Group is an international technology group delivering advanced digital infrastructure and connected experience platforms for complex environments, including hospitality, retail, healthcare and the public sector. The subsidiaries within the swissnet Group umbrella are recognized for their expertise in digital transformation, cloud-based platforms and Software as a Service. Through intelligent, scalable technologies, the swissnet Group supports organizations in strengthening performance, improving operational efficiency and delivering more connected user experiences. The company is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and traded in the XETRA segment.

For more information, please visit http://www.swissnet.ag