20.01.2026 10:32:13

EQS-News: swissnet Group Secures Major Hospitality Technology Project on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

EQS-News: swissnet AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
swissnet Group Secures Major Hospitality Technology Project on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

20.01.2026 / 10:32 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

swissnet Group Secures Major Hospitality Technology Project on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Berg, Switzerland – 20 January 2026 – The swissnet Group (ISIN: CH0451123589 – Ticker: MLBMD), a leading provider of ICT and digital infrastructure solutions, today announced a significant new hospitality technology deployment with the largest hospitality developer in Abu Dhabi.

Under the agreement, swissnet will deliver a Guest Room Management System (GRMS) deployment across five hotels in Yas Island Abu Dhabi, one of the UAE’s most prominent leisure and tourism destinations. The project, valued at approximately AED 5 million, will be executed in partnership with a global manufacturer of building management and guest room automation systems.

The GRMS deployment will modernize the hotels’ digital infrastructure by integrating intelligent room controls, energy optimization, and centralized management systems. These enhancements will support improved guest comfort, operational efficiency, and sustainability across all properties. Project completion is scheduled within the next five months.

Roger Tabbal, Group Co-CEO International at swissnet Group, stated: “Securing this project with Abu Dhabi’s largest hospitality developer marks a major step forward in our regional growth strategy. It underscores swissnet Group’s ability to deliver advanced, enterprise-grade solutions that elevate guest experience while driving operational resilience. By combining our implementation expertise with world-class GRMS technology, we are enabling one of the UAE’s most notable hotel portfolios to move further into the future of smart, connected hospitality.”

This engagement further strengthens swissnet Group’s position in the Middle Eastern hospitality sector, expanding its capabilities in automation, digital transformation, and mission-critical building technologies.

 

About swissnet Group

The swissnet Group is an international technology group delivering advanced digital infrastructure and connected experience platforms for complex environments, including hospitality, retail, healthcare and the public sector. The subsidiaries within the swissnet Group umbrella are recognized for their expertise in digital transformation, cloud-based platforms and Software as a Service. Through intelligent, scalable technologies, the swissnet Group supports organizations in strengthening performance, improving operational efficiency and delivering more connected user experiences. The company is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and traded in the XETRA segment.

 

For more information, please visit http://www.swissnet.ag

 

Contact Company
swissnet Group, Berg (Switzerland)
Jonathan Sauppe, Co-CEO
Andre Jochem, Head of IR
jonathansauppe@swissnet.ag
andrejochem@swissnet.ag
Phone: +41 78 307 45 06		 Contact for business and financial press
edicto GmbH, Frankfurt (Germany)
Axel Mühlhaus/Doron Kaufmann
swissnet@edicto.de
Phone: +49 69 905 505-53

 

 


20.01.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Swissnet AG
Andhauserstrasse 62
8572 Berg
Switzerland
Internet: http://www.swissnet.ag/
ISIN: CH0451123589
WKN: A2QN5W
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2262880

 
End of News EQS News Service

2262880  20.01.2026 CET/CEST

